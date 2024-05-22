Daniel Wright/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I have covered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Tuesday, Israel-based liner company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. or "ZIM" reported Q1/2024 results with profitability falling well short of consensus expectations and substantial cash usage:

Please note that reported free cash flow of $303 million does not include an aggregate $740 million in lease payments and related interest for the company's vessels. As a result, cash and liquid investments of 2.25 billion were down by $442 million from the end of last year.

However, Q1 cash flows were negatively impacted by an aggregate $235 million in agreed down payments upon delivery of six newbuild LNG vessels and payments related to the exercise of in-the-money purchase options on five chartered vessels.

Lease liabilities and net debt reached new multi-year highs as the company continued to take delivery of newbuild vessels with long-term charter commitments.

ZIM expects to take delivery of the remaining 16 vessels over the balance of the year, which will trigger an additional $233 million in down payments.

However, not everything was bad, as the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share and increased its full-year outlook (emphasis added by author):

Having taken important steps to revamp our fleet and enhance our cost structure, which exceeded our expectations, we delivered profitable growth in Q1 2024, as ZIM generated net income of $92 million. Per our dividend policy, we declared a dividend of $0.23 per share, or $28 million, representing 30% of quarterly net income. (..) Given the recent improved freight rate environment currently impacting more trades, we have increased our full year 2024 guidance and today forecast full year Adjusted EBITDA between $1.15 billion and $1.55 billion and Adjusted EBIT between zero and $400 million. Looking ahead, we now expect freight rates to remain stronger for longer than initially anticipated due to a combination of continued pressure on supply and availability of equipment and a recent uptick in demand. While the rate environment during the latter part of 2024 remains unknown, we are confident in ZIM's strategic positioning as an agile container shipping player with a competitive cost- and fuel-efficient, modern fleet.

But with the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index ("SCFI") at 18-month highs and the company's stock up more than 100% from recent lows, market participants likely expected more.

Container freight rates continue to benefit from the Red Sea crisis, ongoing restrictions in the Panama Canal and a recent uptick in customer demand. As a result, spot rates on major Far East tradelanes have increased materially in recent weeks:

According to management on the conference call, the recent strength has started to expand to additional tradelanes:

However, management remained cautious on the industry's near- and medium-term prospects:

Overall market dynamics still point to supply growth significantly outpacing demand growth with significant deliveries this year and to a lesser extent next year as well. As such, our longer-term expectation for the market has not changed. It remains our view that, once the Red Sea crisis is resolved, we will likely revert to the supply-demand scenario that had begun to play out in '23. We maintain the view that the industry will face a more challenging second half of this year irrespective of the duration of the Red Sea crisis as more newbuilds, particularly large capacity vessels are delivered. This will likely adversely affect our results in the third and fourth quarters. We continue to assume that the second half of '24 might be weaker than the first half.

While there's currently no solution for the Red Sea crisis in sight, ZIM alone will increase its gross capacity by more than 15% over the remainder of the year.

Nevertheless, management has decided to increase spot exposure on its key Transpacific tradelanes to 65% as annual contract rates haven't shown material improvement.

With spot rates for the company's key tradelanes on fire, I consider the move a reasonable decision.

While ZIM's first quarter results came in short of expectations, current consensus estimates for the second quarter look like a bad joke:

With spot rates well above Q1 levels, the company's Q2 results should show a material sequential improvement rather than deterioration as currently assumed by analysts.

For my part, I wouldn't be surprised to see ZIM generating Adjusted EBITDA well north of $500 million and the dividend to more than double from Q1 levels.

However, visibility for the second half remains low, thus resulting in management setting conservative expectations.

Bottom Line

While ZIM Integrated Shipping returned to profitability in Q1 and declared a quarterly dividend for the first time in 18 months, results came in well below analyst expectations. In addition, cash usage remained at elevated levels.

However, with Red Sea disruptions unlikely to abate anytime soon and increased demand having lifted Transpacific spot rates to new recovery highs in recent weeks, I expect ZIM's Q2 results to vastly outperform current consensus expectations, with the dividend at least doubling from Q1 levels.

But with more newbuilds scheduled for delivery over the balance of the year, supply is likely to catch up to demand sooner rather than later, which would result in renewed pressure on spot rates in the second half of the year.

While I wouldn't chase the shares after the recent 100%+ rally, there might be further upside going into anticipated strong Q2 results in August.

Consequently, I would consider using a potential near-term correction to initiate or add to positions.