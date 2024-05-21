American Homes 4 Rent: Right Product For The Times But Fairly Valued

May 21, 2024 11:45 PM ETAmerican Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stock
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.95K Followers

Summary

  • American Homes 4 Rent is one of the largest landlords in America, with a portfolio of ~58,000 single-family homes.
  • Renting single-family homes appears to be ideally suited for the current environment when resale inventories are low, and there is an acute housing shortage.
  • While I like AMH's business model, I believe the company is fairly valued at the moment and would look for a pullback to reassess.

Suburban home at sunset with lawn and garden visible

Tony Anderson

According to conventional financial wisdom, it is generally cheaper to own than to rent, especially since monthly payments can go towards paying down the mortgage and building equity. Homeownership has been the easy path to wealth for many Americans

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.95K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.Follow my twitter or substack for my thoughts on the macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AMH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News