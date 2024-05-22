Dragon Claws

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) is a well-managed mortgage real estate investment trust with strong distributable earnings results for the first quarter and a low dividend pay-out ratio.

Furthermore, Rithm Capital has considerable investments in Mortgage Servicing Rights, whose values benefit from higher interest rates.

With inflation seeing a bit of a resurgence in early 2024, I think the market is set to face a higher-for-longer interest rate environment, which would benefit Rithm Capital.

Since the stock of Rithm Capital is also selling at a discount to book value, I think that the mortgage trust makes one of the most compelling value proposition in the high-yield market.

My Rating History

A low dividend pay-out ratio combined with Rithm Capital’s strategic move into the asset management business (through the acquisition of Sculptor Capital) last year was why I issued a Strong Buy in February.

The resurgence of inflation tilts the odds in favor of a higher-for-longer rate environment, which is poised to help Rithm Capital’s Mortgage Servicing Rights investments.

With a consistently low dividend pay-out ratio and MSR investments providing tailwinds for distributable earning growth, I think that the risk/reward relationship for Rithm Capital remains extraordinarily attractive.

Widely Diversified Mortgage Investment Portfolio

Rithm Capital is a diversified mortgage real estate investment trust that makes money by servicing mortgages, investing in real estate securities, consumer loans, single-family rentals, and other assets such as mortgage loans.

Mortgage Servicing Rights are a key source of income for Rithm Capital in the trust’s Origination and Servicing segment and are unique insofar as they produce higher income during rising-rate periods.

Mortgage Servicing Rights are a key investment pillar of Rithm Capital and account for $8.7 billion of assets (making MSRs the second-largest investment category as of March 31, 2024). The mortgage real estate investment trust owned a portfolio consisting of more than $42 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024.

Assets Overview (Rithm Capital Corporation)

Mortgage Servicing Rights are increasing in value during rising-rate periods, which makes them the most compelling investments at the beginning of a rate-hiking cycle.

The central bank doesn’t seem to be willing to slash interest rates in the short-term, in part because inflation is holding firm above 3% (inflation was 3.4% in April, only dropping slightly compared to the prior month). A higher-for-longer rate environment would definitely profit Rithm Capital’s Mortgage Servicing Rights exposure and associated income.

MSR Portfolio Values (Rithm Capital Corporation)

The majority of the trust’s earnings come from its investments in Mortgage Servicing Rights, as I just discussed. In 1Q24, Rithm Capital earned $311.9 million in Origination and Servicing income. Much more important than the segment net income are Rithm Capital’s distributable earnings, which account for realized and unrealized gains and losses, deferred taxes, and transaction-related expenses.

Segment Information (Rithm Capital Corporation)

Rithm Capital’s Core Strength: Low Pay-Out Ratio

Rithm Capital produced excellent dividend coverage in the first quarter. The trust earned $0.48 per share from its mortgage investments, mainly in the origination segment, which equated to a dividend pay-out ratio of only 52% in 1Q24.

In the last twelve months, Rithm Capital paid out even less than that, 46%, of its distributable earnings and if we adjust the dividend pay-out ratio for irregular sales of Mortgage Servicing Rights (which temporarily boost distributable earnings), Rithm Capital paid out only 54% of earnings.

The pay-out ratio, given the 9% yield the stock pays, is extremely low and is the main reason why passive income investors should consider an investment in the mortgage real estate investment trust, in my view.

Pay-Out Ratio (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

Rithm Capital Is Still Selling At A Discount To Book Value

Besides the diversified exposure to mortgage investments and the low pay-out ratio based on distributable earnings, Rithm Capital’s stock is still available in the market for a 7% discount to book value, which I find hard to explain.

Rithm Capital is also growing its book value, which rose 2.4% QoQ in 1Q24 to $12.19 per share, so lack of growth and concerns about dividend coverage are no reasons for passive income investors to apply big discounts.

I think that Rithm Capital provides much deeper earnings, diversification and dividend value for passive income investors than mortgage trusts like Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) or AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) because Rithm Capital pays out only about half of its distributable earnings, which leads to a much higher margin of dividend safety than for other, less diversified mortgage trusts.

Annaly Capital Management is paying out close to 100% of its distributable earnings, and the trust is not nearly as well diversified as Rithm Capital. As a matter of fact, Annaly Capital Management’s large exposure to mortgage-backed securities makes NLY primarily a bet on falling short-term interest rates.

Data by YCharts

Why The Investment Thesis Might Not Play Out

Rithm Capital has a large allocation of investment funds to Mortgage Servicing Rights, which are non-traditional mortgage investments. This is due to the fact that MSRs increase in value as interest rates increase and vice versa. Thus, a faster-than-anticipated decline in short-term interest rates poses a substantial valuation risk to Rithm Capital’s Mortgage Servicing Rights investments.

My Conclusion

Rithm Capital is one of the most solid high-yield investments in the mortgage real estate investment trust sector that I have discovered since I started to work as a financial analyst a couple of years ago.

The mortgage trust has a diversified portfolio of high-quality mortgage assets, particularly Mortgage Servicing Rights, which are set to gain in value if short-term interest rates increase.

Based on the present inflation trajectory, it is probable that interest rates will remain higher-for-longer which would obviously benefit Rithm Capital’s MSR investment strategy.

The combination of a low pay-out ratio with a diversified mortgage investment portfolio and a discount to book value is what I think makes Rithm Capital an irresistible mortgage investment vehicle.

The 9% yield should prove to be relatively safe, and Rithm Capital retains special dividend potential to distribute excess portfolio income.