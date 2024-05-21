Norsk Hydro Earnings Have Fallen, But The Share Price Has Not Yet Dropped

Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.95K Followers

Summary

  • Norsk Hydro reported lower adjusted EBITDA in Q1, with reduced sales volumes, lower prices, and compressed margins.
  • The company's cash position may be reduced if negative cash flow continues.
  • Its share price has increased lately due to higher aluminum prices in Q2 and a more positive confidence by investors.
  • China's recent phenomenal growth in the export of EVs may hamper Norsk Hydro's sales of "green aluminum" to the European auto industry.

Worker taking sample from furnace in aluminium recycling plant

Monty Rakusen

Investment Thesis

In January this year, we decided to downgrade Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCQX:NHYDY) (OTCQX:NHYKF) based on lower earnings, higher expected Capex, and competition from lower-cost producers, such as those in China.

This article was written by

Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.95K Followers
Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NHYDY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NHYDY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NHYDY
--
NHYKF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News