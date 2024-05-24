Shopify: Buy This Deep Pullback, Potential Double Digit Growth Ahead

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
10.68K Followers

Summary

  • SHOP has pulled back drastically since the recent earnings call, presenting a massive buying opportunity near to our previous recommended entry point of $65s.
  • We believe that the market has over-reacted, since the SaaS company's FQ1'24 operating margins and FQ2'24 guidance still suggest profitable growth trend after the logistics business divestiture.
  • SHOP's sticky consumer base, robust monthly recurring revenue/ subscription growth, and international opportunities make it a compelling buy.
  • Combined with the healthier balance sheet, the stock is likely to be well supported at $58s while offering an expanded upside potential over the next few years.

Woman pulling large pink helium balloon with rope

Klaus Vedfelt

We previously covered Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) in February 2024, discussing its excellent FQ4'23 earnings call while concluding that its profitable growth trend and growing leadership in the US e-commerce SaaS market might never come cheap after all.

Combined

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
10.68K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, MELI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SHOP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SHOP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SHOP
--
SHOP:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News