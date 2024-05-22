Matrix Asset Advisors Q1 2024 Capital Markets Commentary And Quarterly Report

CHAO-FENG LIN/iStock via Getty Images

Capital Markets Highlights

The U.S. stock market[1] is off to a strong start in 2024. In Q1, the S&P 500® (SP500, SPX) gained 10.56%. Though the leadership groups in 2024 so far have mostly been a continuation of last year's trends, the rally has also significantly broadened, with the equally weighted S&P 500® up 7.91% and all but one of the 11 S&P 500® sectors gaining (real-estate was down modestly). The Technology sector was the most significant contributor to the market's return in Q1, with some of the best gains for companies with businesses related to artificial intelligence. Other leading market sectors in Q1 2024 were Financials, Communications Services, and Healthcare.

In Q1, stocks got no help from the bond market as interest rates rose following stronger-than-expected economic data, some mildly disappointing inflation reports, and higher energy prices. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose during the quarter from 3.88% at year-end 2023 to 4.20% at the end of Q1 2024. Fixed income returns [2]were generally flat to modestly lower for the quarter, with interest earned mostly offsetting the price declines from higher yields.

U.S. economic growth continues to surprise on the upside. 2023 ended with a Q4 GDP growth rate of 3.2% and a 3.1% gain for the year[3]. Consensus expectations are that the U.S. economy will continue to expand in 2024 but at a slower rate. The Federal Reserve members expect GDP to be in the 2% range over the next two years.

The unemployment rate has been below 4% for more than two years, the longest stretch since the late 1960s[4] and the latest readings on consumer income and spending remain solid. U.S. manufacturing data released on April 1, 2024, showed factory output growth hitting a 22-month high in March, with an uptick in new orders and production5. The majority of economists now predict an economic soft landing.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged at its March meeting, keeping the Fed Fund's rate at 5.25%-5.50%, where it has been since July 2023.

Our Thoughts Going Into Q2

Looking ahead, we expect further gains for stocks in 2024 but at a slower pace than in Q1 and with pullbacks along the way. Valuations for stocks in general are fully priced with some pockets of overvaluation (primarily in mega-cap Technology and Growth stocks) but there are also many pockets of undervaluation. At current levels, stocks are more vulnerable to earnings disappointments and changes in psychology about popular concepts and individual names. There are more signs of increasing speculation in several recent IPOs with high valuations and no earnings.

Big picture, we think returns from here will be choppier for the balance of the year. However, we continue to find areas of opportunity and expect more to appear as the year progresses. We have been trimming names when they become oversized due to price appreciation and will be opportunistic in adding to existing positions and new names.

We would not chase 2023's winners. We expect some of last year's laggards to provide healthy gains as they close the performance gap and the narrow rally that began in 2023 to broaden, encompassing more stocks, sectors, and asset classes.

Perhaps the most significant positive market event we look forward to is a cut in interest rates, which is expected later this year. With economic data coming in stronger than forecast, guesses about the timing of the first interest rate cut have been moving out to later in the year. After the Fed's last meeting in late March, Chair Powell said the Federal Reserve committee is waiting "until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably towards 2%" before they lower rates. With that caveat, the Fed's updated Fed Funds rate projections show that most members expect multiple cuts this year. While the timing is unknown, we are confident that the Fed will be lowering rates as the year progresses. That, coupled with a healthy economy and good corporate profitability, should provide a favorable environment for stocks.

Though the economy and stock market have adjusted to higher interest rates, the housing market has been in the doldrums[5]. Housing is such an important driver of economic activity that gains and declines in this area have a huge ripple effect on the rest of the economy. Lower mortgage rates should immediately boost housing activity, positively impacting the rest of the economy.

We believe that our Large Cap Value (LCV) and Dividend Income (MDI) strategies are well-positioned to navigate the current economic environment and provide favorable stock market returns this year. The companies in both portfolios have solid financial positions, stable and growing businesses, and strong management teams.

This year's presidential election is expected to be very divisive and may add to market volatility. We caution against letting your political leanings or thoughts about the election influence your investment strategy. Generally, the state of the economy and the interest rate environment have much more impact on investment returns than elections[6].

Large Cap Value Strategy

Matrix's Large Cap Value portfolio (LCV) showed strong performance results in Q1 2024, posting a high singledigit return[7]. While up sharply on an absolute basis, the gains were modestly behind the S&P 500® and the Russell 1000® Value's increases. The solid start to the year added to the portfolio's healthy gains in 2023.

Technology stocks continued to be strong performers for the market and the LCV portfolio, but starting in mid-2023, other sectors made increasing contributions to the portfolio's returns. In Q1 2024, Financials added the most to the portfolio's gain. Looking forward, we expect this to continue with good but less spectacular results from last year's biggest winners in Technology and Communications Services and more contributions from other sectors, including Financials, Healthcare, and Industrials.

In Q1, we started new positions in American Electric Power and Tyson Foods.

American Electric Power (AEP) is a high-quality electric utility company with over 5.5 million customers in 11 states. The Utility sector was the worst-performing market sector in 2023. AEP's share price decline created an opportunity to buy a company with predictable earnings and dividend growth. Historically, Utility companies have been more defensive when the economy slows, and markets become more turbulent. But there is also a growth story emerging for the sector as demand for electricity to power investment in new technology (AI, data centers) is projected to rise rapidly through the end of the decade. The company recently added two new directors nominated by activist investor Carl Icahn, who made a large investment in the company. We are optimistic about the company's appreciation potential.

Tyson Foods (TSN) is one of the world's largest chicken, pork, and beef processors. The company's brands include Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farms, and Ballpark. Tyson shares have declined from a high of over $100 in 2022 to the current mid-$50 range due to unprecedented simultaneous cyclical price pressures in each of its businesses. The company is reducing its costs and making operating improvements to withstand the current downturn. This should allow for a meaningful profit recovery when conditions improve. We believe the demand for protein will remain strong and that Tyson shares have a meaningful upside from the current price. The most recent earnings report showed improving profits.

We also opportunistically added to existing holdings in Federal Express, PayPal (PYPL), RTX, and UnitedHealth (UNH).

We sold the portfolio's positions in eBay (EBAY), due to concerns about its strategic position and competition, and in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) over business performance.

We wanted to give you a quick update on Paramount (PARA) as it has been a multi-year laggard. While the stock price has been very disappointing, the company is making meaningful positive business progress against management's plan to take out costs, grow revenue, improve profitability, and strengthen the balance sheet. An additional frustration is that controlling shareholder Shari Redstone's other financial commitments are forcing her to monetize her position in Paramount at an inopportune time, which likely results in shareholders not realizing the full value of the company.

After months of takeover speculation, the company recently announced that they had entered exclusive takeover discussions with Skydance, while another entity, Apollo, reportedly made an offer to buy the company at a valuation at a significant premium. Under normal circumstances, Paramount should garner a very attractive price, but it appears that constraints imposed by Redstone will likely limit the value received by other shareholders.

While we think this is ultimately going to be a disappointing investment, depending on how the board proceeds, there is a reasonable chance that the stock could be nicely higher as the auction plays out, so it makes sense to hold for now.

We are optimistic about the portfolio's positioning and prospects in 2024. The portfolio's companies have strong and growing franchises. They are positioned to prosper as the economy settles into a historic trend line of economic growth of around 2% with stable to lower interest rates. If we are right in our market outlook for the upcoming year, we expect the LCV portfolio to build on 2023's strong results with another year of solid gains.

Dividend Income Strategy

The Matrix Dividend Income ('MDI') portfolio had a good start to the year with a mid-single digit return. This follows strong relative performance in the 2022 bear market and a nice bounce back in the 2023 rally. Though the portfolio trailed the S&P 500® and Russell 1000® Value Index in the quarter, we are pleased that the strategy continues to deliver on its three objectives: generating high current and growing income, downside protection, and capital appreciation. We look for the portfolio to continue to add to its gains as the year progresses and to be more protective in the choppy environment that we think is likely.

Portfolio performance in the quarter was led by strong gains in Financials, Technology, and Utilities.

In Q1, we scaled back names that had become oversized due to appreciation or approached fair value. These included the pharmaceutical companies AbbVie (ABBV) and Amgen (AMGN). We also trimmed the holdings in J.P Morgan Chase (JPM) and Qualcomm (QCOM) after strong gains.

We used the proceeds from these sales to add to undersized names in the portfolio with strong appreciation potential, such as Starbucks (SBUX) and Texas Instruments (TXN). We also added to the three utilities in the portfolio, American Electric Power (AEP), Duke Energy (DUK), and NextEra Energy (NEENEE).

Utilities were the worst-performing sector in 2023. The three utilities we own are well managed and have records of consistently rising earnings and paying high current and growing dividends. All have attractive appreciation potential. Historically, utilities have been good performers during periods of market turbulence because of their predictable growth. Adding to their investment appeal is a developing growth story as electricity demand to power new technology investment is rising much faster than generating capacity growth. At a recent industry conference, NextEra Energy CEO John Ketchum said that after years of relatively flat electric demand he expects a double digit increase over the next five years driven by AI, electrification, cloud capacity, and chip factories. The rapid increase in demand could further strain power grids which are already under pressure due to extreme weather events and the impacts of climate change[8].Our Utility sector exposure in the portfolio is now around 10.5%, up from 4% at the end of 2022.

In Q1, eight of our portfolio holdings raised their dividends by an average of 6.7%. On March 31, 2024, the portfolio had a 2.98% dividend yield, which compares favorably with the 1.36% yield on the S&P 500® and the 2.12% yield on the Russell 1000® Value.

Looking ahead, after a long period of market leadership from growth and low-dividend stocks, we expect a rotation that should benefit the names in our MDI portfolio.

Bonds

In Q1 2024, fixed income performance was flat to down depending on maturity. Shorter-term bonds, with maturities of two years or less, were modestly positive. Treasury bonds 5 years and out showed negative returns in the quarter[9]. Interest rates rose across the yield curve on stronger economic data than expected and modestly higher inflation numbers than forecast. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose by 32 basis points to 4.20% on March 31, 2024, from 3.88% on December 31, 2023. From current levels, we believe that interest rates on shorter maturities will trend lower in the back half of the year, resulting in favorable returns for 2024.

The recent stronger economic numbers have pushed out estimates of when the Fed will start cutting interest rates. The Fed is very cautious about the timing of the first cut, wanting to see more evidence that inflation is on the path to their 2% target. We think inflation will continue to recede, and the economy will slow towards a sustainable 2% growth rate. As that becomes more evident, we expect the Fed to cut interest rates this year and the yield curve will start normalizing. We have less conviction about the timing of the first cut and the pace of additional ones.

Matrix's fixed income positioning has been very cautious in recent years, focusing on high-quality Corporates,

U.S. Treasuries, Agencies, and Municipals (where appropriate) with nearer-term maturities. In 2023, we extended maturities, first to 2-4 years, and then out as far as 5 to 7 years. We are now mainly investing in bonds with maturities in the 1-6-year area.

With our conservative positioning, our taxable and municipal bond portfolio performance in Q1 2024 was in line to modestly better than their benchmarks.

Balanced Accounts

Balanced accounts were up in Q1, benefiting from our overweight to stocks, during a period of strong gains. Bonds provided good income, but higher rates lowered prices, resulting in flattish to lower fixed-income returns depending on maturity.

At current interest rates and our portfolio's stock appreciation potential, we believe that stocks are more attractive than bonds, but that high-quality short to intermediate-term bonds are also attractive investments and should provide stability, modest growth, and a healthy income stream for balanced portfolios in the upcoming year.

Interest rates are now at levels where we believe Fixed Income can be a meaningful contributor to diversified portfolio returns in addition to their traditional role of offsetting volatility from equities. We are very comfortable with shorter-term bonds, with a preference for maturities in the 1-6-year area. We are still cautious about long-term bonds where we think there is more interest rate risk.

Looking forward, after the strong rally in stocks over the past 15 months, we expect good but more modest gains from equities and a choppier stock market.

For accounts where equity appreciation or account cash flows have brought their stock exposure to above the upper limit of our 10-percentage point band, we will use further rallies as an opportunity to reduce our equity overweight. Overall, we expect to maintain our overweight to stocks but at a slightly lower level.

We thank you for the trust you have placed in us. Please contact us with any questions about this commentary or your account.

