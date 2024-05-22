MengWen Guo/E+ via Getty Images

Investment overview

I give a hold rating for Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) as I don't see a strong likelihood for growth acceleration in the near-term. While I think there are potential drivers for growth acceleration and upside could be attractive, the pressure from a weak macro environment and headwinds from previous year's multi-year deal renewal are going to weigh on growth in the near-term.

Business description

AMPL is in the business of helping organizations improve digital products better and faster. Essentially, AMPL captures user behavior data (such as First Purchase, Daily App usage rate, New Feature Adopted, etc.) and conducts analytics on them to identify patterns and derive data-driven insights on how users are engaging with digital products. Breaking down revenue by geography, AMPL has ~61% of revenue from the US and the rest from overseas. AMPL's competitive advantage stems from its proprietary database that was purpose-built for complex, interactive behavioral queries, and it is a leading product in the market ranked by G2.

1Q24 earnings (announced on May 12, 2024)

AMPL recorded a total 1Q24 revenue of $72.6 million. This represented a growth of 9.2%, which is the 10th straight quarter of y/y growth deceleration. The same trend was seen in the annual recurring revenue [ARR] metric, which grew 8.8% in the quarter. The good news is that both metrics did better than expected. Revenue growth was 50bps above consensus, and net new ARR [NNARR] growth of $4million was better than the flattish growth expectations by management. AMPL keeps a clean balance sheet with total cash and market securities of ~$316 million and has no debt as of 1Q24.

Near-term growth outlook is poor

The problem with AMPL that has been putting huge pressure on the stock price is that growth has been decelerating. Hence, even though AMPL did better than what consensus expected, it is not enough to drive the share price up.

While I do see a few catalysts that could drive growth up, there are multiple headwinds that AMPL needs to bypass first. The most obvious headwind is the macro environment. This high-rate environment has pushed up the cost of doing business for many organizations, which has a direct impact on demand for AMPL given that it is a variable expense. My assumption is that spending on AMPL is recognized under the sales and marketing budget, and given the weak economic outlook, businesses tend to cut down on sales and marketing.

Secondly, AMPL's customer unit economics are also not showing any positive performance as it is still undergoing headwinds from multi-year deals signed in 2021 and early 2022. Over the last twelve months, the net retention rate [NRR] declined sequentially to 99% in 1Q24, down by 200 bps vs. 4Q23, while the in-quarter NRR declined by 100 bps from 98% in 4Q23 to 97%. The fact that these figures are below 100% (implying there is churn), shows that AMPL is still facing the impacts from businesses right sizing their contracts given the current macro conditions, and also lost of customers that went shutdown.

As such, in the near-term, it is hard to imagine seeing strong growth acceleration, which I expect to continue weighing on valuation as growth screens poorly relative to peers like Trade Desk (TTD), Semrush Holdings (SEMR), and DoubleVerify Holdings (DV), who are growing in the >20% range.

Potential for growth reacceleration

One of the key reasons for initiating coverage on AMPL after 1Q24 earnings is because I saw a glimpse of hope for growth to reaccelerate post-FY24.

To start with, compared to the start of the year, when they made up over 50% of the renewal base, multi-year deals will now only make up about 25% as AMPL enters 3Q24. The effect of downsizing growth headwinds will then be lessened, which is a positive thing. Moreover, after downsizing once, non-multi-year consumers are now renewing at flat to slightly higher deal sizes, indicating that they are less likely to downsize again.

Secondly, there are apparently more and more customers adopting multiple products from AMPL. Per the numbers, 19% of customers have adopted more than 2 products in 1Q24, which is up 500bps from 14% of total customers in the year-ago period. This tells me that the churn that AMPL is facing is not because AMPL's products don't work. Rather, it is mainly driven by macro headwinds. Management also mentioned the strong uptake of non-Amplitude Analytics products during the earnings call. This is notable because it means that customers are starting to adopt more products to make AMPL's core product work even better. This data point provides strong evidence of the possibility for higher product attachment rates in the future, since customers who utilize many products are more likely to be open to adopting new modules.

Thirdly, the change in go-to-market strategy put in place last quarter to a more focused approach (targeting fewer but higher quality accounts) has seen greater utilization of professional services, which is a good indicator that customers are still utilizing AMPL products (i.e., AMPL remains relevant in their workflow processes). One important comment made by management during the call also gave me hope that the underlying demand profile is getting better; they noted improved pipeline and customer health; hence, I believe as AMPL ramps up this new sales approach, there is potential for improved new logo additions.

Lastly, AMPL's new product, the Amplitude Plus plan (self-serve model), should accelerate the pace of customer adds, which opens up more opportunities for AMPL to cross-sell or upsell other products. This new plan basically allows lower-end customers to try the AMPL portfolio of products without the need to go through a sales rep. This has a couple of benefits. One is that there is less friction for customers to try more modules, and once they see that it works well for them, they will automatically be more willing to size up their contracts or adopt more modules. This contrasts with having to deal with a sales rep before they can adopt a new module, as customers may find it troublesome. The second benefit is that it frees up resources, so AMPL will be able to better allocate sales reps to target the larger accounts. Although management has pointed out that Plus Plan customers don't contribute much to the total revenue mix at the moment, I see this channel as a great chance for converting more customers to more comprehensive annual plans in the future.

Valuation

May Investing Ideas

Based on my research and analysis, my expected target price for AMPL in the near term is $9.35, with the potential to go up to ~$17.

Revenue should continue to face pressure in the near term as headwinds from the macro environment and the renewal of multi-year deals. Hence, I modeled 6% growth in FY24 (in line with guidance). Post FY24, I expect gradual improvement in growth as the macro environment should start to get better, with a view that growth can hit the mid-teens level within 2 years of recovery.

Stock should continue to trade at the current depressed multiple (2.8x forward revenue) relative to peers given the poor growth outlook, but should gradually improve alongside growth acceleration over the next 2 years. Suppose growth can recover back to mid-teens, AMPL should trade back to where it traded in FY2023, which is around 3.5x forward revenue.

My model basically points to AMPL being non-attractive in the near term, but potentially worth 40% more if growth accelerates. My recommendation is to hold a neutral view for the near term and continue monitoring the situation for more signs of growth acceleration. Until then, I don't think it is wise to be aggressive.

Risk

Growth could easily see further deceleration as the macro situation turns for the worse, impacting both growth and NRR. The new sales strategy may turn out to be ineffective, which means the potential for growth acceleration becomes a lot lower.

Conclusion

I give a hold rating for AMPL due to a weak near-term outlook. While there's potential for future growth reacceleration, near-term headwinds from the macro environment and multi-year deal renewals will likely suppress growth. Positive signs include a declining impact from multi-year deals, increased customer adoption of multiple products, and a new self-serve sales model. However, the stock is likely to trade at a low valuation until growth recovers.