The GRAB Investment Thesis Remains Expensive For So Long That Its Profits Are Minimal

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is the Uber (UBER) equivalent of the Super App platform in the Southeast Asia region, with the latter selling out its business in March 2019 after months of unsustainable price wars and cash burn.

Combined with UBER's departure from key markets such as China in 2016 and Russia in 2017, it is apparent that the "hyper-local approach" and marketing knowhows have been critical to GRAB's underdog success story in the Southeast Asia region.

GRAB's Well-Diversified Offerings

Perhaps much of the success may also be attributed to GRAB's well-diversified offerings across mobility, logistics delivery, food/ grocery, fintech services, and advertising, further exemplifying why its consumers have been highly sticky thus far.

And this has also led to the SaaS company's excellent FQ1'24 earnings call, with overall revenues of $653M (inline QoQ/ +24.3% YoY) and adj EBITDA of $62M (+77.1% QoQ/ +192.53% YoY), implying expanding adj EBITDA margins of 9.4% (+4.1 points QoQ/ +22.1 YoY).

Southeast Asia Countries' Inflation Levels

Most of GRAB's top-line tailwinds are attributed to the growing On-Demand Gross Merchandise Volume [GMV] of $4.24B (+2.9% QoQ/ +17.7% YoY), increasing On-Demand Monthly Transacting Users [MTU] of 34.4M (-3.3M QoQ/ +5.5M YoY), and stable On-Demand GMV per MTU at $123 (-14.5% QoQ/ -1.6% YoY).

This is an impressive feat indeed, despite the elevated inflationary pressure observed in the region compared to 2019 levels.

GRAB's bottom-line tailwinds are naturally attributed to the expanding advertising opportunities, GrabAds, with the management breaking out detailed numbers for the first time.

The Deliveries advertising revenues of $37M and Deliveries advertising adj EBITDA of $24M in the latest quarter implies rich adj EBITDA margins of 64.8%, naturally exemplify the advertising business' bottom-line accretive nature.

We believe that the segment's growth prospects will remain promising, based on the accelerating growth observed in the total active advertisers to 119K (+46% YoY) and average advertiser spend by 1.5x YoY.

This is on top of the robust growth observed in GRAB's Mobility segment, with revenues of $247M (+4.2% QoQ/ +27.3% YoY) and adj EBITDA of $138M (-24.1% QoQ/ +42.2% YoY), suggesting expanding adj EBITDA margins of 55.8% (-20.9 points QoQ/ +5.8 YoY).

Mobility is an important segment for investors to monitor indeed, since it comprises the lion's share of the Super App's bottom-line thus far, along with Delivery at revenues of $350M (+9% QoQ/ +19% YoY) and adj EBITDA of $42M (-56.2% QoQ/ +321% YoY).

These two segments well balance the cash burn reported in the nascent and yet profitable fintech ventures, with revenues of $55M (-1.7% QoQ/ +52.7% YoY) and adj EBITDA of -$28M (+65.4% QoQ/ +34.8% YoY), as the narrowing losses also signal the near-end of its startup stage.

Combined with a healthy net cash on balance sheet at $3.99B (-11.5% QoQ/ -2.6% YoY), it appears that GRAB remains well capitalized to invest in its growth opportunities while achieving its first year of positive adj EBITDA margins of 9.5% (+10.4 points YoY) in FY2024.

So, Is GRAB Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

GRAB 2Y Stock Price

For now, thanks to the lifting market sentiments, promising FQ1'24 earnings call, and the raised forward guidance, GRAB has already recorded an impressive recovery since the February 2024 bottom.

However, based on the management's raised FY2024 adj EBITDA guidance of $260M at the midpoint (+1,281.8% YoY) and the latest share count of 3.93B, we are looking at an underwhelming adj EBITDA generation per share of $0.06 (+1,300% YoY).

Based on a similar calculation method on the consensus FY2026 adj EBITDA estimates of $877.64M, we are looking at an adj EBITDA per share of $0.22 - expanding at an accelerated CAGR of +54.2%.

GRAB Valuations

Even so, we are not certain if it is wise to add here.

Despite the supposed reversal in its cash burn, it is undeniable that GRAB is still expensive at FWD EV/ EBITDA valuations of 39x and FWD Price/ Cash Flow valuations of 43.41x, compared to the 1Y mean of 22.18x/ 52.10x and the sector median of 11.33x/ 13.33x, respectively.

Even when we compare to its direct peers, such as GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GOTO-INDONESIA) at 52.90x/ NA, the highly profitable UBER at 22.49x/ 22.22x, and Lyft (LYFT) at 18.01x/ 36.18x, it is apparent that GRAB is trading at a premium.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

This is especially when GRAB's consensus top/ bottom line growth at a projected CAGR of +16.8%/ +84.39 through FY2026 pales in comparison to GOTO's at +4.9%/ +124.3%, UBER's consistent profitability at +15.6%/ +39.5%, and LFYT's consistent profitability at +15.6%/ +39.7%, respectively.

Combined with GRAB's near-term resistance retest at the $3.80s, we prefer to continue observing the management's execution and its stock movement for a little longer, since it may likely continue trading sideways as it has since March 2022 as the stock slowly grows into its premium valuations over the next few quarters.

Combined with its penny stock status, we prefer to prudently rate the GRAB stock as a Hold (Neutral) here.