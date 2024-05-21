Valmont Industries: Improving Growth Prospects And Good Long-Term Opportunity

May 21, 2024 11:58 PM ETValmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Stock
GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
3.01K Followers

Summary

  • Valmont Industries is expected to see revenues bottoming in the coming quarters.
  • The company is expected to benefit from increased investments in electricity infrastructure projects, IIJA fund deployment, easing comparisons in the telecom business, and healthy agriculture orders in middle eastern markets.
  • VMI has a healthy balance sheet and the potential for bolt-on acquisitions, which could complement organic growth.

Valmont Industries headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, USA

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) is well-positioned to deliver medium to long-term growth. The company's revenues should see a bottom in the coming quarters thanks to an increase in orders in North American business and

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
3.01K Followers
We focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Gayatri S.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VMI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VMI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VMI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News