eBay Inc. (EBAY) J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

May 21, 2024
eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 21, 2024 3:05 PM ET

Company Participants

Jamie Iannone - President, CEO
Steve Priest - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Douglas Anmuth - JP Morgan

Douglas Anmuth

All right. We're going to go ahead and get started. I'm Doug Anmuth, JPMorgan's Internet analyst. We're very pleased to have with us today eBay President and CEO, Jamie Iannone; and CFO, Steve Priest. eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. The company empowers millions of buyers and sellers and more than a 190 markets around the world. eBay enabled about $73 billion of GMV last year.

Jamie has more than 20 years of experience across digital pure-play and omni-channel marketplaces. Prior to returning to eBay, 4 years ago, he was COO of Walmart e-commerce and CEO of SamsClub.com. Also, prior to that, EVP of Digital Products at Barnes & Noble, and spent 8 years at eBay before that across a number of various leadership positions. Steve has been CFO for nearly 3 years. Prior to joining eBay, Steve was CFO of JetBlue. And before that, he spent nearly 20 years at British Airways. Welcome, Jamie and Steve.

Jamie Iannone

Thank you, Doug. Good to see you.

Steve Priest

Good to see you.

Douglas Anmuth

All right. So let's kick off a little bit bigger picture. You're reinventing the future of e-commerce for enthusiasts. Talk to us about this evolution of the platform, how this new strategy is going where you see the biggest opportunities?

Jamie Iannone

Yes. Thanks, Doug. So really, we've focused on 3 key areas for us and remain the future of e-commerce for enthusiasts. The first is relevant experiences, building the ideal experience, whether it's a specific category, specific country, et cetera. It's a big

