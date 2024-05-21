D-Keine

I've been looking at the preferred issues of Southern California Edison, the main subsidiary of Edison International (NYSE:EIX), in line with the thesis the market hasn't fully realized how much wildfire risk has decreased for California utilities.

SoCal Edison provides electricity for about 15 million people in a 50,000 square-mile area of Central and Southern California. Edison International also owns Edison Energy, a global advisory firm, but it is too small to have a material effect on operations, according to the annual report.

EIX has a 4.1% dividend yield. Its core EPS guidance is $4.75-$5.05, with an attractive forward P/E ratio of 15.4. It recently reported a first-quarter GAAP loss of $0.03 compared to core earnings of $1.13, the difference mostly coming from increased loss estimates from the 2017-18 wildfires and mudslides.

Data by YCharts

EIX last week was upgraded by Wells Fargo from equal weight to overweight, saying the current price reflected too much risk for future wildfire liabilities.

And Fitch rating agency wrote: "The large reduction in structures destroyed by SCE-linked wildfires in 2019-2023, compared with 2017-2018, is a key factor supporting SCE's IDR and Stable Outlook. SCE appears to have made progress strengthening the grid's fire resilience in light of materially reduced wildfire activity over the past five years, despite challenging conditions."

I've also noted this progress, including the creation of a $21 billion state wildfire compensation fund, in conjunction with the preferred issues of PG&E Corp. (PCG), which I have owned for several years.

SCE has six series of exchange-traded $25 base rate preferred issues, rated either BB+ or BBB-. The issues are all cumulative and qualify for a preferential dividend tax rate of 15% to 20%.

Three are fixed rate. The other three have or had fixed rates that are converting to floating.

SCE Trust III, 5.75% Cumulative Fixed/Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities (SCE.PR.H) (Quantum description) will pay its first floating distribution on June 15 to holders of record June 14, at the three-month SOFR rate plus 3.25%. Originally, the calculation was based on LIBOR plus 2.99%, but when LIBOR was discontinued, SOFR plus $.0261 was substituted by federal regulations.

According to a press release issued April 25, the distribution will be $0.548, giving it a forward yield of 8.61%.

According to the prospectus, to avoid paying the floating rate for at least part of a second quarter, the company would have to call it by 30 days in advance. Since May 16 has passed, that means a second quarter of the floating rate will begin on June 15.

SCE Trust IV, 5.375% Cumulative Fixed/Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities (NYSE:SCE.PR.J) (Quantum description) will convert to floating-rate (SOFR+3.39%) in September 2025.

SCE Trust V, 5.45% Cumulative Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities (SCE.PR.K) (Quantum description) will convert to floating rate (SOFR+4.05%) in March 2026.

Here is a summary of the six issues:

Issue Coupon Fwd. div. Price Yield Call date Notes SCE-G 5.10% 1.275 20.11 6.34% 10/2/2022 Fixed SCE-H 5.75% 2.192 25.46 8.61% 3/15/2024 Converted to SOFR+3.25% SCE-J 5.38% 1.344 24.13 5.57% 9/15/2025 Converts to SOFR+3.39% SCE-K 5.45% 1.363 24.59 5.54% 3/15/2026 Converts to SOFR+4.05% SCE-L 5.00% 1.25 19.77 6.32% 6/26/2022 Fixed SCE-M 7.50% 1.875 26.3 7.13% 11/22/2028 Fixed Click to enlarge

Source: Author's spreadsheet, Charles Schwab

Which is the best investment now depends on your view of interest rates. If they decline significantly, the fixed-rate SCE.PE.G and SCE.PR.L should see considerable appreciation toward $25, while SCE.PR.M appreciation is constrained by call risk.

If rates rise, remain steady, or just drop a little, the floating issues are best.

My base scenario is that short-term rates remain at current levels into 2025 as the Fed can't seem to get inflation down to its target of 2%.

I ran an internal rate of return spreadsheet for the three floating rate issues, and used the assumption they would all be called in March 2026. This is because with similar fixed-to-floating issues, Energy Transfer (ET) waited until the third, highest-rate one neared the conversion date to call them all.

I also assumed SOFR would decline by 75 basis points from the current 5.31% in 2025. Obviously, there are many other possibilities for interest rates and call dates, but this is my base case.

The best average annualized return came from SCE.PR.J, which rounded to exactly 9%. The first floating quarterly dividend payment would come in December 2025.

SCE.PR.J projected cash flows for buying 100 shares 5/17/2024 -2413 PURCHASE 6/15/2024 33.59 Fixed dividend 9/15/2024 33.59 12/15/2024 33.59 3/15/2025 33.59 6/15/2025 33.59 9/15/2025 33.59 12/15/2025 50.31 8.05% floating rate dividend 3/15/2026 50.31 3/15/2026 2500 PROJECTED CALL IRR 0.089844 Click to enlarge

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Risk Factors

The biggest risk with the H, J, and K series is that interest rates go back toward zero. That could push the floating rate below 5% and result in a considerably lower share price.

There is no call risk for the G, J, K and L series since they are selling below the call price of $25. There is minor call risk for the H and M series.

There is some credit risk, especially if there was a massive wildfire causing large damage claims. Resumption of payments would be the responsibility of the regulated public utility, not the parent company.

In the case of the weaker California utility PG&E, the cumulative preferred issues survived bankruptcy reorganization and paid arrears. Full payment was necessary, so the common stock could eventually resume paying dividends, and one would expect a similar result if SCE ran into similar trouble.

Conclusion

I purchased some SCE.PR.J with the intention of holding until a call unless a recession appears likely, or they rise significantly above the call price. I also consider EIX a good value but have no position as my primary interest is in a higher yield for the income portion of my portfolio.