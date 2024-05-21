Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Wolfe Research 17th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Wolfe Research 17th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference May 21, 2024 12:20 PM ET

David Gitlin - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Goris - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Nigel Coe

Well, good afternoon. Thanks for joining us at the 17th Annual Wolf Transport and Industrial Conference. We're going to continue with Carrier Corporation and very pleased to welcome David Gitlin, Chairman and CEO of Carrier and Patrick Goris, Chief Financial Officer to the stage. So Dave, again, thanks for being here.

And let me hand it over to you for any opening remarks.

David Gitlin

Well, I appreciate that, Nigel. Thanks to you. Thanks to Will for having us back. We could not be more excited about the journey that we're on as the global leader of an intelligent climate and energy solutions. And those three words, intelligence, all things AI, data centers, connected devices. We see tremendous opportunity from all things intelligence. Climate at our core is a sustainability company. And then when we think about energy, that's a little bit the new frontier for us as we think about grid resilience. And as part of that, we're ecstatic about welcoming Viessmann to the family earlier this year. We'll talk about the market, I'm sure, but gaining share, growing the biz. We're actually gaining share in every single market taking costs out the team's performing very well in what's a challenging market.

And then all of our divestitures are progressing to plan. We're close on closing on access solutions followed by industrial fire followed by commercial refrigeration and now we're in the market with our residential and commercial fire the NDA's are signed the Sims are out we're starting -- we're going to start management presentation soon and we're hoping to close on that by the end of this year. So when we get into 2025 we will have our portfolio changes behind us. And we're poised for very strong execution through the rest of this year and to next, we've been clear on capital allocation priorities with paying down debt, starting a buyback later this year. And we feel balanced on where we are on this year. The team performed very well in the first quarter, and that's continued here into 2Q.

Q - Nigel Coe

That's great. Thanks, Dave. I'm going to touch on pretty much everything you just mentioned and a bit more detail. Just on the commercial business, you mentioned NDAs have been signed, so books are out there. Obviously the initial plan was for that to be a capital markets transaction I think. Were you surprised by the level of interest in that asset?

David Gitlin

I'm not surprised but I'm encouraged.

Nigel Coe

Yes.

David Gitlin

There's a lot of interest, probably most likely a sponsor, that if you think about the portfolio we're selling, these are once in a lifetime franchises to get. Edwards, our commercial fire business here in the United States, high margin, very well positioned. Kidde is very well positioned, kind of, a duopoly and very good market share and very good technology we have in the Kidde business here, primarily in North America. And then GST, the fire business that we have in China is incredibly well positioned over there and then great businesses off in Europe. So I know there's a lot of interest and rightfully so, these are once-in-a-lifetime assets to get with a great team.

Nigel Coe

Yes.

David Gitlin

And Patrick mentioned in the earnings call, the EBITDA is in the north of $250 million. So we feel, we are encouraged by the entrance and optimistic by the price.

Nigel Coe

Just in the context, that was $200 million last year, $250 million plus this year?

Patrick Goris

Yes, close to $300 million now actually.

Nigel Coe

Close to $300 million?

Patrick Goris

Yes.

Nigel Coe

Keeps on going high, Patrick. Is it going to be $400 million by the time we get this done?

Patrick Goris

Yes.

Nigel Coe

That's great. So well, good luck with that process. Spinning back to 1Q, we had a lot of moving pieces across the portfolio, continued strength in large commercial. You mentioned data center tailwinds and other tailwinds that -- I think residential performed better than planned, and then we had some headwinds in some of the transport businesses. Maybe just bring us up to speed in terms of what you're seeing right now through the second quarter?

David Gitlin

Yes. I would say, if we think about the year more broadly, there's probably two big areas that are better than we had planned. There's a couple of areas that are a little bit softer than we planned and probably two that are right in the fairway. So what's stronger will be global applied. It's not only data centers, we have strong backlog, the aftermarket related to the applied business is performing well. We see strength in North America, which has been very strong. Europe has been -- continued to be strong and Asia has been strong. So the global applied business will be better than we planned this year with certainly upside there.

Two

Light commercial, we keep thinking that we're coming off 3 strong years that there's going to be some level of softening, but we haven't seen it. So first quarter was much better than we had thought it was going to be. We were up over 20% in the first quarter. And we had planned the year down mid-single digits. And from our perspective, there's clearly upside to that. The 2 areas that -- the 2 markets that are a little bit weaker than we had planned would be residential in Europe and residential in China. And I will tell you that both teams are gaining share, taking the right kind of cost out to reflect some of the market conditions they face.

But we think the top line in both of those areas will be a little bit lighter than we had put in our original plan. But the stuff that's good will be at least enough in our minds to offset the stuff that's a little bit weaker than we planned. And then U.S. resi is about where we thought, high single digits for the year, and REF will land about where we thought.

Nigel Coe

Okay. So it sounds like it could be a mid-single digit plus as opposed to [indiscernible] minus for the full year for core growth, that is?

David Gitlin

I wouldn't say that. I think we're kind of in the zone right now on the top line.

Nigel Coe

Yes, the overall balancing now it's okay. Yes. Are there any signs of softening in large commercial -- in commercial applied when you look across the spectrum of end markets, anything in the front log of...

David Gitlin

No. Europe and U.S. are particularly strong. The issue with China is it's overall strong, but we're seeing a very significant shift of mix almost overnight, the high-level mix we've had over the last few years in China was a shift from residential to industrial and infrastructure. Now we have a much more specific look at it. And the things that are particularly strong this year, data center, semiconductor and health care. Those are 3 verticals. But last year, it was kind of all about renewables. So China is a very shifting market. But one thing I'm really proud of our leaders there, Stefan Titus and the team is that we've shown an ability to flex very -- and be very agile to shift to the areas of strength. So I think they'll be fine. What we're pushing that team is to use the Applied business to offset some of the weakness that we're seeing on the residential side in China.

Nigel Coe

Okay. And then you mentioned like commercial, the down mid-single digits looks like it's too low. Is it significantly better such that we can actually see some growth in this business this year?

David Gitlin

We could, we could. We'll have to see how we close out the first half, but the backlog continues to be strong. Orders are strong. It's actually -- if you look at how you want to run a business, there's not a lot to complain about right now with light commercial. We've gained a lot of share -- we've probably been the price leader. We've had technology differentiation with the main [indiscernible] that's been 40% more energy efficient than the unit that it replaced. We're driving more efficiency in the same volume, so we can fit into multiple chassis. So -- we're large accounts. So the team is performing very well, and I think that there's clearly upside. Could there be a positive sign for this year? Yes.

Nigel Coe

So what came in better for that business? Did you misjudge the economy or the non-res cycle? I mean what came in better? Do you retaining share or gaining share?

David Gitlin

Well, we are gaining share. We've continued to gain share. We gained in the first quarter over the last 12-month lag. And I do think that coming off three really strong years, I think there's a natural skittishness on compares, and it's just the strength -- where we've seen strength that's continued.

Nigel Coe

Yes. Okay. Just maybe just double click in on U.S. resi. I think down 3% in the first quarter. I think you were expecting that to be down high-singles initially. So that came in a lot better, still a pathway to high singles for the full year. Has the mix between volumes and price mix changed? I think it's roughly one-third contribution from each of those buckets. Has that changed at all?

David Gitlin

I think it's in the zone of how we kind of think about it. The transition to 454B, I think we had originally said it would be about 20% this year. It will be a little bit less of the mix. But we said 15% to 20% over two years between price and mix for the 454B. And we're excited about that for next year as well. We shipped our first unit March, April. We wanted to get way out in front really for risk mitigation purposes. And so that team is performing extremely well. We saw -- as we think -- I think about the first six weeks of this quarter, it's gotten kind of progressively better every couple of weeks.

So movement was better in the last two weeks of April than it was in the first two weeks, and it was better in the first two weeks of May than it was the last two weeks of April. So I think the quarter is kind of progressing generally consistent with what we would have thought.

Nigel Coe

Okay. So no weather impacts toward that?

David Gitlin

We haven't seen anything. -- no major swings. Like always, like a lot of our businesses, you rely June is the most important month of the curve. So you can never be sure. But we look at inventory levels, movement, they're all about where we thought. And we have reason with some of the order rates and inventory levels and recent movement that we're positioned for a good June.

Nigel Coe

What are you hearing from the channel on the 454B products? I mean now that they see it, they're touching it, they're installing it. Do they want more of it? So is it a case of, okay, no, this is more about next year, we still want to have 410A?

David Gitlin

I think that it's really a story about 4Q into next year. I don't -- I think people are just -- I think we've gotten out in front on not only shipping units, but we have a complete training protocol that we've done with our distributors and our dealers. We've made sure that the channel is ready to not only have the right maintenance practices, but transportation practices for the 454B. So I think there's probably some level of dealer anxiety, because it's new. But overall, the feedback we get, because usually, our dealers were carrier as a primary brand someone as secondary. The feedback we've done is certainly amongst best-in-class in terms of getting way out in front of risk mitigation and getting the channel ready for this.

Nigel Coe

Okay. So I think we're transitioning in the market from destocking to maybe neutralizing -- so maybe some inventory build ahead of the deadline of 31 December, do you think I think you're on record, Dave is saying there's probably not going to be a significant prebuy in the fourth quarter. Has that changed at all?

David Gitlin

No, I think that's about right. I think there will be some, but I don't think it will be too big. I think originally, we were thinking again about 20% of the volume this year. It's probably going to be less 10% to 15%. We'll be 454 this year, and that's mostly in the fourth quarter. So a bit of prebuy, but not too much, especially because they clarify it's the data manufacturer versus data install.

Nigel Coe

Okay. Great. So let's talk about data center. I think you mentioned data centers about low double-digit proportion of your large commercial business today, but going to 20% soon. And I think it's a word you used -- maybe just give us some color in terms of how carrier plays because I think there's a bit of confusion about where the HVAC guys play how liquid cooling sort of influences the market for you guys? And maybe just talk about some of the projects you're seeing out there?

David Gitlin

I'll take a couple more and then I'm going to direct all these Patrick. Data centers is a tremendously exciting and unique opportunity. If you think about us often winning three to five chillers at a time, we're winning in the 100 range. So it's just a very unique opportunity. We feel incredibly well positioned in every facet to win, whether it's technology ability to support in services agreements for the long-term, the issue that we are working incredibly aggressively on is capacity. We have our facility that's doing a great job in North Carolina here in the United States. About 70% of data centers will be in the Americas.

So we're maxing out in both test lab and capacity in our U.S. operations. We're investing to build out the water cooled chiller capability down in Mexico. We have tremendous operations in Monterrey, and we'll be investing to expand there as well. And then we're importing as well, and we have a great facility in France to support Europe. So we are looking to max out the capacity at every single air cooled and water cool chiller facility that we have globally to support the globe to support this unique opportunity.

Nigel Coe

Okay. Patrick, do you have anything to add that? Anything to add?

Patrick Goris

One element we can talk about is, we've been doing data centers for a very long period of time. And so every country where we do business in commercial HVAC, where they have data centers, we have customers in the data centers, whether it's Japan, China, Europe or in the U.S. And so our core business will continue to do really well and grow faster than we think it has done.

And then there is the additional opportunity, which is whether it's a liquid cooling or different types of cooling that we are looking into it as well, which would be additional growth we can capture. And that is for us, those are investments in technology, organic, inorganic and partnerships. And so we're looking at all of that to capture the opportunity there.

Nigel Coe

And then Dave, when you said hundreds of chillers for a single order, we're talking here about a large 300 megawatts, let's say, data center that's the content you provided. We're talking here about sort of frame agreements with some of…

David Gitlin

It's more frame agreements. But even a stand-alone data center will be -- it can be 10 times the number of chillers we might see in a traditional.

Nigel Coe

Okay. That's extraordinary. One of the standout features of last quarter was the strength in the HVAC margins -- and especially when you factor in the dilution from Viessmann in the first quarter. I think if you look at it organically, I think your margins are up 350 basis points or thereabouts. Maybe just talk about some of the drivers of that performance? Because I think your full year guide embeds seeing a lot weaker through the balance of the year. So maybe just talk about that.

Patrick Goris

Yes. And so the biggest drivers by far were price and productivity. And to understand the expansion we saw in the first quarter, it's helpful to look at the prior year. In the first quarter of last year, you may recall, our productivity was the light as it was in Q1. And we said Don't worry, we know productivity will pick up as the year progresses. In Q1, we still had some contracts in place hedges, for example, that meant that the material savings were not as big in Q1 last year as they were in subsequent quarters.

So what has happened in Q1 of this year is a couple of things. One is the comp I referred to. The second item is our incoming productivity pipeline for this year has been much stronger as it was in prior years. So we have a new operations leader within the company. He has added category managers. We have the productivity pipeline that is much more -- I'd say, much more robust than it was just a year or two or ago. And so it's a combination of continued good price, very strong productivity year-over-year.

And, of course, the benefit of having a very strong dedicated ops team that drives productivity. The margin expansion in future quarters will be there, but it won't be there at the same extent because for the overall company, we're targeting about 100 bps of margin expansion. We saw about 280 in Q1. So there will be some that obviously not to the same extent.

But the -- I think the important takeaway from this is that there continues to be significant opportunity for cost out and productivity at Carrier. And I think we have a much more robust organization and processes to drive that going forward. So that well is not going to dry up anytime soon.

Nigel Coe

But with the continued productivity pipeline that you just mentioned, Viessmann margins improving through the year. It seems that there might be a hint of conservative in your margin outlook. Is that fair?

Patrick Goris

I'm not sure I would go there at this point. Our job is to deliver at least the 100 bps margin expansion that we've committed to in our current guidance, which is well better than the over 50 that we normally target. And obviously, our objective is to do better than that. But with 4 months behind us, we're not really yet to change our outlook besides what we already did after the first quarter call.

Nigel Coe

Okay. And one more bit the cherry here. So I think you mentioned -- Dave, I think you mentioned that half of the productivity savings is material productivity. Is that primarily the impact of the hedges and the material costs? Or are there other things going on?

David Gitlin

No, that is an element of it, but it's not the biggest part of it. So there is a -- so it's not just, call it, gravity of what materials are doing our commodities are doing. As I mentioned, we have entire teams who are much more robust than before, we are focused on driving these costs out. Same thing for our footprint, same thing for logistics. So yes, it is more than just as we call gravity of commodity price.

Nigel Coe

And then, of course, copper is the fine gravity with its -- the spot prices are moving higher. You obviously, you hedge. So I wouldn't think it's going to be an impact for this year. But what are you seeing in terms of that sort of hedge roll on copper right now?

David Gitlin

Yes. So think about the current quarter, we tend to be almost 100% hedged, and then it's 75% for the next 50 for the next 25 and so on. So if copper stays where it is, there could be some level of risk to the plan, but it's measured in a couple of tens of millions rather than bigger numbers, and it gives us plenty of time. The hedges in essence, give us time to react and do other things, including pricing. And then, of course, that is the entire opportunity of copper to aluminum conversion that we're in the middle of as well.

Nigel Coe

Okay. That's still ongoing. That's been a...

David Gitlin

Absolutely. We expect to see some benefit this year. But the biggest benefit there, of course, there are still some technology items we're working through. But the biggest benefit there, for sure, we will not see this year.

Nigel Coe

Okay. Great. I'm going to come back to the audience in about two minutes or so for questions. So please, if you have any questions, please get those ready. Dave, I want to transition to Europe and to Viessmann. Maybe just talk more broadly about the carrier portfolio in Europe. And obviously, we've seen a lot of weakness in Europe. Are there any signs of recovery or stabilization you've seen on that?

David Gitlin

When we look at Europe overall, the Applied business is doing extremely well. Then I would say, almost pleasantly surprised by the strength in sales and orders that we've seen on the applied side when we look at refrigeration, it's probably a tale of two cities. There's a bit of pressure on the commercial refrigeration side. But we -- the European truck trailer business has performed far better than some of the order rates that we've seen in North American truck trailer, so that's been encouraging.

I think the number one thing we obviously focus on is order rates related to the VCS business and how when we see the stabilization play out in the European residential light commercial business and then when we start to see that recovery fully kick in.

Nigel Coe

Before we get on to VCS, I'm going to say, I've been shocked by the strength and resilience in the European applied business for yourself and train as well. So what's your perspective on what's going on in Europe? It just seems so disconnected from the macro?

David Gitlin

Well, I think it's something that's a little bit unique about the applied business in general, is that what's good is great and what's bad is bad. So data centers in Europe have continued to be very strong. We talk a lot about data centers in North America, but the team there has really leaned into the opportunity on data centers. There's been some strength in hospitality, some strength in health care.

So I think one thing that we've worked on very hard as a team is agility. So how we incentivize folks, how we move them even within certain geographic regions within a country, within China or within Europe, there are certain countries and certain cities within those, even within commercial real estate. Commercial real estate is weak overall. But for the A listings, that tends to be very strong. So typically, there's pockets of strength if you're very agile to focus on them and the European team has done a good job with that.

Nigel Coe

Okay. Great. Any questions from the audience? If so, raise your hand. I don't see any. My eyesight is not great, but, okay, carry on. Maybe VCS, maybe just brings up speed on -- obviously, I think it was down to 12%, 13%, although that in the first quarter. What are you seeing in the order rates? Are we still on track for mid-teens in the first-half with a recovery in the second-half?

David Gitlin

Yes. I think that what I would say at overall high level, we feel really good about the cost synergies. We've said 200 in year three, 75 in year one and the team is performing very well. They're also -- I think, given that the market is softer than we had planned -- Thomas, Simon and the team are being very clear and taking appropriate cost out of the system to reflect some of the overall market conditions. And we're obviously not pleased that the market is softer than we had planned coming into the year.

But what we are pleased is that we're taking cost actions and we're taking fixed price out that once the market does recover, will help the conversion as that does recover. And we feel really good about revenue synergies. When you lift up a rock, you see more multibrand, multichannel, the technology sharing. We had a whole technology review last week in Alandor. So the ability to make both companies better, we feel very encouraged by -- what we said was that the year would be flat to down mid-single digits said. we said that 2Q would be similar to 1Q that does rely on strengthening in June. So a bit early to say.

And we also said that the second half would see a 20% improvement over the first-half, which is sort of typical of the typical seasonality you'd see in that business. So we haven't seen anything that would cause us to change that. But clearly, we're relying on a strong June and a strong second-half. So as we continue to watch some of the underlying metrics like subsidy applications and the overall key indicators, we're being very clear eyed on cost, and we're pressuring other parts of our system to continue to overdrive.

Nigel Coe

So there was a delay in the new subsea system in Germany. I think the website went live in March, if I'm not mistaken. It's not the most easy-to-use portal. I haven't used it, but that's what I hear.

David Gitlin

Yes.

Nigel Coe

I mean, have you seen a nice recovery in those applications coming through since that went live?

David Gitlin

I think part of the reality of what's happening in Germany is that the subsidies get paid out starting in October. And you have about a six-week -- six to eight week lead time. So it's sort of too early to say that we hit that inflection point of subsidy applications because if you back out -- back from October, you'd really expect to see the inflection point hit kind of June, July-ish as you start getting ready, not only for the subsidies to be paid, but the heating season. So we will continue to watch that inflection point. We think it sort of happens towards the end of this quarter into early the following quarter to set up that 20% increase we expect in the second-half of the year.

Nigel Coe

And in terms of just framing out second-half, would 3Q, 4Q will be relatively linear or 4Q be heavier than 3Q?

Patrick Goris

Revenue-wise, I think, pretty similar for VCS in Europe. Year-over-year, very different because Q4 was weak last year.

Nigel Coe

But dollar-wise?

Patrick Goris

Absolutely, similar.

Nigel Coe

Yes, very similar. And again, theorizing here, if there is a little bit of, I don't know, down 5%, 6%, 7%, whatever. Would there -- do you think there's enough cost opportunity to preserve the EBITDA forecast for the year?

Patrick Goris

Within a few points, yes.

Nigel Coe

Yes. Okay. Good. Because I think there's an assumption that's impossible to cut costs or reserve costs in Europe. I'd be curious where you're seeing the opportunities to overdrive on costs this year?

David Gitlin

Well, if you look at supply chain, for example, I think there's a lot of best practices that Viessmann has that we are -- we, Carrier, are learning a tremendous amount from. I do think when it comes to things like supply chain, that is something that we have put together a formula around that we're shoulder to shoulder with the VCS team driving supply chain savings. There's always savings around things like G&A, logistics cost, some of how we think about some of the raw material by factory efficiency. So I think that there's a lot of opportunity on the cost side. And I think the VCS team is being very clear eyed about the criticality of addressing some of the need to take costs out of the system.

Patrick Goris

Okay, also in terms of context, we, before acquiring Viessmann, we had a residential light commercial business in Europe, give or take EUR1 billion in sale. Basically, we've put that organization underneath Viessmann now. It's managed by the Viessmann management team. But basically, it also means that there's duplication of a lot of different functions, a lot of overhead. And so there is a tremendous opportunity there to go after cost as well besides logistics and besides purchasing materials.

Nigel Coe

So to be clear, the entire residential and commercial organization for carry in Europe is now under the VCS?

Patrick Goris

Correct.

Nigel Coe

Okay, okay. Yes. And Dave you sounds -- every time I hear, you sound more bullish on the revenue opportunity for synergies between the two channels. I mean, any early successes you've seen? What would be highlights?

David Gitlin

Yes. I think some of the lowest hanging fruit is taking their channel and starting to put our brands into their channel. So we have Italian brands like rIELLO INDIA, we -- we're putting those into -- in some respects, into their channel. In some cases, we're bringing the Carrier brand, we're thinking about Toshiba Carrier for air conditioning. That has not been a big part of the Viessmann business. There is some white labeling that Viessmann has done, but there's an enormous opportunity around really introducing air conditioning into the European market in a much more aggressive way. So not only heat pumps, but also air conditioning the same in the United States.

The Viessmann brand, primarily boilers here in North America, but we see there's a new heat pump that's been air to water heat pump that could be applicable for New England, other parts. So some of the lower-hanging fruit is the multi-brand, multichannel and then you start getting into integrated solutions, which I think will be much more transformational but take a little bit longer.

Nigel Coe

Okay. So within the last two minutes of the conversation, I want to go back to the commercial and residential fire divestment. I think you've committed to using the proceeds for buybacks. That's still the case?

David Gitlin

Yes.

Nigel Coe

100% of those proceeds. And you hope to have that by end of this year, closed?

David Gitlin

Yes.

Nigel Coe

Okay. Good.

Patrick Goris

And so in terms of buybacks, so what we committed to is the 58 million equivalent shares issued for the Viessmann acquisition. We want to repurchase them as quickly as possible. Available for us to fund that is free cash flow this year, free cash flow next year, of course, plus the net proceeds of that last exit.

Nigel Coe

Right. Are there any -- I mean, the KFI kind of process, does that have to be signed and delivered by the court to get this done? Or is that independent of this sales process.

David Gitlin

That's independent.

Nigel Coe

Okay. Good. Excellent. And then I think about 2025, there's a fair amount of confusion about the underlying base of earnings for this year. And I think the 260 doesn't quite cover it because it doesn't have the deployment from some of the asset proceeds.

David Gitlin

It doesn't have the benefit of the proceeds from residential and commercial fire. And there is a couple of pennies there of interest savings on the exit of, I think, industrial fire.

Nigel Coe

Yes.

Patrick Goris

But the whole -- the reason we put this together, there are so many moving pieces in and out is to give an idea as to what the underlying earnings are of the core business that we're retaining. And so basically, we're sending the messages 260 is what we think the core is for this year, our value creation framework as we want to grow adjusted EPS double digits every year. We'd be therefore disappointed if it doesn't happen like that next year. Plus there is the benefit of the proceeds of the last exit plus the free cash flow that we all intend to use towards share repurchases. And so we think that there's a meaningful adjusted EPS growth opportunity for next year.

Nigel Coe

A lot of moving pieces. It would be quite nice to have a nice simpler story, simpler bridge you can tell me. I'm sure you're looking for that as well. We're out of time, but one more question. It's been quite a long time since the last Investor Day. I think it was 2022, if I'm not mistaken, a lots changed since then. Any plans for an update?

David Gitlin

Yes, we'll do one early next year. Is that fair to say?

Patrick Goris

That's fair to say. Basically what we've said is in the middle of all these exits and the integration, probably not the best time to do another Investor Day. But once those pieces are settled, that's absolutely the opportunity. And early next year sounds about right. And typically, we get a lot of visitors in Florida at the time of the year, too.

Nigel Coe

Well, just to make sure -- I was going to say make sure it's West Palm Beach, not New York.

David Gitlin

Yes. Absolutely.