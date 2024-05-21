Tracking Mario Gabelli's Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio - Q1 2024 Update

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
24.42K Followers

Summary

  • Gabelli Funds' 13F portfolio value increased by 5% to $13.57B in Q1 2024.
  • Stake increases include Nvidia Corp, National Fuel Gas, and Newmont Corporation.
  • Stake decreases include Microsoft Corp, Mastercard Inc., and Apple Inc.

Magnifying glass on top of financial market info

SusanneB

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Gabelli Funds' 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 5/14/2024. Please visit our

This article was written by

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
24.42K Followers
Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, NFG, AMZN, META, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GAMI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GAMI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GGN
--
GGT
--
GAB
--
GDV
--
GLU
--
GAMI
--
GRX
--
GUT
--
GNT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News