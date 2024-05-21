BRP: Be Cautious Ahead Of Q1 As Weakness Persists

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
605 Followers

Summary

  • BRP is expecting soft financials to continue in FY2025 after reporting a weak second half to FY2024 due to macroeconomic and other challenges.
  • The company reports its Q1 financials on the 31st of May, and I suggest caution regarding the future financial guidance.
  • The valuation seems fair as a conservative recovery anticipation seems fair in light of current financials.

Female rider is drifting on skidoo on the winter snowy field.

Anna Richard

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO), the Canadian powersports vehicle and marine product manufacturer, is expecting to show soft financials in FY2025. The company already reported softer-than-normal growth in FY2024 as the company’s demand showed weakness in the second half of the

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
605 Followers
I write mostly about small cap companies in the United States, focusing on a thorough explanation on valuation. My investment philosophy revolves around the DCF model, and analysis that leads into my assumptions used in the model. The approach doesn't limit my investment philosophy into either growth or traditional value investing - rather, I factor in both into my thesis, revolving my theses on a large-scale picture instead of single catalysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DOOO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DOOO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DOOO
--
DOO:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News