Grab Remains Expensive - Likely To Trade Sideways In Intermediate Term

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
10.68K Followers

Summary

  • GRAB is the UBER equivalent in Southeast Asia, benefiting from the latter's departure in 2019 and the well-diversified Super App offerings.
  • GRAB's "hyper-local approach" has directly contributed to its robust top/ bottom lines, with FY2024 expected to be its first year of positive adj EBITDA margins.
  • Much of the top/ bottom line tailwinds are attributed to its sticky offerings, growing customer base, and robust opportunities in the high margin advertising business.
  • However, despite its recovery and promising raised FY2024 guidance, GRAB remains expensive compared to its Super App peers.
  • As a result, the stock is likely to trade sideways as it slowly grows into its premium valuations in the intermediate term.

Girl balancing on rope with arms outstretched

Klaus Vedfelt

The GRAB Investment Thesis Remains Expensive For So Long That Its Profits Are Minimal

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is the Uber (UBER) equivalent of the Super App platform in the Southeast Asia region, with the

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
10.68K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GRAB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GRAB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GRAB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News