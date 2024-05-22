WK Kellogg Co Stock: Standalone North America Cereal Strategy Is Paying Off

May 22, 2024 5:29 AM ETWK Kellogg Co (KLG) StockK, POST, GIS
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We recap the Q1 earnings from WK Kellogg Co.
  • Despite weak growth, higher pricing initiatives led to an expansion in profitability margins.
  • The stock stands out at a valuation discount relative to packaged foods industry peers.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »

American food shop in Europe

tupungato

It's been six months since WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) completed its split from Kellanova (K) to focus on the North American cereal market with an iconic portfolio of brands like "Froot Loops", and "Frosted Flakes".

Even as the

Join our newsletter service. Click for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
19.76K Followers

Dan Victor has over 15 years of experience working with financial markets.

Dan also leads the newsletter group Conviction Dossier, helping readers see big picture in the global economy.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KLG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KLG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KLG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News