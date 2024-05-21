Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call May 21, 2024 3:45 PM ET

Jean Hu - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Harlan Sur

Okay. Good afternoon, and welcome to -- again, welcome to the second day of JPMorgan's 52nd Annual Technology, Media and Communications Conference. My name is Harlan Sur. I'm the semiconductor and semiconductor capital equipment analyst for the firm.

Very pleased to have Jean Hu, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Advanced Micro Devices here with us today. Jean, thank you for joining us this afternoon.

Jean Hu

Yeah, thank you. Thank you for having us.

Q - Harlan Sur

Yeah. I think, one of the best places to start is, obviously, one of your customers, Microsoft, is having their Build event. And there were a couple of, I think, key announcements, product launches, using the MI300 GPU platform from AMD. I don't know if you wanted to maybe spend some time maybe talking about that.

Jean Hu

Yeah. It's really exciting. So, we announced today with the Microsoft's Build conference, end-to-end partnership with Microsoft from, of course, AI PC to MI300. On the MI300 side, MI300X and ROCm software together actually power the Microsoft's virtual machine both for the internal workload, the ChatGPT, what open source to use, and also external workload, third-party workload.

And Microsoft, actually said, right, from, MI300X and ROCm, it's the best price performance to power the ChatGPT for inference. So that's really a proof point for not only MI300X from hardware, how competitive we are, but also from ROCm software, the maturity, how we have worked with our customers to come up with the best price performance. It's very exciting.

