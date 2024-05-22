Daniel Balakov

Investment Thesis

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) has been one of the best software stocks this year, outperforming most of its peers, YTD. The market likes the stock very much due to its growth prospects and strong revenue momentum. While most software companies are struggling with growth challenges and revenue deceleration, Samsara has managed to sustain its growth momentum throughout the year (40%+ growth). We compared Samsara's price performance with iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV), a large software ETF (see below):

IoT price performance (Seeking Alpha)

Samara is a different type of software company and has a unique value proposition. The company focuses on physical operations and helps companies with their digital transformation by leveraging advanced technologies such as IoT and AI. Samsara's customers are mostly from asset-heavy industries, such as manufacturing, energy, and logistics. Companies in these industries are typically tech-laggards and have many legacy systems and operational complexities in place, which makes technological adoption very difficult. These industries are still in the early stages of their digitization journey, and need help from companies like Samsara to digitize their operations. This creates a vast addressable market for Samsara to capitalize on.

We believe that Samsara has a great value proposition which positions the company for sustained growth in the massive industrial IoT market. However, the stock trades at very high multiples, and is potentially priced for perfection. Such a situation can lead to significant price volatility, considering the market's recent reactions to similar software stocks that failed to meet expectations.

The Massive IIoT Opportunity

As per Precedence Research, the IIoT market is currently valued at $500 billion and will become a massive $1.5 trillion opportunity by 2032. The market is highly fragmented, with many industry-specific players operating both locally and globally. Such fragmentation creates an ideal environment for Samsara to establish itself as a leader in the market.

IIoT Market Size (Precedence Research)

We think that Samsara's strategic focus on asset-heavy industries, is a key differentiator. These industries represent over 40% of the global GDP and are facing many operational challenges that are impacting their productivity and profitability. Labor shortages and supply chain disruptions have led to increased operational costs. Also, there is increasing regulatory demand for these industries to achieve their sustainability and safety standards. Samsara's solutions directly address these costly challenges.

The Economics of Samsara's IIoT Solutions

A key attribute of Samsara, is the high ROI of its solutions. Samsara's solutions deliver significant economic value to customers, which is a key driver of its success. Unlike many software companies, where customers primarily buy based on features and functionality, we are observing that Samara customers are buying because of the tangible business value and high ROI.

Samsara's solutions often deliver hard savings and fast payback periods measured in months, highlighting a compelling economic value proposition for customers. We believe that this ability to generate high ROI is the main driver behind Samsara's strong customer acquisition and retention rates.

Samsara Product ROI (Samsara)

During the Q4 earnings call, the CFO highlighted this attribute, when asked about the high ARR growth:

Keith Weiss (Analyst)

The macroenvironment doesn't seem that much better. So, can you help us explain what was the unlock within Samsara over the last couple of quarters that has enabled you guys to accelerate and get to these levels of growth, which we're frankly just not seeing anywhere else in the software landscape right now.

Dominic Phillips (CFO)

Yeah. So, maybe I'll take the first part of that. But again I think it comes down to the fact that we're selling into a slightly different budget than a lot of the other software companies. We're selling into the operations budget, which tends to be more resilient. And also, our solutions are used to drive real hard ROI. So, customers are deploying our software and they're using it to find cost savings and to drive more safety within their organizations.

Revenue Momentum Very Strong

Samsara's revenue momentum remains very strong, driven by large customer adoption. The company delivered $276 million revenue in Q4, a growth of 48% YoY. The management team expects revenue to be between $271 million and $273 million for Q1, representing a 33% - 34% YoY growth. For the full year, the company expects revenue of $1.186 billion to $1.196 billion, representing 27% - 28% YoY growth.

We think that the company's guidance is somewhat conservative, reflecting Samsara's cautious approach to managing expectations. The company has a track record of beating guidance by a large margin (4% to 5%), leading us to expect revenue growth to be around 35% in Q1.

Samsara revenue trajectory (Author)

Samsara revenue growth is being driven by its large customer momentum. The company has now an ARR of $1.1 billion, growing at 39%. The company is effectively executing the land-and-expand strategy within the enterprise accounts, where they start with one department and expand in to other departments over time. The company added 185 customers to its $100,000-plus ARR cohort, bringing the total to 1,848 large customers. Additionally, Samsara added a record 11 customers to its $1 million-plus ARR cohort, which is the faster growing cohort.

Samsara ARR (Samsara Investor presentation)

As a result, $100K+ ARR is now 52% of the total ARR mix, an increase from 48% one year ago and 45% two years ago. This shows the company has very high retention rates.

Company became FCF positive

Besides the high revenue growth, the company also improved its operating efficiencies and became free cash flow positive for the year. Samsara reported a gross margin of 76% for Q4, vs 74% from a year ago, driven by cost optimizations of its platform. Non-GAAP operating margin was 5% compared to -8% a year ago, driven by improved operating leverage. Adjusted FCF margin was 6%, compared to -3% from a year ago, due to better operating leverage and working capital optimizations.

Samsara margins (Samsara Investor presentation)

Overall, we believe that Samsara is successful in its execution strategy. The company is sustaining its growth profile while also improving its profitability through disciplined operations.

Premium Valuation priced for Perfection

Samsara is an expensive stock and trades at premium valuations. The market is betting on the company's long-term potential and thinks that the high growth will continue. Management is guiding for 28% growth in FY2025, and analysts projections are the same (see below). The company currently has a forward P/S multiple of 18, which is significantly higher than its software peers.

Annual revenue estimate (Seeking Alpha)

We see some risks with this 18x multiple, given the market's recent reaction to other high-growth SaaS stocks that have failed to meet high expectations. We maintain a long-term perspective on Samsara and believe that its current valuation can be justified. However, we also think that the stock is priced for perfection, which leaves no room for upside (if no extraordinary performance)

Samsara Valuation grades (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion - Buy on Weakness

Samsara had a great FY 2024. The company has great growth potential in the industrial IoT market, and its products deliver very high ROI to customers. Its connected operations platform is focused on the massive $1.5 billion IIoT opportunity, positioning the company for further growth.

However, our concern is that the market may have already priced in these growth prospects. The stock trades at very high valuations, potentially priced for perfection. Such a situation can result in significant downturns, even for minor misses on results or future guidance.

We will closely watch Samsara's performance and continue to assess the sustainability of its growth trajectory. Meanwhile, we will try to take advantage of any weakness in the stock price as potential entry points to scale our investment in the company.

For now, our recommendation for Samsara is Hold.