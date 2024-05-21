simonkr/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

Business development companies have been a great way hedge against the high interest rate environment that we've been in for the past two years. This is because BDCs typically invest in debt capital that has a focus on floating rates. This means that as interest rates rise, so does the interest they can pull in from the capital they lend. WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) is an externally managed business development company that focuses on making investments to lower middle market companies. WHF follows a disciplined underwriting approach so that they can find quality investments that generate the highest returns.

WhiteHorse is managed by H.I.G WhiteHorse Advisors and went public back in 2012. Their primary objective as a BDC is to generate risk adjusted returns through all market conditions with the calculated use of senior secured loans to these middle market companies in a wide range of industries. However, WHF's total return performance undercuts that of some peer BDCs when compared. To WHF's credit, they are much smaller in size compared to some of these peers as they only have a market cap nearing $300M.

One of the main appeals of a business development company like WHF is that high dividend yield. The current dividend yield sits at 11.7%, which means that it packs enough of a punch to provide a large stream of income when compounded over time. As a result, I aim to dive into the make up of their portfolio quality, dividend sustainability, and valuation.

Portfolio

The debt investment portfolio of WhiteHorse is highly diverse throughout many different industries. This is always great to see since a highly diverse portfolio eliminates any concentration risk or vulnerabilities to specific sectors. We can see that the largest industry is within broadline retail, which accounts for 6.2%. This is closely followed by application software making up 5.6% as well as commodity chemicals accounting for 5.2%.

While industry diversity is great, I am also happy to see the primary focus on first lien secured loans. WHF's portfolio is currently made up of over 80% first lien senior secured debt. First lien senior secured debt sits at the top of the corporate capital structure, which means that this portfolio mitigates repayment risk. Since first lien senior secured debt sits at the top of the capital structure, this means that this form of debt has the highest priority in terms of repayment.

If a portfolio company is having trouble with performance and keeping up with debts, they may need to go through bankruptcy or liquidation procedures to take care of these obligations. The loans provided by WHF comes first in terms of repayment, which helps ensure that all capital invested isn't lost. This instills a bit of confidence on my end as an investor.

Lastly, the portfolio is also made up of 98.9% floating rate investments, while the remaining 1.1% is comprised of fixed rate investments. This has allowed WHF to capitalize on this higher interest rate environment by effectively pulling in more income from the loans they provide. As inflation remains high and the labor market is strong, I anticipate that we will continue to remain in this higher interest rate environment.

Financials

WHF recently released their Q1 earnings report and NII (net investment income) per share totaled $0.465. NII has been able to gradually increase during this higher interest rate environment, which means that WHF has been able to efficiently growth their portfolio and earnings power. This is evident when looking at the earnings history throughout the last few years. For reference, interest rates started rapidly rising around the start of Q2 in 2022. Not so coincidentally, that is the same time that WHF's NII started rising and eventually crossed that $0.40 per share mark.

This growth in net investment income can also be attributed to the fact that WHF has actively made efforts to continue growing their portfolio. NAV has decreased over the last year but that's because the investments at fair value decreased. Total investments at fair value has increased to nearly $698M. This growth was accompanied by additional investments in in five new portfolio companies totaling $44.7M. There were eight additional investments in existing portfolio companies that totaled $10.3M during the quarter. These new investments could very well be contributing factors to future growth of NII per share and help offset the decrease in NAV.

Gross leverage levels did increase slightly over the last quarter, up to a rate of 1.26x. Cash on hand did remain a bit low at the end of the quarter by totaling $20.9M. This was a decrease from Q1 of 2023 where cash and cash equivalents totaled $22.2M. However, the amount of other assets did increase to $16.2M, up from $9.6M of the prior year.

Dividends

As of the latest declared quarterly dividend of $0.385 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 11.7%. As previously mentioned, the NII came in at $0.465 per share. This means that NII covers the dividend by a comfortable margin of 120.8%. WHF's portfolio has been strong enough to generate returns that cover by a large enough margin and this can be attributed to the higher interest rate environment. As interest rates remain elevated, so does the amount of interest that can be earned from the debt they own.

Additionally, the dividend has grown has time despite the yield already being in the double digit range. As we can see below, the base dividend has grown year over year since inception. The dividend has actually increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 2% over the last three year period. However, the NAV has struggled to grow, which prompts the question: would WHF be better off taking a more conservative approach by limiting dividend growth so that larger amounts of capital could be used to further growth their portfolio and NAV? We typically see a downward trending NAV when it comes to a BDC that is failing to out earn their distribution with NII or when the portfolio make up is sub par.

WhiteHorse Finance

I am all for a growing dividend over time but if the NAV keeps heading in this direction, the total return will be limited. Remember the total return comparison that I provided earlier in this article and how all of the peers had outperformed WHF? Well, this is likely because all of those peers has managed to grow their NAV as well as their distribution over time, not just the distribution alone as WHF has done. The NAV has been on a consistent downward trickle since 2018, despite higher rates serving as an ideal condition to fuel growth. This leads me to believe that the quality of portfolio companies they are choosing can be improved.

Risk Profile

As mentioned, higher interest rates can definitely serve as a boost to higher net investment income per share levels. However, there is a caveat to this concept. Higher rates may simultaneously put stress on these portfolio companies as a prolonged period of these elevated rates also means higher interest payments they have to maintain. This can be extremely difficult for some of these lower middle market companies to maintain if a large portion of their earnings are going towards their debt, rather than going towards other initiatives that can fuel growth.

I believe that this may be one of the issues that is contributing to the lack of NAV growth we've seen. Based on cost of investments, WHF's non-accrual rate currently sits at 3%, which is slightly higher than the weighted average of peer BDCs. Non-accruals represent the rate of portfolio companies that are no longer servicing their debt payments and therefore no longer contributing to WHF's NII per share. These companies typically have debt payments that are delinquent past 120 days and full repayment of their investment is no longer expected due to significant under performance. For reference, here are some peer BDC non-accrual rates.

Ares Capital (ARCC): 1.3%

Main Street Capital (MAIN): 0.6%

Golub Capital (GBDC): 1.1%

This is further reinforced when we take a look at the worsening investment performance ratings within their portfolio. WHF uses an internal rating numbered system of 1 through 5. A rating of 1 represents the best quality portfolio company while a rating of 5 represents the worst quality.

For Q1 2024, we can see a drop in portfolio companies that have been given a rating of 1. 1 rated companies are currently at 14.3%, representing a decrease from 18.3% in the prior quarter. Most of the portfolio companies lie within that 2 rating, which means that the portfolio company is meeting expectations with regard to performance and outlook. Thankfully, most of WHF's investments fall within this 2 rated category. We saw a decrease in 3 rated companies, where investment loss risk may have increased relative to initial expectations. However, the amount of investments at a 2 rating has increased to 2.9% and 2 ratings mean that investment principal is at risk of not fully being repaid.

Lastly, 1.2% of the portfolio at fair value sits at a 5 rating. A rating of 5 means that the investment is in payment default and there is a significant risk of not receiving the full payment back. While this has decreased from the prior quarter's total of 2.2%, I wouldn't be surprised if this rate started to increase again as we remain in the higher rate environment.

Valuation

Despite the decreasing NAV over the last few years, the price has managed to climb back above its pre-pandemic mark. The price currently trades at a slight discount to NAV of only 3%. For reference, the price traded at an average discount of 6.4% over the last three year period. Over the last three years the discount has reached as high as 26%, while the price has only traded in the premium territory as high as 5%. Since the price sits above the average discount to NAV and the NAV per share has failed to show any meaningful growth, I am choosing to stay on the sidelines here.

For reference, the average Wall St. price target sits at $13.20 per share. This represents a very slight upside less than 1%. The highest target sits at $14 per share and the lowest sits at $12.50 per share. However as NAV has consistently decreased, I expect the price to come down a bit. It seems like the credit quality concerns, decreasing NAV, and non-accrual rate hasn't fully been priced in yet due and may over shadowed by the rise in NII per share.

Takeaway

In conclusion, I am giving WhiteHorse Finance a Hold rating for now as I believe they have a great portfolio structure in place but the lack of NAV growth is a bit concerning. In addition, the dividend is covered at a healthy enough margin that can offset any hits in the NII per share. As rates have risen, WHF has been able to efficiently capitalize and grow earnings, but that hasn't translated to any meaningful growth in terms of the net asset value of the portfolio. This has held the share price down compared to many other peers. As a result, I am choosing to awaiting on the sidelines to see how prospects improve over the next several quarters.