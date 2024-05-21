JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) is well-positioned to deliver medium to long-term growth. The company's revenues should see a bottom in the coming quarters thanks to an increase in orders in North American business and a good project pipeline in Middle Eastern markets, which should help in the recovery of the Agriculture business. In addition, good demand and increased investments in the electricity infrastructure projects, an increase in the flow of IIJA funds, and easing comparisons in the Telecom business should benefit the infrastructure segment and help deliver revenue growth in the coming years. Further, the company should also benefit from bolt-on M&As given its healthy balance sheet.

On the margin front, the company should benefit from cost savings and restructuring initiatives, as well as operating leverage from recovery of revenue moving forward. The company is also trading at a discount to its historical averages, which along with good growth prospects make VMI a buy.

Valmont Industries Revenue Analysis and Outlook

In my previous article, I wrote about the company's good long-term growth prospects. While remaining optimistic about the company's long-term growth prospects, I also noted that the North American Agricultural and Telecommunication end-markets slowdown should impact sales in the near term. The company's reported earnings for its first-quarter 2024 since then and while long-term dynamics remained encouraging, revenue growth was impacted by near-term challenges.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the company's revenue was negatively impacted by lower volumes in both segments. In the Infrastructure segment, softness in telecommunication, lightning & transportation, and coating business more than offset strength in the Transmission, Distribution & substation, and solar business. This resulted in a 1.7% Y/Y decline in Infrastructure sales. In the Agriculture segment, lower volumes due to a normalized backlog as compared to last year's quarter, and slowdown in domestic and international agricultural end markets as a result of lower commodity prices, and lower farmer investments in irrigation equipment driven by a high-interest rate environment also impacted sales. This resulted in a 22.6% Y/Y decrease in Agricultural sales. Overall, total company net sales declined 8% Y/Y to $978 million.

VMI's Historical Revenue (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

While the company has seen some pressure on its revenues in recent quarters, I believe we are close to the bottom. While the conditions in North America remain tough, management noted that in 1Q24 orders were up Y/Y compared to prior years. The company also noted that shipment activity for its Egypt irrigation projects also saw some pick up at the beginning of the second quarter. The company also recently secured $50 mn in projects in the Middle Eastern markets, which bodes well for near-term growth. While Brazil's Agriculture market remains suppressed due to low crop prices, the longer-term growth drivers remain intact.

On the Infrastructure side, the Transmission, Distribution, and Substation business (TD&S), which is the largest contributor to revenues, remains strong given the increased investments in electricity delivery infrastructure. While the Lightning and Transportation (L&T) business, which is the second-largest contributor to the company's infrastructure segment, was down low single digit, it should see a nice pickup over the coming quarters and FY25 as the benefits from highway spending under IIJA stimulus starts showing up. The Telecommunications business has been under pressure due to a slowdown in spending among carriers, but moving forward it should benefit from easing comparisons starting from 2024.

Actual and Projected Transmission Investment (VMI's Q1 2024 Earnings Call Presentation Slide) IIJA Spending Breakdown (VMI's Q1 2024 Earnings Call Presentation Slide)

So, given some green shots that we are seeing in the Agriculture business as well as drivers in the Infrastructure business like IIJA funding, continued investments in electricity infrastructure, and easing comps in the Telecom business, I believe we are close to the trough. The current year is likely to mark the bottom for the company's organic revenues, and we should see improvements in organic growth in FY25 and beyond.

The company also has a healthy balance sheet, and its total debt to EBITDA was almost 1.8x at the end of the last quarter. So, I believe the company can also do some bolt-on acquisitions, which should add to organic growth.

Valmont Industries Margin Analysis and Outlook

In the first quarter of 2024, the company's margins benefited from price increases, cost savings initiatives, and improving operational efficiency. This helped the company offset operating deleverage from lower volumes. As a result, the operating margin increased by 240 bps YoY on a reported basis and 200 bps Y/Y on an adjusted basis to 13.5%.

Coming to segments, the operating margin increased 350 bps Y/Y on both reported and adjusted basis to 16.4% in the Infrastructure segment due to price increases, efficiency gains, and lower SG&A as compared to the previous year's quarter driven by cost reduction initiatives. In the Agriculture segment, the operating margin declined 20 bps Y/Y on a reported basis and 130 bps Y/Y on an adjusted basis to 15.9% as benefits from cost-saving measures were more than offset by volume deleverage.

VMI's Adjusted Operating Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

The company has done a really good job in terms of managing costs and the restructuring actions, it took in late 2023 have started showing up in the results. The company was able to improve adjusted operating margins last quarter despite lower Y/Y revenue, thanks to a ~8% Y/Y decline in SG&A expenses. I expect these cost reduction initiatives should continue to benefit the coming quarters as well. Further, once the revenues bottom and start recovering from next year onwards, the company should also see benefits from operating leverage which should help operating margins.

Valuation

VMI is trading at 16.26x FY24 consensus EPS estimate of $15.94 and 15.24x FY25 consensus EPS estimate of $17.01 which is a discount to its 5-year historical average P/E of 19.2x.

The company is currently trading at a discount versus its historical valuation because of the macro headwinds that are impacting its agricultural business as well as a slowdown in its Telecom business. Nevertheless, the company is executing really well as it is evident from its margin performance as well as the good project pipeline in Middle Eastern markets. I like companies that execute well during downturns as this strong execution, whether it is cost reduction or market share gains, starts showing up in its numbers once the end markets recover and investors' sentiment quickly turns positive.

Once the company's revenue growth starts recovering in FY25, the stock's P/E multiple should re-rate to historical levels. Applying a P/E multiple of 19.2x on the FY25 consensus EPS estimate of $17.01, we get a one-year forward target price of $326.59.

Risks

While I am optimistic about the long-term growth prospects, there are risks to consider in my analysis. The agricultural end markets are cyclical, and variables like crop yields, weather conditions, natural disasters, government policies, and economic factors could affect the timing of when sales volume bottoms out as the year progresses. If farm income continues to decline, the company's overall sales and margins could be negatively impacted. Additionally, delays in federal infrastructure investments and general construction projects could impact sales in the Infrastructure segment.

Takeaway

In my view, Valmont Industries' future growth outlook looks encouraging. The company should see its revenues bottoming in the coming quarters, supported by increased orders and project pipeline in the Agriculture business, increased infrastructure investments, easing comparisons in the Telecom business, and inorganic growth from bolt-on M&As. Additionally, the company has done a good job of restructuring its cost base, which should drive margin upside. These growth prospects along with the potential of P/E multiple re-rating should drive the stock upside.