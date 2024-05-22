malerapaso

As dividend investors struggled to generate market-beating returns over the years in the tech-driven broader market growth trends, I believe investing in BDCs can help improve returns over the long term because of their potential to outshine the broader market index in both bullish and bearish market conditions. In the last twelve months, the total return of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) was around 31%, beating the S&P 500 total return of 29%. Moreover, the outlook appears promising because BDCs are well-positioned to capitalize on a bolstering private credit market. Therefore, I maintain my buy rating on VanEck BDC Income ETF.

Fitch's Deteriorating BDC Outlook Appears Conservative

In a periodic peer review of business development companies (BDCs), Fitch anticipates that increased competition, potential decline in asset quality and pressure on investment yields could deteriorate BDC industry outlook. Here is what the rating agency stated:

Fitch's 2024 sector outlook for BDCs is 'deteriorating', reflecting Fitch's expectation for weaker asset quality metrics given the challenging economic backdrop and elevated interest rates. Fitch also expects more competitive underwriting dynamics in the middle market in 2024, compared to 2023, as the rebound in the broadly syndicated market and growth in perpetual non-traded BDCs could further pressure deal terms.

It's true that increased competition in the private credit market has slightly impacted portfolio yields in the latest quarter. Despite that, I believe BDCs are likely to top Fitch's expectations in 2024 as they did in the last year by producing all-time high earnings while keeping average non-accruals around 1.5%.

Private debt assets growth forecast (jpmorgan.com)

BDCs performance mainly depends on the private credit market, an alternative finance market with a solid growth potential over the next 5 years. After doubling in the last decade and witnessing impressive portfolio growth in 2021 and 2022, the private credit market slowed slightly in 2023 due to interest rate and economic volatility. However, the pause created a record venture and equity financing deals backlog. Consequently, the deal activity is likely to bolster in the coming quarters. In fact, a solid recovery was clearly reflected in BDCs funding activity in the past two quarters, particularly during the first quarter of 2024.

For instance, Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) originated $359.6 million in new investment commitments, compared to $166 million in the previous quarter. In addition, the first quarter of 2024 was marked as the most active quarter for Blackstone (BXSL) in the last three years, with $1.2 billion in new investments and more than $700 million in funding. The venture debt provider Hercules Capital (HTGC) reported an 81% increase in commitments. Similarly, BIZD's other holdings, such as Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) experienced a massive 30% increase in origination in the first quarter while FS KKR (FSK) completed total purchases of $1.44 billion compared to $680 million in the previous quarter. BIZD's largest holding, Ares Capital (ARCC), was also active in the first quarter with gross commitments of $3.55 billion compared to $766 million a year ago. The significant increase in deal activity across the BDC industry backs my argument that demand is likely to remain robust in 2024.

BDCs' debt to equity ratio (raymondjames.com)

Moreover, with an average debt to equity ratio of 1.17% which is in line with the targeted range of 1.10% to 1.25%, BDCs appear in a strong position to capitalize on growth opportunities. I believe investment in growth opportunities is crucial for steady investment income growth, particularly when there is a risk of tightening spreads. This is because a new stream of investment income would help business development companies offset the impact of tightening spreads. Therefore, it is highly likely that BDCs net investment income could hover around their 2023 peak levels.

On the other hand, key portfolio performance metrics were also impressive in the first quarter. For instance, non-accruals fell across the industry. Ares Capital and Main Street's (MAIN) non-accruals declined to only 0.7% and 0.5% of their portfolio, while Hercules and Bain Capital's (BCSF) non-accruals were just 0.1% and 0.3% of the portfolio. Although FS KKR's non-accruals of 4.2% stood above the industry average, the metric declined significantly from 5.5% in the previous quarter. Non-accruals of 0.9% at fair value highlights Golub Capital's (GBDC) portfolio holdings' strong credit performance.

Similarly, the trend of increasing net asset value was observed in the first quarter. The NAV growth reflects that BDCs investment incomes exceeded dividend, losses declined, and portfolio values grew from the previous quarters. For instance, Ares Capital's net asset value per share climbed to a record $19.53 while Blue Owl's (OWL) NAV per share of $15.47 increased from $15.45 in the previous quarter and marks the highest NAV per share since inception. Main Street's net asset value of $29.54 per share increased 1.2% and Hercules NAV per share increased 1.7% quarter-over-quarter. What's more, BDCs average dividend coverage remains exceptionally strong, standing at 119% of base dividends. As I expect BDCs investment income to hover around their 2023 peak level, their dividend coverage ratio is likely to remain high and offer room for dividend growth or special dividends.

BIZD's Diversified Portfolio of Publicly Traded BDC Makes it a Solid Pick

There are many reasons to choose BIZD to capitalize on the growth potential of the business development industry and private credit market. The first reason is that it is composed of 27 publicly traded and rated BDCs. Although there has been a significant growth in the number of non-traded BDCs, low transparency, lack of coverage from key rating agencies, liquidity issues and unpredictable returns make them less attractive. Moreover, investors with certain criteria can access non-traded BDCs.

Meanwhile, there are a number of advantages of investing in publicly traded BDCs, such as transparency, access to new capital from public and credit institutions, high yields and potential for a solid share price appreciation. Moreover, investing in publicly traded BDCs with well-diversified portfolios, secured lending policies, solid liquidity, low non-accruals and affiliation with broader investment manager platforms would position investors to generate high risk-adjusted returns. Furthermore, investors can further lower the downside risk by investing in ETFs like BIZD, which is composed of 27 top-rated business development companies.

BIZD's portfolio breakdown (Seeking Alpha)

BIZD's top 10 portfolio holdings, accounting for more than 73% of the overall portfolio, are ranked among the best in the industry based on returns, portfolio and financial performance. For instance, Ares Capital generated a total return of 26% in the last twelve months. Moreover, despite having the largest portfolio size of $23 billion, its debt to equity ratio of 0.99x and non-accruals 0.6x are significantly below the industry average of 1.17x and 1.5x, respectively.

BDCs' total returns (Seeking Alpha)

Like Ares Capital, the rest of its portfolio holdings, such as FS KKR Capital Corp, Main Street Capital Corp, Hercules Capital Inc, Sixth Street (TSLX), Golub Capital and many others topped the broader market returns in the last twelve months. Their strong internal performance metrics, such as investment potential, strict underwriting policies, credit quality and liquidity, are likely to help them thrive in 2024. Its closest peer, Putnam BDC ETF (PBDC), also performed well in the past twelve months. However, I prefer BIZD because of its better portfolio diversification, high yield, greater trading volume and large assets under management. Putnam tracks the performance of 17 BDCs listed on the S&P 500 while BIZD tracks MVIS US Business Development Companies Index, which is composed of 27 most liquid stocks listed in the US stock market. For a complete comparison, you can review SA analyst Juan de la Hoz article.

BDCs' net asset value (raymondjames.com)

Although BIZD's total return of 31% in the last twelve months outperformed broader market total returns, the majority of BDCs still look fairly priced based on a net asset value basis. It's also important to note that top-rated BDC are trading above the industry average because investors are willing to pay a premium for quality and high dividend yield.

BIZD's key metrics (vaneck.com)

On the valuation front, BIZD's trailing PE is in line with the industry average, while the forward 2024 and 2025 PE's of 8.1x and 8.6x are also with in historical industry averages and down from the sector median of 11%. The ETF also appears fairly priced based on book value of 1.02x. A beta of 0.71 indicates its low volatility correlation with the broader index, making it a solid stock for a dividend portfolio.

Risk Factors to Watch

Although BDCs performed better than expectations and demonstrated resilience against economic and interest rate related headwinds, Fed's strategy of holding rates at peak level could negatively impact the credit quality of their portfolios. This is because higher rates are likely to slow economic growth and negatively impact private middle market companies' ability to return the debt. In particular, higher for longer policy could significantly impact BDCs with exposure to cyclical industries, low liquidity and higher non-accruals.

In Conclusion

Business development companies emerged as one of the best investment options for dividend investors with low to moderate risk tolerance. Their combination of steady price growth and double-digit yield enables them to outperform broader market index in both bear and bull markets. Moreover, the robust private credit market outlook strengthens BDCs potential to grow their investment portfolio despite increased competition. I believe using VanEck BDC Income ETF as an investment vehicle could position investors to earn high risk-adjusted returns over the long term.