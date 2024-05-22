Q1 2024 Midstream/MLP Dividends: Growth Story Intact

May 22, 2024 8:00 AM ETWES, TRGP, ET, KMI, TRP, DTM, HESM, SUN, AMNA, CQP, WMB, AMJ, AMJB, MLPR, AMLP, MLPB, TRP:CA, AMZA, KYN, TYG, MLPX, NTG, CEM, EMO, SRV, NML, EMLP, CTR, TTP, ENFR, ATMP, MLPA, AMUB, AMTR, AMND, EINC, USAI, UMI, TPYP
VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.97K Followers

Summary

  • On a year-over-year basis, nearly 95% of the broad Alerian Midstream Energy Index (AMNA) by weighting has grown their dividends. No AMNA constituent has cut its dividend since July 2021.
  • Dividend growth enhances compelling yields for midstream/MLPs, which have consistently exceeded those of comparable income investments in recent years.
  • The outlook for continued dividend growth is constructive, with several names providing long-term dividend growth guidance supported by expected free cash flow and EBITDA growth.

Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

The first quarter of 2024 showcased continued financial strength for energy infrastructure companies and their commitment to returning excess cash flow to investors.

Midstream/MLPs extended their dividend growth trend, and the long-term outlook for the midstream space remains constructive

This article was written by

VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.97K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WES--
Western Midstream Partners, LP Common Units
TRGP--
Targa Resources Corp.
ET--
Energy Transfer LP Common Units
KMI--
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
TRP--
TC Energy Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News