Mondee Holdings, Inc. (MOND) 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference (Transcript)

May 21, 2024 8:17 PM ET
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.93K Followers

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference May 16, 2024 3:45 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Orestes Fintiklis - Executive Vice Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Bernie McTernan - Needham & Company

Bernie McTernan

Great. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks so much for joining. My name is Bernie McTernan. I’m the Internet Analyst here at Needham & Company. And my pleasure to introduce Mondee.

Mondee is a leader in AI travel technology. Presenting today, we have Orestes Fintiklis, who’s Mondee’s Chief – sorry, Executive Vice Chairman. Hell provide a 10 minute overview of the company and then well hop into Q&A. So if anyone has any questions, please type them into the portal.

But without further ado, I’ll turn it over and I will hop back after the presentation.

Orestes Fintiklis

Thank you. Thank you very much for your time. So, Mondee is an AI technology company and a travel marketplace which is connecting nearly all the airlines and hotels and cruise companies in the world with 125 million end users through 65,000 travel experts, travel intermediaries. These travel intermediaries who are the users of our technology; they can be anything from traditional travel agents, all the way to modern era distribution, such as concierge, freelancers, or even social media influencers.

Our marketplace is very different from the traditional online travel agents in a number of ways. First, we sell discounted travel as opposed to full priced flights and hotels. Number two, we have advanced AI power technology versus a 90s Internet based website kind of technology, which most of the online travel agents are driven by. And then number three, were not competing with airlines and the hotels. We are the original suppliers of travel content. Instead, we are helping them sell their excess capacity at a discount without cannibalizing their own B2C, direct-to- consumer channels.

