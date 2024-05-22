tupungato

It's been six months since WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) completed its split from Kellanova (K) to focus on the North American cereal market with an iconic portfolio of brands like "Froot Loops", and "Frosted Flakes".

Even as the broader consumer staples sector has been pressured by a shifting macro environment, KLG has outperformed since its trading debut. Indeed, shares have returned about 26% over the period, well ahead of Kellanova's 7% gain.

The company's latest quarterly results were highlighted by firming margins and higher profitability. It appears Kellogg's strategy is moving in the right direction, supporting a positive long-term outlook.

WK Kellogg Q1 Earnings Recap

KLG posted first-quarter EPS of $0.37, coming in $0.03 ahead of the average Wall Street estimate. Standalone adjusted net sales of $707 million was a decline of 0.8% year over year, but also ahead of the consensus.

The story here has been the otherwise challenging environment for packaged foods as an industry theme. Retailers like grocery stores have seen customers pull back on this type of spending, attempting to navigate high interest rates and elevated inflation.

Kellogg volumes were down by 7% from the standalone results last year. Still, the company has managed to push pricing by 6.3% while also moving to reduce costs and find operating efficiencies.

That dynamic is evident as the standalone adjusted EBITDA reached $75 million, an increase of 13.6% y/y. The margin on that metric at 10.6% climbed from 9.3% in Q1 2023.

The Canadian market has been a strong point, where sales climbed by 4.6% y/y, balancing a 1.3% drop in the U.S. Management explains that a marketing initiative across media channels has helped drive the performance of the Frosted Flakes brand in particular.

Finally, we can mention the company maintains a solid balance sheet. Kellogg ended the quarter with $424 million in net debt. Considering $267 million in adjusted EBITDA over the past year, a net leverage ratio of 1.6x has room for further improvement going forward in our opinion.

What's Next For KLG?

Kellogg is reaffirming 2024 guidance, targeting adjusted net sales roughly flat from 2023, while adjusted EBITDA is seen climbing between 3.0% and 5.0%. The expectation is for the volume trends to begin stabilizing.

With some optimism that the economy is on a firm footing, an improved economic outlook could be a tailwind on the demand side. Naturally, stronger-than-expected results over the next several quarters should be positive for the stock.

The key here for Kellogg will be to continue driving margin gains with the right balance of pricing initiatives and operating efficiencies. The company has been investing in modernizing its supply chain, which may be able to push the upper limit of what this category can deliver on the side of profitability.

Kellogg stands out by trading at an 8x EV to forward EBITDA multiple. This level represents a discount to sector peers including Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) at 9x, or General Mills, Inc. (GIS) at 13x. The stock also appears comparatively less expensive than the Kellanova offshoot, which is trading at 12x.

It appears the market assigns a lower earnings premium to the company given its very specific category profile, also in the context of still weak growth. That said, a scenario where top-line growth reaccelerates could allow the valuation spread to converge higher as a catalyst for the stock.

As it relates to the dividend, considering KLG's $0.16 per share quarterly payout, the forward yield of 3.1% is competitive next to GIS closer to 3.3%, but below KHC at 4.5%. Notably, POST does not currently pay a dividend.

Final Thoughts

KLG is off to a strong start in 2024, navigating what has been several mixed signals in the packaged food industry and the broader economy. The ability of management to continue executing its financial strategy while delivering earnings growth should be positive for the stock.

We expect shares to consolidate recent gains through the next earnings report. In terms of risks, a deterioration in economic conditions would likely hit demand and force a reassessment of the company's growth outlook. Weaker-than-expected results would raise concerns Kellogg is losing market share. Margins and sales levels are the key monitoring points through 2024.