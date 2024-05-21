Trulieve's Growth Trajectory: Q1 Success, Florida Legalization Hopes, And DEA Rescheduling Impact

Honghao Sun, CFA profile picture
Honghao Sun, CFA
285 Followers

Summary

  • Trulieve reported a 4% increase in total revenue to $298 million for Q1 2024 and a significant rise in gross margin to 58%.
  • The Florida Supreme Court approved a ballot measure for the November 2024 election to legalize recreational cannabis, potentially increasing Trulieve's annual revenue by $600 million if passed.
  • The DEA's announcement to reschedule cannabis to Schedule III could remove the burdensome 280E tax, significantly impacting Trulieve's financial position and its ongoing tax dispute with the IRS.
  • Trulieve appears undervalued compared to its peers, with a forward revenue multiple of 1.87 and EBITDA multiple of 7.75, indicating strong growth potential and a solid capital structure.
  • With continued growth and strategic investments, Trulieve is on track to surpass Curaleaf and become the largest U.S. multi-state operator by revenue in 2025, especially if Florida legalizes adult-use cannabis.

Small business marijuana dispensary in Oregon.

Heath Korvola

Since my previous analysis of Trulieve Cannabis Corp ("Trulieve") (OTCQX:TCNNF) (CSE:TRUL), while Trulieve's 2024 Q1 financial results were released, several other historical events also took place.

These historical events are:

  1. On April 2, 2024, the Florida Supreme

This article was written by

Honghao Sun, CFA profile picture
Honghao Sun, CFA
285 Followers
As a seasoned investor with a decade of experience and coveted designations of CPA, CA, and CFA, I bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table. My investment strategy is guided by a well-defined portfolio approach that balances a mix of GICs/Bonds, Index Funds, and select Individual Stocks. I am passionate about sharing my insights and financial analysis, keeping you up-to-date on the companies in my portfolio and those that I closely follow. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting out, I'm excited to share my expertise and help you reach your financial goals.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TCNNF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TCNNF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TCNNF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TCNNF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News