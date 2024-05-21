ferrantraite/E+ via Getty Images

Synopsis

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) operates a number of higher education institutions in Mexico and Peru. LAUR’s historical financial results have shown strong revenue growth. Additionally, its profit margins have been expanding annually as well. For its latest 1Q24 earnings, it continued to deliver top-line growth, although I note that the first quarter is typically a weaker revenue quarter for LAUR. Looking ahead, the low higher education gross participation rate, strong incentives to attend tertiary education, and large market share for private institutions are anticipated to strengthen LAUR’s growth outlook. On these notes, I am recommending a buy rating for LAUR.

Historical Financial Analysis

Author's Chart

Over the past three years, LAUR has demonstrated robust top-line growth. For 2021, revenue reported was ~$1.086 billion. For 2022, revenue grew to $1.242 billion. The growth was driven by increasing total organic enrolment and changes in tuition rates. Additionally, positive foreign currency exchange also contributed to the growth due to the strengthening of the Peruvian nuevo sol and the Mexican peso against the USD.

For 2023, revenue continued to grow and reached $1.484 billion. The revenue growth was driven by higher average organic enrolment, gains from changes in tuition rates and product mix, and favourable foreign currency exchange rates.

Author's Chart

Over the same three-year time period, LAUR has shown robust margins [operating income margin, adjusted EBITDA margin] expansion yearly as well. In 2021, it suffered an operating loss, which resulted in an operating loss margin of -4.6%. The operating loss in 2021 was due to impairment charges related to the trade name impairment recognised in 2020.

In 2022, operating income margin expanded to 21.73%, driven by Mexico and Peru's higher operating income and management’s cost reduction initiatives. In 2022, its loss on impairments related to the trade name fell to just ~$100,000. Additionally, its direct cost and general and administrative cost combined fell to $972.2 million vs. 2021’s $1018.9 million. In 2023, the operating income margin expanded yet again to 22.83%.

On an adjusted basis, adjusted EBITDA margin has also been expanding annually. In 2021, the adjusted EBITDA margin reported was 23.32%. It expanded to 27.28% for 2022 and 28.20% for 2023.

First Quarter 2024 Earnings Analysis

LAUR’s released its 1Q24 earnings results on May 2, 2024. For the quarter, revenue grew ~10% to $275.4 million. This revenue growth was mainly driven by the positive effects of foreign currency exchange rates, when the Mexican peso strengthened against the USD. On an organic and constant currency basis, adjusted for the timing of the academic calendar, revenue was up ~7%. A higher enrolment also supported the top line’s growth. For the quarter, new enrolment grew by 1%, while total enrolment was up by 5%.

Moving onto margins, operating income margin fell to 4.03% from the previous period’s 6.21% due to the unfavourable academic calendar timing. On the other hand, the adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 11.11% from the previous period’s 13.33%. This decrease was also caused by the unfavourable academic calendar timing. However, if adjusted for the academic calendar shift, adjusted EBITDA was actually up 11%.

For context, do take note that the first quarter of every year is a weaker revenue quarter for LAUR as most classes are out of session for a majority of the quarters.

Author's Chart

Operating in an Attractive Market

Investors Relations

LAUR operates a portfolio of higher education institutions in Mexico and Peru. Currently, it operates two institutions in Mexico and three in Peru. Mexico's institutions include the Universidad del Valle de Mexico [UVM] and the Universidad Tecnologica de Mexico [UNITEC]. Peru institutions include the Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas [UPC], the Universidad Privada del Norte [UPN], and CIBERTEC.

In Mexico and Peru, the higher education gross participation rate is growing, and it is also well below developed countries. Therefore, the low participation rate is providing growth opportunities for LAUR. In Mexico, the higher education gross participation rate is only 34%, while in Peru, it is only 52%. On a consolidated basis, the participation rate is only 38%. As seen in the participation chart, both Peru and Mexico's rates are well below the US rate of 60%. Therefore, there is still room and space for growth for LAUR due to the low penetration rate.

Investors Relations

Large Market Share for Private Institutions

In Mexico, the market share for private institutions accounts for 43%, while in Peru, it makes up 74%. On a combined basis, the market share for private institutions is 54%. These statistics are in favour of LAUR because it is the leading private higher education company in Mexico and Peru, as mentioned by management.

A higher market share for private institutions brings business opportunities for higher education companies like LAUR, as it implies greater acceptance and demand for private education. This can potentially translate to more students, ultimately benefiting LAUR’s top-line growth.

Imbalance between Supply and Demand

Investors Relations

The large market share for private institutions in Mexico and Peru is driven by a significant imbalance between supply and demand for higher education in those regions.

The drivers for the higher demand for higher education are the growing middle class and the higher wage premium for those who underwent and completed tertiary education. Looking at the wage premium chart, Mexico’s average wage premium for higher education graduates significantly outperforms the European Union [EU] and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development [OECD] countries averages.

In Mexico, graduates’ average wage premium is 53%, in the EU it is 36%, and in OECD countries it is 44%. Therefore, this high wage premium is driving the demand for higher education in Mexico as people recognise the significant economic benefits they could gain by perusing a higher education.

On the other hand, the Mexican and Peruvian governments do not have the resources to meet the country's demand for higher education. Therefore, this concoction creates opportunities for private educators such as LAUR to enter such markets and close that gap. As a result, the private education sector plays an important role in providing higher education in these countries.

Full Year 2024 Outlook

Based on management, they guided total revenue to be in the range of $1.566 billion and $1.581 billion. This represents an implied growth rate of 6% to 7%. Total enrolment is expected to be between 467,000 and 473,000. Lastly, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $446 million and $456 million.

Therefore, the implied adjusted EBITDA margin for 2024 is expected to be approximately 28.5%. For context, 2023’s adjusted EBITDA margin is 28.2%. This means that management is expecting the adjusted EBITDA margin to remain robust or slightly improve for 2024.

Relative Valuation Model

Author's Valuation Model

LAUR operates in the education services industry. For context, before we proceed, LAUR operates a portfolio of higher education institutions. The competitors listed in my valuation model also operate in the same industry. I will be comparing LAUR against them in terms of growth outlook and profitability margins such as EBITDA margin trailing twelve months [TTM] and net income margin TTM.

Regarding forward growth outlook, LAUR’s forward revenue growth rate of 10.99% is significantly higher than its peers’ median of 6.17%. In terms of profitability margins, the outperformance is mixed, and the gap from the peer’s median shrank. LAUR’s reported EBITDA margin TTM of 27.07% outperformed its peers’ median of 21.38%. However, when it comes to net income TTM, LAUR’s 8.18% modestly underperformed its peers’ median of 8.70%.

Currently, LAUR’s forward P/E is 11.76x, which is trading below peers’ median of 14.26x. However, given LAUR’s close performance against its peers, I argue that LAUR’s forward P/E should be trading at peers’ median of 14.26x. Therefore, I will be adjusting my 2024 target P/E for LAUR upwards towards its peers’ median.

For 2024, the market revenue estimate for LAUR is $1.57 billion, while EPS is $1.24 per share. For 2024, the revenue estimate is $1.70 billion, while EPS is $1.57 per share. Given my forward-looking analysis of LAUR, coupled with management’s revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance as discussed, these estimates are justified. By applying my target P/E to its 2024 EPS estimates, my 2024 target share price is $17.68.

Risk

The risk associated with LAUR is regarding total enrolments and tuition rates. Enrolment is a key business metric for LAUR, as it serves as a leading revenue indicator for the company. If enrolment numbers are not maintained, it will affect LAUR’s business, as its growth strategy depends on increasing enrolments.

Student attrition poses a challenge for LAUR, and it is mainly driven by financial, personal, family, economic, and social factors. In order to attract and retain students, LAUR needs to offer discounts on tuition rates, which hinders LAUR’s ability to combat inflation, which could hurt margins. Therefore, declining enrolment and uncompetitive tuition rates will have a significant impact on LAUR’s top and bottom lines.

Conclusion

Over the last three years, LAUR’s financial results have demonstrated robust top-line growth. Furthermore, its profit margins, such as operating income margin and adjusted EBITDA margin, have been expanding annually as well. For its 1Q24 earnings results, it continued to report strong revenue growth.

Currently, the higher education gross participation rate in Mexico and Peru is still well below developed countries like the US. Combining this with the strong incentives to attend tertiary education due to the high wage premium and a large market share for private institutions, these factors combined are expected to bolster LAUR’s growth outlook. As a result, management guided higher 2024 revenue and adjusted EBITDA. With these growth catalysts, I am recommending a buy rating for LAUR.