I last covered the iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE), an emerging markets high-yield equity index ETF, in mid-2023. In that article, I argued that DVYE's strong dividend yield and cheap valuation made the fund a buy. DVYE has slightly outperformed since, broadly in-line with expectations:

DVYE Previous Article

Since my last article, DVYE's dividends have grown and its valuation remains incredibly cheap, albeit a bit less than before. At the same time, I've grown more bullish on the Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS: EYLD), a broadly similar ETF focusing on emerging markets with particularly high shareholder yields. EYLD's strategy results in a more diversified, less risky portfolio, and the fund has outperformed both DVYE and the S&P 500 in the past. EYLD does yield quite a bit less, with a 5.0% dividend yield compared to 8.2% for DVYE.

In my opinion, EYLD is a much stronger investment opportunity than DVYE. As such, I would pick EYLD over DVYE.

DVYE - Basics

Investment Manager: BlackRock

Underlying Index: Dow Jones Emerging Markets Select Dividend Index

Expense Ratio: 0.49%

Dividend Yield: 8.19%

DVYE - Overview and Analysis

Index and Holdings

DVYE is an emerging markets high-yield equity index ETF, tracking the Dow Jones Emerging Markets Select Dividend Index. It is a simple index, including the 100 highest-yielding emerging market equities, subject to a basic set of liquidity, trading, profitability, etc., inclusion criteria. Country weights are constrained, to ensure diversification across countries. There are rules and buffers meant to constrain turnover rates as well. It is a dividend-weighted index: higher yield means larger weight.

DVYE provides diversified exposure to emerging market equities, with investments in more than 100 securities from most relevant sectors, and more than a dozen countries.

Looking at sectors, the fund is significantly overweight energy and materials, as commodities are extremely important for several emerging market economies, and as companies within these sectors tend to sport above-average yields. On the flipside, the fund is underweighting several growth sectors, including tech and communication services, for the opposite reasons. These sector tilts are quite common for dividend and equity funds, although they seem much Fmore pronounced for DVYE than average.

DVYE

For reference, DVYE's sector tilts compared to the S&P 500.

Looking at countries, the fund seems reasonably well-diversified, with significant positions in Chinese and Brazilian stocks, smaller positions in several other countries.

DVYE

Looking at the largest holdings, I'm seeing several well-known high-yield emerging market equities, including Petrobras (PBR) and Vale (VALE). I'm quite bullish on both, although obviously risks and volatility are much higher than average.

DVYE

As a final point, DVYE provides diversified exposure to emerging market equities. These are a small market niche, with global equity markets being mostly composed of U.S. and developed market equities, not emerging markets. Due to this, the fund does not provide diversified exposure to global equities/ As an example, the fund overlaps only 1% with the Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VT). DVYE is very different from a global equity index fund, so don't expect market-like returns from the fund.

Dividend Analysis

DVYE invests in the 100 highest-yielding emerging market equities, which results in an 8.2% dividend yield. It is an incredibly strong yield on an absolute basis, and much higher than that of the S&P 500, and other relevant equity benchmarks.

Data by YCharts

DVYE's dividend growth track-record is reasonably good, with fund dividends growing at a 2.0% CAGR since inception. Growth has accelerated post-pandemic, partly due to favorable comps, partly due to higher commodity prices boosting the earnings and dividends of several emerging market equities. Petrobras's dividends are around 10x higher now than before the pandemic, for instance.

On a more negative note, DVYE's dividends are incredibly volatile, with significant fluctuations quarter to quarter:

Data by YCharts

and year to year:

Seeking Alpha

DVYE's dividend volatility is itself a negative, and also makes it hard to accurately analyze / estimate dividend growth figures. This does seem to be the case, but the volatility makes it hard to know for certain.

Finally, a table with detailed dividend growth information for the fund. Although the figures below are accurate, I feel they understate the fund's dividend volatility.

Seeking Alpha

Valuation Analysis

International equities tend to trade at discounted valuations, as investors are generally willing to pay premium prices for U.S. equities, due to the strength and dynamism of the U.S. economy. Tech had an outstanding run from 2009 to 2021, which widened valuation gaps between U.S. and international equities further.

Emerging market equities tend to sport even cheaper valuations than most international equities, as these are much riskier than average. Emerging markets tend to have volatile economies, be overly dependent on commodities, and have significant political, regulatory, and management risk.

DVYE focuses on emerging market equities with particularly high yields, which means valuations are much lower than average (yields are something of a valuation metric, and high yields are sometimes due to low share prices).

Due to the above, DVYE's valuation is incredibly cheap, much more so than that of the S&P 500 and relevant equity benchmarks.

Fund Filings - Table by Author

DVYE's valuation benefits investors in two key ways.

First, cheap valuations boost the impact of any dividends or buybacks. As an example, Petrobras could distribute 22.2% to shareholders as dividends, as it trades with a 4.4x PE ratio. Exxon (XOM) could only distribute 7.7%, as it trades with a 13.0x PE ratio. The average S&P 500 component could only distribute 4.6%, as it trades with an average PE ratio of 21.8x. Same idea for buybacks.

The benefits of the above are dependent on companies actually choosing to distribute significant cash to shareholders. DVYE sports an 8.5% dividend yield, and focuses on energy companies which have instituted buybacks, so the fund does benefit from this.

Second benefit of cheap valuations is that these could lead to significant capital gains, contingent on prices normalizing. Since the pandemic, international equity valuations remain depressed, value stock valuations have somewhat improved, while energy sector valuations have improved. DVYE benefitted from some of these trends, was harmed from others.

Data by YCharts

In any case, DVYE's cheap valuation is an important benefit for shareholders, and the fund's underlying holdings do seem to be taking advantage of this by returning lots of cash to shareholders.

Performance Track-Record

DVYE's overall performance track-record is quite mediocre, with the fund significantly underperforming the S&P 500 and other relevant equity benchmarks since inception.

Data by YCharts

DVYE's mediocre returns were due to two main issues.

First, emerging market equity valuations were much higher in the past, leading capital losses as prices dropped, and comparatively weak yields (relative to today, at least).

Importantly, the issues above are not a concern right now, as valuations are much lower, yields much higher. As an example, DVYE yielded around 1.25% more than the S&P 500 in early 2014. Returns have, understandably, been incredibly low since. DVYE yields 8.5% right now, so prospective returns are much higher, and past performance simply not all that informative.

Data by YCharts

Second reason for DVYE's mediocre returns was the Ukraine War. The fund invested quite heavily in discounted Russian equities before 2022, these were (mostly) zeroed out in the days after the war, leading to significant, sustained losses for the fund. One can easily see these losses when comparing DVYE with broader emerging market equities, with DVYE crashing in early 2022, and lagging since.

Data by YCharts

The losses above were incredibly detrimental to the fund and its shareholders, and a stain on its performance. Dividends were impacted too, although these have still seen net positive growth.

DVYE has since zeroed out its Russian stocks, so this specific issue is no longer a concern. The fund remains heavily invested in Chinese and Taiwanese stocks, so would be heavily impacted if China decides to invade Taiwan. I don't personally consider this all that likely, at least in the short-term, although I am far from a military analyst, and got blindsided by the Ukraine War already.

DVYE versus EYLD - Quick Comparison

DVYE and EYLD are broadly similar ETFs, with some important differences. As I'm quite bullish on EYLD, I thought a comparison was in order.

Both are emerging market equity funds. DVYE focuses on those with the highest dividend yields, EYLD on those with the highest shareholder yields.

DVYE has a higher dividend yield, as expected:

Data by YCharts

EYLD does not actually provide investors with its shareholder yield, a huge oversight. The fund does seem cheaper than average, at least.

EYLD

DVYE seems a bit cheaper, although the difference is not significant.

Fund Filings - Table by Author

EYLD's performance track-record is much stronger, with more than twice the returns since inception.

Data by YCharts

Although EYLD has underperformed the S&P 500 since inception, recent returns have been much stronger. The fund has outperformed since I first covered the fund in mid-2022 and has outperformed since my more recent pieces as well.

EYLD Previous Article

EYLD's outperformance was at least partly due to the avoiding significant Russian investments and losses. In my opinion, a stronger investment strategy also played a role.

Conclusion

DVYE is an emerging markets high-yield equity index ETF, with a strong 8.5% dividend yield. EYLD is a broadly similar ETF, with a lower 5.0% yield, but a stronger strategy and performance track-record. In my opinion, EYLD is broadly superior to DVYE. As such, I would pick EYLD over DVYE.