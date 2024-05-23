jetcityimage

Introduction

There are very few dividend stocks that I analyze and instantly think about opening a position. But that's exactly what came to mind when I stumbled upon PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR), a designer and manufacturer of semi-trucks. I have plenty of family members who are truck drivers, but were unfamiliar with the company until recently. In this article, I take a look into the company's fundamentals as well as various reasons why this stock should be on any dividend investor's watchlist.

Brief Overview

Although the company has been around for nearly a century and paid a dividend for more than 7 decades, PACCAR has less than 17k followers here on Seeking Alpha. But looking into their financials, they instantly became a stock I added to my watchlist.

As previously mentioned, in addition to designing and manufacturing heavy-duty trucks, they also manufacture heavy-duty truck parts. Although, they operate in three segments: Trucks, Aftermarket Parts, and Financial Services. They deliver to customers globally in more than 2,200 locations and multiple countries. A lot of their revenues & profits are generated outside of the U.S. even though they are based out of Washington state.

PCAR investor presentation

Strong Growth

PACCAR reported their Q1 earnings at the end of April, showing strong growth year-over-year. Earnings per share and revenue were down from Q4's $2.70 and revenue of $9.08 billion. However, the trucking company managed to beat on both top & bottom lines with EPS of $2.25 and revenue of $8.74 billion.

On the top line, PCAR beat estimates by more than a half billion, while EPS beat by $0.05. And while EPS of $2.25 was flat year-over-year, revenue showed solid growth of roughly 3.2%. So, in lieu of the economic backdrop that has presented challenges for businesses, PCAR showed solid growth.

Comparably, peer Cummins Inc. (CMI) showed a slight decrease in revenue year-over-year, with theirs declining roughly 0.6%. They also missed analysts' estimates by $50 million. EPS also declined from $5.55 to $5.10 on an annualized basis.

PACCAR Inc Q1’23 Q1’24 EPS $2.25 $2.25 Revenue (In Billions) $8.47 $8.74 Cummins Inc Q1’23 Q1’24 EPS $5.55 $5.10 Revenue (In Billions) $8.45 $8.4 Click to enlarge

PCAR's management attributed its revenue growth to strong performances in all three of its segments. Their performance also resulted in net income increasing slightly to $1.195 billion from $1.180 billion in Q1'23. Although gross margins declined slightly from Q4 in the trucking and financial services segments, parts gross margins increased to 32.5%, up from 31.9%.

Truck parts & other gross margins stood at 19%, down slightly from 19.4%. And while this is expected to decline slightly in Q2, management expects parts sales to grow 4% to 6% in the second quarter as a result of last year's strong performance.

Aside from solid growth from the company in the first quarter, the business is also an essential part of today's economy. In 2023, trucks were responsible for 72% of freight transported. So, long-term investors don't have to worry about the business being terminated over the long term.

PCAR investor presentation

Growing Market Share

Furthermore, PCAR also has growth drivers with the growing supply of Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks. They are continuously expanding and gaining market share. In the chart below, you can see the company has continued to gain (market share) over the years in not only the U.S., but other countries as well.

PCAR investor presentation

Fortress Balance Sheet

I think many analysts overuse the word fortress when describing company balance sheets, but regarding PACCAR, I think fortress is warranted. The company has no debt and an A+ credit rating. They had $7.7 billion in cash & securities at the end of the quarter, putting them in a strong position financially to continue growth efforts.

Although they have a long operating history, investing in a company with that track record and no debt is something that dividend investors rejoice in. Especially dividend investors, as high debt loads can put a company's dividend safety at risk in times of economic uncertainty or financial stress.

Low Payout Ratio & Special Dividends

And if the business model and balance sheet weren't enough, the company also has a well-covered dividend and paid an end-of-year special dividend for more than a decade. In 2023, PCAR paid out a total of $4.24 in dividends, including the special of $3.20 at the end of 2023.

And although they reduced the dividend last year and during the Great Financial Crisis, the company has more than made up for this with the payments of special dividends. In addition to the special dividends, management also increased the dividend from $0.27 to $0.30.

I think this is a good move on management's part as this shows, although they cut the dividend, they are shareholder-friendly. Furthermore, it gives them financial flexibility, as they can eliminate the special dividend if the company experiences financial stress for a prolonged period. Although, I don't anticipate this happening.

For comparison purposes, Cummins Inc kept their dividend steady during the GFC and has been growing the dividend ever since. Over the past 5 years, CMI has grown their dividend at a rate of roughly 47.4% But unlike PCAR, CMI has not paid any special dividends. In the chart below, you can see each company's dividend growth rate for the last 5 years.

PCAR CMI 2023 $4.24 $6.50 2022 $4.19 $6.04 2021 $2.84 $5.60 2020 $2.80 $5.28 2019 $3.58 $4.90 Click to enlarge

Furthermore, aside from growing market share, PCAR has doubled its operating cash flow over the past 3 years from $2 billion to $4 billion. Cash from operations averaged $3.1 billion over the past 5 years while CAPEX has averaged $1.57 billion. Even though they have not conducted any buybacks since the 2020 pandemic, historically they've been a frequent buyer of their shares.

Using their shares outstanding of 526.3 million and their dividend estimate of $4.31, the company would need roughly $2.27 billion in free cash flow to cover the dividend. During Q1 the company brought in $1.117 billion in free cash flow. I expect the company will bring in $4.0 - $4.5 billion in cash from operations for 2024, continuing to give them a well-covered dividend.

PCAR has grown their cash from operations 9% in the last two decades and 33% from 2022 to 2023 when CFO grew from $3 billion to $4 billion. And although last year was a record year, I suspect they can achieve modest growth this year as rates are likely to decline and demand picks up in the back half of the year.

Furthermore, as previously mentioned, if they experience financial pressure, they can elect to pay a lower special dividend or eliminate it altogether. I suspect the company will continue rewarding shareholders with specials like they have had for the past decade. Using the regular dividend of $0.30 and the company's FCF during the first quarter, PCAR's dividend is well-covered with a payout ratio of roughly 14%.

Author chart

Valuation

Looking at the chart below, you can see PACCAR is up more than 50% in the past year. The stock has even outperformed the S&P and all of its peers by a sizable margin. Despite this, the stock still trades at a P/E less than the sector median's 20x, at 11x. This is also less than their 5-year average of 14.68x, but looking at the company's dividend yield of less than 2% in comparison to their 5-year average, the stock may be due for a further pullback.

Seeking Alpha

But looking over the last month, you can see the stock is down more than 8%, presenting a buying opportunity. Especially for those who are long-term investors like myself. Wall Street has a price target of nearly $118 for the stock, and seeing by the recent pullback, I think now is a good time to dollar cost average.

Seeking Alpha

Since the earnings drop from 2019 to 2020, PCAR has impressively grown its earnings, but this is expected to decline coming off the record year in 2023 when the company brought in $9.61 in earnings. Still, I think they can achieve at least a growth rate of 3% - 4% going forward.

Author creation

Using a 4% growth rate and WACC of 11% which I think is warranted looking at the stock's outperformance, I have a price target roughly 4% above Wall Street's $118. This gives investors roughly 16% upside from the current price.

Moneychimp

Risks To Thesis

While artificial intelligence seems to be the future and could impact PCAR's business with self-driving trucks, I think those threats are a long ways away. In my opinion relying on AI to transport goods & services over long distances is something that will still require human intelligence and interaction. However, the company does face increased competition from competitors investing in self-driving trucks.

PACCAR's direct peer AB Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY) is prototyping a self-driving truck after partnering with FedEx (FDX). Companies like Amazon (AMZN) are also in the process of creating self-driving trucks, although I think this is something that will happen over a longer period of time. Another risk is the company can be capital intensive at times. Over the past 10 years, they've invested nearly $8 billion in new projects & technologies. And as AI becomes more integrated into businesses, this could increase, putting the dividend safety at risk.

Bottom Line

PACCAR has had a strong year with its outperformance of the S&P as well as its peers. And with the recent pullback in the past month, I think this is a great buying opportunity for long-term investors. Furthermore, the company continues to show impressive growth in its financials and market share.

Additionally, they have no debt and ample liquidity, putting them in a strong position financially to continue growing the business with the ever-changing landscape of the transportation industry. Their low payout ratio also supports the continuation of special dividend payments as well as future increases. And although AI could affect the company's business moving forward, I think self-driving trucks are years away and deemed as risky. As a result of this along with the company's fundamentals and strong growth, I rate PACCAR a buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.