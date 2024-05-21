Klaus Vedfelt

Investment summary

My recommendation for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is a buy rating. I see multiple growth tailwinds for LYV that should enable it to continue growing steadily for the foreseeable future. Its strong competitive advantage from scale should also enable it to grow above the industry.

Business Overview

LYV has three main segments: Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorships & Advertising [S&A]. The Concerts segment promotes live music events globally, in both third-party and owned-and-operated venues. The Ticketing segment sells tickets to live events on behalf of clients via TicketMaster and the LYV online platform. S&A segment provides brands and other partners with the opportunity to market to consumers at its concerts, festivals, and venues, as well as its apps and websites.

In its recent financial quarter (1Q24), reported in early May, LYV saw total revenue growth of $3.79 billion, split between $2.88 billion in Concerts, $211 million in S&A, and $723 million in Ticketing. The Concert segment saw strong fan growth of 18% and positive revenue per fan growth of 7.4%. Concerts segment profits (adjusted operating income [AOI]) saw $3 million, implying a modest increase in margin vs. last year (7bps increment). Ticketing segment revenue growth of ~7% was driven by better fee-bearing ticket sales, and segment AOI came in at $284 million. For S&A, revenue growth was largely driven by new sponsorships at international festivals from Mastercard.

Multiple growth drivers

The live music industry is experiencing a number of structural tailwinds that should drive robust growth over time. To give a better sense of the size and growth trend, I point readers to LYV’s recent analyst day, which has a slide on it. According to management, the industry is worth around $35 billion in 2023 and has grown 8% annually over the past two decades. Over the next decade, the expectation is for the industry to grow faster than ever.

I totally agree with the management view that the industry could potentially see an acceleration compared to the past because of three main drivers.

Number one, consumers are spending more on experiences. The ongoing shift in consumer behavior towards experiences works in favor of live events. In the case of music, the experience of listening to music via streaming sites is totally different from attending a live concert, where you get to experience the ambience.

Number two, I believe the international live events market is still under penetrated. Historically, the US has had the most concerts, but the demand is now springing up across the globe (take Southeast Asia, for example). This incredible trend is also supported by LYV's data, which shows that the number of international fans has increased at a CAGR of 16.9% since 2019, while the number of North American fans has increased at a CAGR of 6.7%. Additionally, 75% of TicketMaster's fan growth during that time has originated from international markets. My view is that artists are going to continue taking advantage of this international demand strength to put on more shows and concerts, which increases the number of such occasions and provides more revenue-making opportunities for LYV. As of FY23, LYV has around 64 million international fans, and this is less than 10% of the potential fans that management has sized (based on the analyst day slide above).

Number three, artists are likely to focus more on live events as they are more lucrative. According to Billboard's streaming royalty calculator, an artist generating 1 million streams would earn around $50 to $80k a year pre-tax. Please note that I am using 1 million streams as an arbitrary number; average artists have less than 50 monthly listeners. Hence, it is incredibly tough for an artist to survive purely through streaming (unless they are really popular). The situation is different for live events, where artists can make a lot more. Take Taylor Swift, for instance; she made close to $14 million per concert (the Eras Tour was estimated to make $1 billion in 2024 sales) vs. the $200 million she made from streaming sites.

LYV strong competitive advantage

With a market share of over 70% (according to Yale), TicketMaster is the largest ticketing platform internationally, giving them a significant edge over their competitors. Once an online marketplace reaches a certain level of user engagement, the platform experiences a strong network effect, and in the case of LYV, more events lead to more fans, which leads to more event opportunities. Due to TickerMaster's scale (customer reach and number of venues), concert producers are more likely to use the platform to increase their chances of inventory selling out. As LYV is at the top of the funnel (customers discover and purchase tickets from TicketMaster), LYV is able to capture more S&A opportunities, which carries a far higher margin than all other parts of the business (50+% AOI margin vs. consolidated AOI margin of 9% in FY23). Finally, LYV's size allows them to invest in technological upgrades and product additions, which reinforces their competitive position.

Valuation

I model LYV using a forward AOI (EBITDA) approach, and using my assumptions, I believe LYV is worth $114. My growth outlook is benchmarked against the industry growth rate of 8%, to which I have added a slight premium given that LYV is the largest player in the industry. I believe a 10% growth rate is not demanding, as 1Q24 already saw 20% organic growth. AOI margin should expand as the business scales up, and I am forecasting a modest increase over the next 2 years as I expect management to continue reinvesting in the business to further solidify its competitive position. I believe a 20bps expansion in AOI margin per year is doable considering that 1Q24 did 9.7% and management reiterated its expectation for double-digit AOI growth in 2024. LYV's closest peer is CTS Eventim, and both of them have historically traded in line with each other because of similar industry exposure growth rates and margins. LYV now trades at 11x, which is within the range of discount that it has historically traded relative to CTS Eventim.

Risk

I believe the biggest risk to the LYV investment case is a breakup of the business if the DOJ decides to pursue it. Breaking up the business would mean that the LYV scale becomes a lot less powerful, as LYV will not be able to reap synergies between its Ticketing segment and Concert segment. The smaller scale also meant that LYV’s S&A segment had fewer opportunities.

Conclusion

My view for LYV is a buy rating due to multiple growth drivers and its strong competitive advantage. The live music industry is experiencing tailwinds fueled by a growing consumer preference for experiences, rising international demand, and artists' increasing focus on live events. LYV's dominant market share in ticketing and its integrated business model position it to capitalize on these trends.