There have been several updates to the investment thesis of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) following our last appraisal of the company. That publication titled “Business economics still appealing”, published in July 2023, covered a number of factors which tilted the investment case toward a buy.

Back then I was of the opinion that the company's capital budgeting and acquisition strategy could unlock shareholder value, given reasonably healthy leverage ratios, and potential gains in profitability following its IPG and NIA transactions. My numbers had the company increasing its return on invested capital to 10% in 2023, stretching up to 13% this year, and 15% by FY‘25.

However, as will be shown here today, the company has not matched this threshold requirement. I have subsequently begun to form doubts on EVH's ability to compound capital at an accelerating rate.

EVH stock has sold off sharply this year, despite double-digit growth rates projected at the top and bottom lines for these next 2 years. On face value, this is perplexing.

After extensive analysis of the investment facts pattern, I have now deemed EVH a hold, revising down from our bullish position around 18 months ago.

The next questions we all have in front of us are:

Is this selloff a reflection of a change in the fundamental economics of the company? If no, does this represent an enormous buying opportunity?

Here I will outline my opinions on each of these factors, paying close attention to the objective and statistical data. Net-net, revise to hold.

Macroeconomic backdrop

In order to successfully answer the two questions above, a thoughtful judgement on what’s in store for (i) the broad market and (ii) state of general business over the coming 12 to 24 months is critical.

Earnings estimates for 2024 are currently at $238 per share for the S&P 500 Index, stretching up to $271 per share in 2025 (Figure 2).

This bodes well for "quality" companies producing strong bottom line fundamentals, and methodically rotating these into free cash flow. As we will see later, this has not been the case for EVH in recent times.

Now that we are mostly through first quarter earnings season, the majority of S&P 500 sectors have reported, with the median EPS growth at 7% YoY. The trailing PE multiple on the index is currently at 23.8x, having stretched up from 18.6x around 12 months ago. So in my view, it was critical to observe this kind of earnings growth, given the rally that started in October 2023.

As noted by David Kostin of Goldman Sachs in Figure 3, the median healthcare stock grew earnings by 5% YoY in Q1 FY'24, however, the overall healthcare sector saw a 26% YoY decline in earnings. In contrast, the utilities and communication services saw bottom line growth of 30% and 38% respectively from the 12 months to Q1 2024.

Similar research from Goldman Sachs illustrates that unprofitable stocks have lagged the overall benchmark indices this year, with the median unprofitable stock trailing The Russell 3000 Index by around 400 basis points as of May 9, 2024 (Figure 4). EVH is unprofitable on a GAAP basis, and this may have some bearing on the company’s stock price performance this year.

This data informs us that investors are paying higher multiples for companies exhibiting characteristics of “quality“, including high returns on a capital, high cash earnings, throwing off plenty of free cash flow whilst maintaining an adequate capital structure. In this purview, EVH faces a number of competitive disadvantages based on my analysis. Here I will run through each of them, and why they have caused me to change my mind on the mid to long-term view of the company.

1. Capital productivity

Management's decision of growth via acquisitions has not yet begun to pull its economic weight in my view. To illustrate, the company’s gross asset base has increased from $1.25Bn in Q3 FY’21, up to $2.65Bn as of Q1 this year.

Figure 5 illustrates the gross profit produced on each $1 of these assets employed on the balance sheet. In other words, it measures 1) the “gross capital productivity” of EVH’s underlying assets, and 2) to what extent it is realising an appropriate recovery of this underlying, both in terms of capital end return on capital. It is calculated as the TTM gross profit divided by the total assets employed in the business. All core and non-core assets are included.

What shows is that for every dollar the company has retained from investors and recycled onto the balance sheet, it is recycling just $.017 on that dollar. For context, a gross profitability figure above $0.30 on the dollar is considered high, and anything above $0.70 is considered outstanding.

This kind of analysis is important, because if EVH is going to continue retaining cash from its shareholders, it should be producing a high percentage of gross profit on the assets it chooses to invest in. This includes non-operating assets such as cash and cash equivalents.

In fact peeling back the layers further, it appears that management are moving more of the company's capital base into cash.

As seen in figure 6, the capital to asset ratio – which measures the percentage of capital, i.e. cash put at risk in operating assets to the entire value of assets booked on the balance sheet – has declined since Q1 2023.

A company with high conviction in its investments, and more importantly, plenty of opportunities to deploy cash, will likely have a capital to asset ratio approaching 1.0. Conversely, companies with a ratio closer to 0 will have less cash/investor capital actually invested into productive, operating assets.

That EVH has seen its ratio of capital to assets employed reduce from 81% in Q1 FY'23 down to 74% as of last period, suggests to me the company hasn’t got an extensive runway of investment opportunities ahead of itself. There is the argument that it may be building a cash position to be opportunistic and mine the acquisition pipeline, and that the value of cash is its optionality. But, it is equally as easy to say parking cash at short rates of 400 to 500 basis points is, an easy way to clip coupons: It doesn’t add any economic value.

Moreover, if the company is going to rotate funds out of capital and into non-operating assets, these better produce a return greater than what is reasonably achievable elsewhere, and, as demonstrated in the earlier exhibits on gross profitability, this has not been the case. Moreover, to expect this trend will change on a whim, is equally as unreasonable.

Therefore, on the basis of EVH’s declining capital to asset ratios, indicating a lack of reinvestment opportunities, and the compressed profit it generates per dollar of assets employed, it is difficult to envision this company unlocking shareholder value in the medium term.

2. Cash flow production and capital structure

One point management have successfully navigated in my opinion is the use of strategic use of debt without negatively impacting the company's capital structure or leverage ratios.

Figure 7 depicts EVH's debt ratios and capital structure. Over the past three years, the company has maintained a healthy debt to equity ratio of around 0.5x to 0.6x, and has not employed undo leverage onto the balance sheet, evidenced by the equity multiplier (assets to equity) remaining below 0.5x for the duration of this period. Similarly, as a function of total capital of the company, debt has remained below 40% of total capital, generally ranging between 33 to 35% of the total capital employed to operate.

In one sense, this is positive. The company has managed to invest large sums of capital into maintaining its competitive position, and toward growth, without needing to produce extensive internal cash flows. It has, to this point, managed to keep a lid on its cash obligations associated with this debt, which should be factored into the equation. For instance, in the company's latest numbers, it produced a coverage ratio of 2.92x its trailing 12 months cash interest payment from trailing CFFO.

The caveat to this of course is that management has been simultaneously employing debt into the capital structure to offset accounting losses that impact the firms book value (due to the series of accumulated losses).

As seen in figure 8 below, the majority of the firm's invested capital is in acquisition related lines, i.e. goodwill and intangibles. Its working capital requirements are reasonably low as a percentage of total capital. However, the bulk of investment is geared towards acquisitions to maintain a competitive position and cement its growth route. On a rolling TTM basis, acquisitions have made up anywhere from 92–100% of all incremental capital invested each period since Q1 2022. In fact, the company has been shedding capital from its fixed asset base and through paying dividends, accounting to a $20mm total payout in the last 12 months to date.

In my opinion the company is using the liability side of its balance sheet to finance the assets side, rather than utilising internal cash flows to fund its investments. This makes sense, as when adjusting for debt issued each 12 month period, the result is far closer to breakeven (Figure 7).

This would be unremarkable, except for the fact that the company's choice of assets/invested capital are not pulling their economic weight (including acquisitions that have been made over the recent years), as mentioned earlier. So it is just adding capital without the corresponding returns to show for it.

Foreseeable catalysts and challenges

Starting with the challenges, in the last publication I performed an extensive deep dive on the companies unit economics, noting that memberships and per member per month (“PMPM”) were the two figures to play close attention to.

In the company's latest numbers for Q1 FY'24, PMPM average fee was down again to $21.19 in continuation of the downtrend witnessed over the last two years.

The average PMPM fee was $24.66 in Q1 last year, and $38.19 in Q1 of 2022. This $17 decrease in average fee cannot be overlooked in my opinion and signals a broad headwind that the sector continues to face.

Another headwind currently plaguing the healthcare industry - especially for those with heavy revenue exposure to Medicare and Medicaid - is the current reimbursement environment. As of Q1, the company estimated that it has completed about 80% of its Medicaid redeterminations, and has projected a same store membership decline of 10% as a result of the new determinants. This could impact top line growth going forward.

Furthermore, the company experienced around 185 basis point gross margin contraction from the previous quarter, driven by higher unit medical expenses. For instance, net favourable prior claims was around $15mm for the quarter, associated with revenue refunds to clients. Aside from that, investors are looking closely at the company's performance suite division, which management foresees to be a $12.5mm quarterly expectation as per the Q1 earnings call. The company said it is “still early” in its ability to get this kind of run rate on the board, but is optimistic for more development later this year.

Turning now to the potential catalysts. First is that consensus has an optimistic view for the company over the coming two years. Revenues are expected to grow by 31% in 2024 to $2.58Bn ($22.49/share), and around 15% the following year to $2.96Bn ($25.80/share), delivering earnings growth of 59% ($1.39/share) and 22% ($1.70/share), respectively.

Management is also constructive on the outlook for this year, eyeing $2.6Bn in topline guidance as of Q1, aiming to pull this to around $265mm in adjusted EBITDA ($2.30/share) at the top end of the range. Critically, it also envisions around $150mm in direct cash flow from operations at the end of this year.

Each of these are attractive growth projections, and could potentially add value for investors if materialised. It also paints an interesting picture when contrasting to the company's recent price action in the open marketplace. That is, revenue and earnings are expected to ramp higher, yet, the share price has ramped lower in recent times.

Valuation and conclusion

One area where investors may have foreseeable challenges is in the company's relative valuation. EVH currently sells at 17.1x forward EBIT, around 4% premium to the sector. It is also priced at 16.6x forward earnings, and this may be a small discount to the sector when factoring in the projected growth rates.

I mentioned earlier that consensus forecasts bottom line growth of nearly 60% this year for EVH to around $1.39 in earnings per share. This estimate is fair in my view, and I have no reasons to suspect they are well off. If it does manage to produce these growth rates in earnings, then, at the same 16.6x multiple, the company is worth $23.07 per share to me today (16.6x1.59 = $23.07).

Current multiple 16.6 Current share price $22.90 Trailing EPS $1.37 Est. EPS growth 59% Est. EPS $1.59 Implied value $23.07 Value gap 0.08% Click to enlarge

Given there is no value gap between this implied valuation and the current market price, I do not see scope for a repricing of EVH shares either from 1) earnings growth or 2) from a change in the P/E multiple.

Both are already high respectively and appear to capture the company's economic fundamentals already. Based on the culmination of this data, I revise my rating on EVH to a hold, eyeing a price target of around $23 in the base case, around about where the stock sells today as I write. In that vein, I do not believe the recent pullback in the EVH share price represents a buying opportunity.