Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) has multiple positives that can drive the stock higher through 2024. Arch Capital Group offers a diverse selection of insurance types, allowing risk to be minimized. Arch Capital achieves high double-digit returns, which can drive strong book value growth. As a result, the stock has a good chance to perform well in 2024.

Arch Capital Group's Business

ACGL offers insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance through its subsidiaries on a global basis. The Insurance segment comprised 36% of gross premiums written in Q1 2024 and offers property & casualty insurance along with multiple specialty lines of insurance. The specialty lines include: employment practices and fiduciary liability, directors/officers liability, errors and omissions liability, crime, professional indemnity, medical professional and general liability insurance, workers compensation and umbrella liability, commercial auto and marine policies, and more.

The Reinsurance segment comprised 58% of gross premiums written in Q1 2024 and handles casualty reinsurance for third-party liability risks, motor reinsurance, marine/aviation, cyber, trade credit, whole account multi-line treaties, accident/health, workers comp., trade credit, agriculture, catastrophic losses, personal lines/commercial property, life, etc.

The Mortgage segment comprised the remaining 6% of gross premiums written in Q1 2024 and provides direct mortgage insurance and reinsurance.

Arch Capital has some key competitive advantages that help drive the company's growth while minimizing risks. The company's strong, experienced management team has a good track record of increasing gross premiums and growing book value over the long term. ACGL also has a good knack for securing strategic acquisitions. Another advantage is that Arch Capital is highly diversified across many types of insurance. This minimizes risk, as a significant negative event or market in one aspect of the business can be offset by the others.

Arch Capital Group's Growth Catalysts

Arch Capital has positive momentum going for it, as evident in the solid Q1 2024 earnings results. The company achieved an increase of 26% in gross premiums written to $5.6 billion in Q1 2024 over Q1 2023. ACGL also increased its book value per share by 5.2%. Arch Capital is experiencing a positive trend with rate changes exceeding loss trends. Also, absolute returns remain above the company's long-term growth targets. Arch stated that it is experiencing an underwriting market where the company can thrive.

Arch Capital achieved positive results even during a 'hard market', meaning that this is a period where premiums are increasing, coverage terms are stricter, and the market can be less competitive. During this time, ACGL employed a strategy of focusing on strengthening its relationships with clients. This ensures that clients are getting the protection/service that they fully desire, which can build trust between both parties. The company also used a strategy of being disciplined with underwriting. Arch Capital seeks the most profitable underwriting opportunities. These strategies minimize Arch Capital's overall risk while maximizing growth.

Arch Capital was able to overcome losses from the Dali cargo ship that collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge during Q1. This shows the company's resilience from its strong financial position and diverse set of insurance offerings. ACGL's strong financial position is evident as the balance sheet has about 1.5x more total assets than total liabilities for total equity of $18.5 billion. The company's cash position is $993 million, but most of its assets include $25 billion in debt securities, nearly $8 billion in equity/preferred securities, and $2 billion in other investments.

AM Best gave Arch Reinsurance Ltd. and related affiliates the following credit ratings: A+ (superior) for financial strength and aa- (Superior) for long-term issuer credit. AM Best also rated the long-term ICRs (issuer credit ratings) of Arch Capital Group as a- (excellent). AM Best stated that these ratings were based on Arch Capital Group's balance sheet strength, strong operating performance & management team, a diverse business profile, and the appropriate risk management. These ratings show that Arch Capital is operating on solid ground, which should bode well for the company's performance going forward.

ACGL also employs an acquisition strategy for add-on growth. Arch Capital Group recently announced its intent to acquire Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty SE's (OTCPK:ALIZY) U.S. MidCorp and Entertainment insurance businesses. Arch paid $450 million in cash for these businesses, which produced $1.7 billion in gross premium in 2023. This acquisition expands Arch Capital's presence in the U.S. middle market, which is an area that the company is targeting for growth. ACGL expects the acquisition to enhance its distribution relationships, broadens Arch's product offerings, and expands the company's ability to participate in the underwriting intensive middle-market lines.

Arch Capital's Valuation

ACGL is trading with a trailing price/book ratio of 2.02 and a forward price/book of 1.8. This is higher than the Diversified Insurance industry's price/book of 1.57. However, I think the more important metric for Arch Capital's valuation as an insurance company is the return on equity [ROE]. The ROE is important for an insurance company as it measures the percentage of income that the company is generating in relation to equity or book value. Arch Capital has a high ROE of 30%. This significantly outperforms the sector median ROE of 10.6%. Arch Capital's strong ROE demonstrates management's effective ability to generate profits from its equity.

Data by YCharts

We can see in the chart above that Arch Capital's ROE has been increasing. This shows that ACGL is getting more efficient as its strategies are proving to be effective. It is also noteworthy that the stock price tends to be correlated with the growth in ROE.

Arch Capital's strong ROE is likely to drive book value growth. ACGL is expected to increase book value per share by a strong 18% to $55.60 in 2024 over 2023's book value per share of $47.12 according to analysts' consensus estimates. If this estimate is met or exceeded, it would likely drive the stock higher at a strong pace. This estimate looks reasonable to me, since Arch Capital's strong ROE of 30% should be able to drive strong book value growth in 2024.

Arch Capital increased book value per share by 8.6% in 2023 over 2022 and the stock increased by 38% over the past year. So, I think this stronger rate of growth in 2024 will lead to another year of strong gains for the stock. The covering analysts have a one-year price target ranging from $94 to $120 with the average target at $107. With the current price at $101, I think the stock will get closer to the higher end of the range. The average target looks too conservative to me. I expect strong book value growth to be the driving factor for the stock. The $120 target price would be 19% higher than the current price, which is closer to the expected growth in book value per share.

Arch Capital's Positive Technical Perspective

Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Monthly Stock Chart w/ RSI (TradingView)

I zoomed all of the way out to the monthly chart, where each candle represents an entire month. We can see that the stock has no problem continuing to increase even as the stock gets into overbought territory according to the RSI indicator at the bottom of the chart. However, the stock does tend to have its corrections along the way.

While a pullback or correction could take place anytime, I would expect the overall trend to go higher over the long term. Disappointing earnings reports or negative future guidance by the company could lead to a sell-off. Another primary risk includes a large insurance payout (catastrophic) event, which could cause the stock to sell-off as it could negatively impact Arch Capital. Other risks include the cyclical nature of the insurance business, where there could be periods of excess underwriting capacity and unfavorable premium rates. These conditions could lead to the company to achieve less than expected premiums or higher than expected expenses and drive the stock lower.

One company-specific risk is if Arch Capital increased premiums to the point where clients would shift business to ACGL's competitors. The company needs to maintain a good competitive balance with premium rates to grow and maintain clients while offsetting expected claims payouts.

Another company-specific risk is that Arch Capital in based in Bermuda. Therefore, changes in regulations from the British Commonwealth regarding insurance, reinsurance, or other factors could have a negative impact on Arch Capital.

Without any significant negative event or conditions, I expect Arch Capital's stock to continue the uptrend over the next year. However, be prepared for technical pullbacks along the way as investors take profits.

Arch Capital Group's Long-Term Outlook

Overall, Arch Capital Group looks good from an investment standpoint. The company is well diversified across multiple insurance types with a strong financial position. ACGL's strong ROE reflects that the company's strategies are effective. This is likely to drive strong performance for Arch Capital over the long term. As a result, the company should be able to increase book value at a strong double-digit pace in 2024. This can drive the stock to perform well approximately over the next year.