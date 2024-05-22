agnormark

We're nearing the end of the Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and while we saw solid margin expansion in Q1, the real margin expansion will arrive in Q2 with results set to be reported in July/August. One of the first companies that reported its results was Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and while its Young-Davidson Mine had a slow start to the year, La Yaqui Grande picked up the slack in a big way, generating ~$50 million in mine site free cash flow after year-end 2023 tax payments with a ~50,000 ounce quarter. In this update, we'll dig into the Q1 results, recent developments, and why it continues to be a solid buy-the-dip candidate.

Alamos Gold Pour - Company Website

Alamos Gold Q1 Production & Sales

Alamos Gold (“Alamos”) was one of the first companies to release its Q1 results, reporting quarterly production of ~135,700 ounces of gold, a 6% increase from the year-ago period. The impressive performance was driven by a record quarter from La Yaqui Grande at its Mulatos Complex (positive grade/tonnage reconciliation) and higher production from Island Gold. This was offset by a softer quarter from Young-Davidson, with temporary downtime to replace head ropes in its Northgate Shaft and the delayed receipt of two production scoops. Overall, this has placed Alamos well on track to deliver into its initial guidance midpoint of 505,000 ounces and to continue its track record of over-delivering on promises.

Alamos Gold Quarterly Production by Mine - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Starting with its Island Gold Mine, Alamos produced ~33,400 ounces of gold which was up nearly 2% year-over-year, benefiting from higher grades (10.63 grams per tonne of gold vs. 9.57 grams per tonne of gold) and recoveries and flat throughput at ~107,000 tonnes. Unfortunately, all-in sustaining costs [AISC] were higher at $1,105/oz, affected by inflationary pressures and higher sustaining capital year-over-year. That said, the company expects a stronger remainder of the year at Island with implied average production of ~39,700 ounces based on its guidance midpoint (152,500 ounces) which should help to lower mine-site AISC.

Island Gold Mine Operations - Company Website

As for progress on its Phase 3+ Expansion, the company noted that shaft sinking was at a depth of 185 meters at quarter-end and sinking rates increased to 2.5/meters a day in March, and is aiming for 3 meters/day in Q2. Meanwhile, detailed engineering for the paste plant is nearly complete (85%) and 57% of growth capital had been spent and committed to date. During the quarter, Alamos spent $37.6 million on growth capital at Island Gold towards its expansion and completion remains on track for H1 2026. Of course, the most significant news was that the company will no longer need to expand its mill and complete a tailings expansion after announcing the friendly acquisition of its neighbor, Argonaut Gold (*).

(*) Alamos acquisition of Argonaut is expected to result in pre-tax synergies of $515 million. In addition, it will morph the Island Complex into a near Tier-1 scale operation (~450,000 ounces) once the P3+ Expansion is complete. However, there’s room for growth above this level (~450,000 ounces) longer-term with a massive land package where the company has made regional discoveries and a mill that could be expanded to 20,000 tonnes per day. (*)

Moving to Young-Davidson, production came in at ~40,100 ounces of gold, an 11% decline over the year-ago period. The lower production was related to lower throughput (~666,000 tonnes processed) and lower grades (1.94 grams per tonne of gold). However, as noted previously, operations were affected by the head rope change that was pulled forward from Q2 and the delayed receipt of two production scoops. And given the lower mining rates, high-grade stopes that were expected to benefit Q1 were pushed into Q2. That said, mining rates returned to 8,000 tonnes per day in March, and we'll see a better Q2 and H2, with production set to average closer to 49,000 ounces per quarter implied by Alamos' guidance midpoint of 187,500 ounces.

As for Young-Davidson’s cost performance, AISC increased to $1,482/oz from $1,233/oz, a significant increase year-over-year and well above its AISC guidance midpoint of $1,200/oz. However, this was largely related to the fewer ounces sold and higher sustaining capital and inflationary pressures, with it calling out continued labor inflation. So, while AISC margins may have dipped in Q1 because of the higher costs, investors can expect a much better rest of the year, with significant margin expansion sequentially given the higher gold price. Plus, despite the softer Q1, Young-Davidson still generated $14.6 million in free cash flow.

Young-Davidson Operations - Google Earth

Finally, moving to its Mulatos Complex, production came in at ~62,200 ounces of gold vs. ~50,500 ounces in the year-ago period. The company’s La Yaqui Grande Mine benefited from positive grade/tonnage reconciliation and produced a record ~50,000 ounces while Mulatos contributed ~12,200 ounces from residual leaching. This allowed Mulatos to report industry-leading AISC of $905/oz which were actually down year-over-year despite the significant Mexican Peso headwind, and the company reported an impressive $49.7 million in free cash flow from Mulatos despite elevated tax payments of $45.3 million, mostly related to 2023 year-end tax payments.

Financial Results

Given the solid performance across the group and the benefit of a record average realized gold price, Alamos reported a 10% increase in revenue to $277.6 million. Operating cash flow came in at $108.9 million (+15% year-over-year) despite significant tax payments at Mulatos, and Alamos generated positive free cash flow ($24.4 million) even during a busy build phase and aggressive drilling, with capital expenditures up slightly year-over-year to $84.5 million. This allowed Alamos to exit the quarter with ~$240 million in net cash and ~well over $700 million in liquidity, with its undrawn $500 million RCF.

Alamos Gold - Capex, Operating Cash Flow & Free Cash Flow - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Given the bulk of tax payments were made in Q1, we will see significantly higher cash flow generation over the remainder of the year with the benefit of another mining operation (Magino), a higher gold price, lower costs, and lower taxes. Plus, with tax pools from its Magino purchase, 2025 through 2027 will benefit from significantly lower taxes, a further boost to cash flow. Hence, even during the P3+ construction period, Alamos will remain a free cash flow machine and could generate upwards of $220 million in free cash flow this year.

Costs & Margins

Moving to costs and margins, Alamos reported all-in sustaining costs of $1,265/oz in Q1 2024, up nearly 8% from the year-ago period. This was related to continued inflationary pressures felt sector-wide. However, margins jumped year-over-year with the help of a record realized gold price of $2,069/oz, with AISC margins increasing to $804/oz) or ~38.9% vs. $720/oz in the year-ago period. It's also worth noting that this should be the highest-cost quarter of the year for the company, with stronger production quarters going forward from Island Gold and Young-Davidson and as implied by Alamos' guidance of $1,125/oz to $1,175/oz AISC for the year. Hence, while Alamos' margins increased less than its peers year-over-year, this was partially because of being up against tougher comps and this being a softer quarter for its two Canadian operations.

Alamos Quarterly AISC, Realized Gold Price & AISC Margins - Company Filings, Author's Chart

As for the company's Q2 results, Alamos' should see significant margin expansion sequentially. And if we assume AISC of $1,185/oz and an average realized gold price of $2,355/oz in Q2, AISC margins would soar to record levels at $1,170/oz (49.7%), trouncing the previous record logged in Q3 2020 of $933/oz (49.6%). Meanwhile, annual AISC look set to come in over $1,000/oz even if gold averages just $2,200/oz, and I would argue that a $2,200/oz gold price assumption is quite conservative. To summarize, AGI has significant margin expansion on deck, and we could see AISC margins soar over 30% year-over-year in Q2 2024 despite being up against difficult comps (Q1 2023: $866/oz).

Recent Developments & Long-Term Outlook

As for recent developments, the most significant one was the acquisition of Argonaut Gold's Magino Mine (non-core assets of Argonaut are being spun out) which will give Alamos Gold a near Tier-1 scale mining complex in Ontario, Canada. This is based on the potential for these two assets to produce ~450,000 ounces per annum and potentially upwards of 500,000 ounces longer-term if Alamos pursues an expansion to 20,000 tonnes per day at the Magino Mill. So, while Alamos may look to have three relatively average size mines today with Island Gold producing less than 40,000 ounces per quarter (shown below), the combination of a larger mill that's permitted for significantly more capacity, an open-pit mine next door and higher mining rates from Island Gold (P3+ Expansion) with its shaft that's currently being sunk will turn the Island Complex into a 100,000+ ounce per quarter operation post-2025.

Island Gold Quarterly Gold Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart

As for progress on the project, Alamos noted that 57% of growth capital for the P3+ Project has been spent and committed of the $756 million estimated total ($336 million spent, $93 million committed), de-risking the project from an inflationary standpoint. In addition, the company will benefit from significant savings due to not needing to expand the Kremzar Mill (Island Gold) given that it will be able to utilize the much larger 10,000 tonne per day Magino Mill which is permitted for up to 35,000 tonnes per day. That said, we could see some partial negative offsets due to continuing inflationary pressure from a labor standpoint, with Alamos Gold noting that "labor cost pressures may impact project costs".

As it stands, Alamos expects to update the market following the closing of its Magino acquisition on updated capex estimates for the project, and I see relatively low risk here despite the sticky labor inflation in prolific mining jurisdictions like Ontario. Besides, Alamos has no need to dilute like Argonaut did next door to complete its project (assuming it does see some cost creep). This is because it's seeing offsets due to the benefit of not needing to expand its mill/tailings, and it is sitting on one of the strongest balance sheets sector-wide.

Island Gold Shaft Area & Proximity to New Magino Mill - Company Website

As for other developments, Alamos spent $3.6 million at Lynn Lake (development project in Manitoba) in Q1, a project that is expected to produce upwards of 205,000 ounces over its first five years (~176,000 ounces over first 10 years), with the potential to improve the production profile by adding new deposits like Burnt Timber and Linkwood (satellite deposits). Alamos noted that spending this year is focused on de-risking and advancing the project ahead of a potential construction decision next year, and the combination of Magino (100,000+ ounces), Island Gold (~150,000 incremental ounces), and Lynn Lake (200,000+ ounces) is certainly going to provide a material lift to the company's production growth per share and cash flow per share from Alamos' already industry-leading per share growth shown below.

Alamos Gold Annual Gold Production & Gold Production Per Share + Cash Flow Per Share - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Regarding what this opportunity looks like from a long-term standpoint, Alamos Gold has 900,000 ounce per annum potential with production coming from Canada and Mexico, and ~80% of production expected to come from Tier-1 ranked jurisdictions with Lynn Lake, Young-Davidson, and the Island Gold Complex. Notably, this growth will come at much lower costs due to the benefit of economies of scale at the Island Gold Complex, industry-leading AISC at Lynn Lake (sub $900/oz inflation adjusted), and come with a superior jurisdictional profile (more ounces coming from Tier-1 ranked jurisdictions). Hence, it's possible we could see even further multiple expansion for Island Gold, which already trades at peer-leading multiples with the benefit of:

greater scale

a more attractive jurisdictional profile

industry-leading cost profile

Alamos Gold Long-Term Production Growth - Company Website

In terms of what the opportunity is here, Alamos has the potential to generate upwards of $720 million in free cash flow in FY2028 assuming production from PDA (Mulatos), Young-Davidson, the Island Complex (Island/Magino), and Lynn Lake. So, while AGI trades at one of the higher multiples today, I would not be surprised if it continued to stand out among its peers like Agnico Eagle (AEM) as a name that consistently trades at a premium given that it's a disciplined per share grower with superior capital allocation relative to peers and only of the only sub 1.0 million ounce producers with a 450,000 to 500,000 ounce per annum operation (Island Gold Complex). Hence, for patient investors looking at the bigger picture, Island still reasonably valued relative to its long-term potential.

Summary

Alamos Gold put together a solid start to 2024, but the real benefits of the gold price strength will show up in Q2, with the gold price averaging ~$2,350/oz quarter-to-date and Alamos set to enjoy lower costs in the upcoming quarter. The result is that AGI should see 30%+ margin expansion sequentially and investors have lots to look forward to with an aggressive drill program across multiple sites, a development plan from PDA, and more commentary on the longer-term potential of the Island Gold Complex. So, for investors looking for a mid-tier producer with an industry-leading growth profile and a path towards industry-leading margins, I would view any sharp pullbacks in AGI as buying opportunities.