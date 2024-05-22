CEVA: Sticking With The Prior Outlook Despite Being Behind Schedule

May 22, 2024 5:31 AM ETCEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Stock
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.93K Followers

Summary

  • CEVA had a disappointing Q1, but it partially negated the fallout by sticking with its prior outlook for the rest of the year.
  • CEVA stock came close to falling below support after a disappointing report, but it recovered in time, although a breakdown remains a possibility.
  • China played a role in the drop in sales and there is reason to believe the likelihood of further weakness should not be dismissed.
  • CEVA could multiply in value if it achieves the targets laid out, but it will need to catch up and do better to hit those targets.

Woman using a Smart speaker with smart phone.

Yagi Studio/DigitalVision via Getty Images

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA), a licensor of IP for wireless connectivity technologies, smart sensing and other solutions, got somewhat of a scare on May 9 with the release of the latest earnings report, which included, among other things, a top

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.93K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CEVA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CEVA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CEVA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News