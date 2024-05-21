Tony Anderson

According to conventional financial wisdom, it is generally cheaper to own than to rent, especially since monthly payments can go towards paying down the mortgage and building equity. Homeownership has been the easy path to wealth for many Americans over the past few decades.

However, with mortgage rates near multi-decade highs at ~7% (Figure 1) and persistently high home prices, that advice is being flipped on its head as affordability is at multi-decade lows. According to a study by GOBankingRates, it is now cheaper to rent vs. buy in a majority of America's 50 states (although the study does not take into account the equity built through homeownership).

Figure 1 - 30-year mortgage rates are at multi-decade highs (St. Louis Fed)

The current operating environment appears perfectly crafted for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), one of America's largest landlords for single-family homes.

AMH's business model leases homes to consumers who are unwilling or unable to buy. With an internal home development pipeline, AMH does not have to rely on historically low resale home inventories for growth. However, I believe AMH's superior business model is fairly valued at 18x P/CF. I rate AMH a hold.

Company Overview

AMH (formerly known as American Homes 4 Rent) is one of the largest owners of single-family homes ("SFH") in America, with over 58,000 properties across 30+ markets and 21 states (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - AMH portfolio overview (AMH investor presentation)

The company was started in 2012 in the aftermath of the Great Financial Crisis ("GFC") by Wayne Hughes, the founder of Public Storage (PSA). AMH's mission was simple: the company believed that not everybody wants to, or can, buy a home. AMH's product is designed for people who want to live in a single-family home but don't want to be tied to a 30-year mortgage or the hassle of property taxes and maintenance repairs.

Benefiting From Supply And Demand

As mentioned at the beginning of this article, AMH appears to be in the sweet-spot of the market, providing a product that benefits from both supply and demand tailwinds.

On the supply side, resale inventories are at historically low levels as many homeowners are locked into their low-rate mortgages obtained in the past few years and are unwilling or unable to move (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - Favourable supply... (AMH investor presentation)

Meanwhile, homebuilders have been building homes as fast as they can, but still not fast enough to satisfy existing housing shortages.

On the demand side, as we mentioned earlier, high mortgage rates have improved the value proposition of single-family rentals ("SFR"). Furthermore, many millennials who have previously lived in apartment and condo rentals are now moving into their prime single-family living years as they get married and plan to have kids (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - ...and demand tailwinds (AMH investor presentation)

The net result is a set of favourable supply and demand factors that should allow AMH to grow comfortably in the mid-to high-single digits ("HSD") for many years.

If You Can't Find It On MLS, Build Your Own

As we mentioned above, one headwind for prospective homeowners, including AMH, is that there is a lack of supply of resale homes. According to data from the realtor.com, active listings across the U.S. currently sit at 734k (Figure 5), less than 50% of the long-term average of 1.8 million (Figure 3 above).

Figure 5 - Resale inventory at historical lows (St. Louis Fed)

This lack of supply also affects AMH, since their traditional business model was to acquire resale homes and rent them out. However, seeing the problem of a persistent lack of supply, AMH has begun to build its own single-family homes in the past few years to supplement its traditional MLS acquisitions strategy and acquisitions from other builders (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - AMH has a three-pronged growth strategy (AMH investor presentation)

Today, AMH has a 13,000-unit land development pipeline that allows the company to expand its portfolio by ~2,000-2,500 homes every year (Figure 7). In 2023, AMH delivered 2,317 homes (making AMH one of the nation's largest SFH builders), and the company is guiding to 2,300 deliveries again in 2024.

Figure 7 - AMH has a large self-development pipeline (AMH investor presentation)

Unlike other build-to-rent ("BTR") developers that build low-cost homes in tertiary neighbourhoods, AMH prides itself on building homes in highly desirable neighbourhoods with stylish upgraded fixtures (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - AMH believes it has a differentiated BTR product (AMH investor presentation)

Does The Financials Support The Story?

While the story painted above looks good, the real question of whether AMH is a good investment is to look at the financials to see if it matches up with the story.

Looking at AMH's financial statements, we see that the company has been growing revenues at 9-12% in the past 3 years, from $1.3 billion in 2021 to $1.6 billion in 2023 (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - AMH historical financials (AMH 2023 10K report)

Tight cost controls have allowed AMH to grow operating income (revenues less total expenses) at a faster clip, from $157 million (12.0% margin) in 2021 to $212 million (13.1% margin) in 2023.

Net income was boosted throughout this period by gains on sales of properties, allowing dil. EPS to soar from $0.41 / share in 2021 to $1.01 / share in 2023.

AMH's topline growth rate of ~10% in the past three years reflects ~4% unit growth and MSD rent growth, which is consistent with the extremely high inflation rates in the past few years.

Guidance Is More Of The Same

Looking forward, AMH expects roughly more of the same, with 2,300 unit deliveries in 2024 representing 3.9% unit growth while same-home core revenue growth is expected to be 4.75% (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - AMH guidance (AMH investor presentation)

4% unit growth and 4.8% same-home revenue growth should translate into HSD revenue growth for AMH.

Wall Street analysts are a little more cautious, expecting revenue growth of 6.8% in 2024 and 5.4% in 2025, likely reflecting slower rent growth than the company (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - AMH analyst estimates (TIKR)

Q1 In Line With Wall Street Estimates

So far, AMH's Q1/24 results are more in line with Wall Street's estimates, as the company reported revenue growth of 6.5% YoY to $423.6 million and operating income of $56.8 million (13.4% margin) vs. $48.3 million (12.1% margin) in Q1/23 (Figure 12).

Figure 12 - AMH Q1/24 financial summary (AMH Q1/24 press release)

However, operating metrics continue to be strong, with same-home occupancy of 96.2%, 4.8% rate growth on new leases, and 5.9% rate growth on renewals.

Valuation Looks Expensive At First Glance

At first glance, AMH's valuation looks expensive, as it is currently trading at 21.1x Fwd P/FFO compared to the REIT median at 13.0x (Figure 13).

Figure 13 - AMH valuation looks expensive (Seeking Alpha)

However, the fallacy when comparing AMH to other REITs is that those REITs own assets like office buildings that have seen their valuations crushed by higher interest rates working from home policies ("WFH"). In contrast, AMH's SFH assets are maintaining their valuations while occupancy remains strong as people have to live somewhere.

If we instead focus on residential REITs, we can see that AMH's valuation is in line with its peer group of single-family and multi-family REITs (Figure 14). Compared to its closest competitor, Invitation Homes (INVH), AMH trades at a valuation discount of 18.2x P/CF vs. 20.6x. Multi-family REITs like Equity Residential (EQR) and AvalonBay (AVB) trade at 14 - 18x. Therefore, in my opinion, AMH is currently fairly valued.

Figure 14 - But AMH is actually just in line with residential REITs (Seeking Alpha)

Risks To AMH

In my opinion, the biggest risk to AMH is a nationwide decline in home prices, perhaps sparked by a recession, that will negatively impact the value of AMH's portfolio.

So far, SFH prices have been extremely resilient despite much higher interest rates, defying conventional economists who have been calling for a decline in home prices due to higher mortgage rates.

The key ingredient that these economists may have overlooked is unemployment. With unemployment rates near multi-decade lows at sub-4%, and with many homeowners currently locked into low-rate mortgages received in the last few years (see low inventories at the beginning of this article), there is no impetus for price discovery in housing markets (Figure 15).

Figure 15 - Unemployment is at multi-decade lows (St. Louis Fed)

That situation could change if the U.S. economy enters a recession and people start to lose their jobs. Furthermore, when people lose their jobs, they may not be able to keep up with AMH's rents.

However, at the moment, recession fears appear distant.

Conclusion

AMH appears to be a company ideally suited for the current macroeconomic environment, as it provides single-family homes for rent to consumers unable or unwilling to buy homes.

While I like AMH's business model, I believe its shares are fairly valued at the moment, trading at 18x P/CF. I rate AMH a hold.