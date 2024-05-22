One Man's Trash Is Another Man's Treasure: Emerging Opportunity In Real Estate Credit

inhauscreative/E+ via Getty Images

The past three years have disrupted real estate (VNQ) investing more than any other period since the Great Financial Crisis. Let’s first review a timeline of the past several years’ events leading to the main topic of this article. The post pandemic era saw a period of rapidly declining interest rates, precipitated by an aggressive Federal Reserve, combined with investors’ flight to risk free assets. The result was a significant, rapid decline in the ten-year treasury yield, nearly reaching zero.

Data by YCharts

Shortly thereafter, the Federal Reserve reversed course and began raising the federal funds rate to control inflation. As inflation spiked, the Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate to the highest level in decades. The ripple effects have been far-reaching.

Data by YCharts

Today, we sit six months from the last rate hike with a Federal Reserve that is pointing towards a “higher for longer” interest rate scenario as inflation remains stubborn. Until inflation reached the Fed’s goal, it appears unlikely that there will be near term rate cuts.

The Impact To Real Estate

The movement in interest rates has affected real estate in a variety of ways. Most obviously, investors are looking for yields to expand, so their spreads match the movement in the ten-year treasury’s yield. For long duration REITs, such as Realty Income (O) in the net lease sector (NETL), this meant an erosion in value due to changing valuations as opposed to changes at the asset or portfolio level. For other asset classes, near term performance fell short of underwriting expectations, causing issues related to loan servicing and rising transaction capitalization rates.

S&P Global

Since the beginning of 2022, the median implied capitalization rate of US REITs increased approximately 200 basis points, reaching the highest median implied capitalization rate since 2010. Like other REITs, O’s implied capitalization rate rose significantly over the past three years, expanding to meet the increase in the ten-year treasury’s yield, causing the decline in share price. Dividend yield is a sufficient surrogate to show the movement in implied cap rate. Bear in mind, the company continues to grow and share level metrics continue to improve, but the stock price has declined considerably since 2022.

Data by YCharts

Rising rates have also caused a significant decline in transaction and development activity across sectors as development starts reach multiyear lows. Rising capitalization rates have corresponded to price declines across asset classes, with buyers becoming impatient, but sellers holding on to their assets in hopes of rate cuts. As a result, we are seeing friction in the marketplace.

While the scenario sounds Draconian and has impacted weaker REITs more significantly, equity investors have fared relatively well and navigated the brunt of the damage. Unfortunately, real estate debt investors (REM) face a different lineup of issues.

Roughly three months ago, we authored an article called “Commercial Real Estate Could Be At A Tipping Point” outlining the wave of upcoming maturities in the commercial mortgage market. With over $1.2 trillion in maturities coming by the end of 2025, we are entering an unprecedented era of refinancing for commercial mortgages. While the volume of refinancings is challenging in isolation, the issue is compounded by the dramatically different interest rate environment.

Most commercial loans are floating rate, meaning they are exposed to short-term movements in interest rates. While most REITs issue unsecured, fixed rate debt, asset level debt is generally variable rate, tied to SOFR. Many commercial loans were issued when SOFR was low, and the loans were underwritten accordingly. As rates have increased rapidly, property level performance has been unable to keep pace with the rising interest expenses.

Data by YCharts

The result is a rapid increase in distress rates for commercial loans. Most recently, CRE CLO distress rates surpassed 10% at the end of the first quarter, indicating there is trouble brewing within the securitized loan market. In a recent article called “Commercial Real Estate Distress Rates Continue To Rise And Here's Why...” we outlined the causes of the increase and dove into several case studies of distressed assets.

Liquidity Crunch

Lenders and borrowers alike are scrambling to modify loans to make the economics work. Given the rapid increase in interest rates, the underwriting of many loans is no longer working as expected. Many loans are falling below their minimum debt service coverage ratios, forcing lenders to either modify covenants, “extend and pretend”, or take back the asset. Recently, lender Arbor Realty (ABR) announced a substantial number of modifications in the first quarter. According to research from BisNow, ABR modified around $1.9 billion in loans during the quarter:

Arbor Realty modified about $1.9B in loans in the first quarter, including extending maturity dates and offering “temporary rate relief” to multifamily borrowers trying not to buckle under interest rate pressure…Arbor had about $465M in nonperforming loans, or loans 60 days or more past due, in Q1. The total was up 70% from the end of 2023, according to [The Real Deal]. In some situations, Arbor required borrowers to bring their delinquent loans current. In other modifications, some borrowers ponied up cash, paying down principals, buying rate caps and loading up reserves, but the gap between what was owed and what was contributed by borrowers was still enormous…Arbor also bought $223M in troubled loans from its collateralized loan obligations. Arbor said it had worked out most of the debt on those. It is unclear how much of the $1.9B in modified loans were in Arbor CLOs...

ABR is one of the largest and most active lenders in the space. Their proactive approach is encouraging, however the significance of the market decline is troubling. There have even been accusations of fraud surrounding their acquisition of troubled loans in off-balance-sheet transactions. If substantiated, this could be significant as a significant portion of ABR’s balance sheet is allocated to CLOs. ABR’s troubles are an indicator of a troubled marketplace.

Looking around the market, there are additional examples of mounting issues. Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood REIT, known as SREIT, is facing an enormous redemption wave amounting to nearly 13% of the fund’s value. SREIT is a $10 billion nontraded REIT, one of the largest of its kind. The fund is backed by Starwood, who also manages the large mortgage REIT known as Starwood Property Trust (STWD). The redemptions come at an inopportune time for a diversified investor like SREIT. With asset values remaining depressed, and many credit investments potentially locked up, Starwood faces a difficult situation managing SREIT’s outstanding redemptions.

Funds like SREIT have liquidity gates, which limit the amount of capital that can flow out of the fund during any given quarter. This means SREIT is not obligated to meet the full value of all redemption requests. However, they must meet a specified portion, usually around 25%. According to data from BisNow, SREIT satisfied roughly a quarter of the redemption requests, leaving SREIT with limited liquidity. Investors asked to pull out an additional $400 million in April, and SREIT is expected to face an additional $200 million in new redemptions for the month of May.

The mounting redemptions are likely to exceed SREIT’s liquidity capacity, forcing the sale of assets. This is where chaos breeds opportunity.

The Opportunity

As they say, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. This motto holds true during periods of market stress.

Mounting redemptions are forcing the sale of assets. Movements in interest rates mean there are disconnects in value between buyers and sellers, creating a tempestuous market. Most of the movement has been one-sided with large real estate investors continuing to face unprecedented waves of redemption requests. In addition to SREIT, Blackstone’s (BX) nontraded REIT, called BREIT, just finished satisfying a historic wave of redemptions.

In February, BREIT cleared all redemption requests, returning more than $15 billion in capital to investors in less than two years. The effort was monumental and included the sale of a variety of assets across asset classes. While the redemptions were challenging for nontraded REITs, they bred opportunity for other market participants, such as O. In August 2023, O assisted with BREIT’s redemptions by investing $950 million into the Bellagio Las Vegas. The transaction notched a win for each participant. O was able to place a significant amount of capital in a single transaction, and BREIT was able to generate nearly $1 billion without losing control of a trophy asset.

These mutually beneficial transactions have sparked a wave of activity across the private credit space. Recently, various real estate investors have begun launching nontraded real estate funds, identifying asymmetries in the marketplace. This seems counterintuitive during a stressful period where capital is being recalled, but it emphasizes the importance of being able to source capital.

SL Green (SLG) is a large office REIT owning properties primarily in Manhattan. This past quarter, SLG announced the launch of a private credit fund, focused on trophy office assets. On the first quarter earnings call, SLG announced the new debt fund.

On the investment front, we launched a $1 billion opportunistic debt fund in February, the only one of this scale that is entirely New York City-centric. This fund will allow us to capitalize on current capital market dislocation through the discounted acquisition of existing debt investments and the origination of new high-yielding debt instruments. Fundamentally, we are looking to replicate our approach for the last 26 years of investing in the best properties in New York City via strategic debt investments. The feedback is that no one is better positioned to take advantage of the moment in this market as we are, and our initial closings are targeted for sometime this summer.

SLG’s ability to source capital means they can take advantage of the illiquidity facing other nontraded REITs today. With the need to raise capital quickly, SLG may be able to swoop in and make attractive investments at attractive prices. Even more encouragingly, SLG is not the only institutional investor moving in this direction.

Goldman Sachs (GS) recently raised an enormous pool of capital from third-party investors for a similar opportunistic debt fund. The nontraded REIT will be called West Street Real Estate Credit Partners IV and will target loans backed by high quality real estate assets. GS combined $1.4 billion of their capital with $2.2 billion in outside capital to fund the REIT initially. Combined with leverage, the fund will have around $7 billion in buying power. The strategy is looking to “capitalize on what we think is a growing supply-and-demand gap for real estate debt financing” according to Chief Investment Officer Richard Spencer.

Investor Takeaways

Chaos breeds opportunity, plain and simple. The market is stormy and the outlook continues to lose clarity as the Federal Reserve sticks to their inflation-based approach. With rates remaining elevated, commercial real estate continues to struggle against a difficult backdrop.

Investors are facing a difficult situation with an extraordinary wave of refinancings on the horizon. The prognosis is also troublesome as valuations continue to decline across asset classes. Some investors such as SREIT continue to struggle, looking for places to generate liquidity. However, the problematic market means other players see opportunities. Those who have capital to invest are able to take advantage of the requests for capital. If nothing else, the new capital entering the marketplace could act as a catalyst to revive investment volumes.

At any rate, commercial real estate remains in an extraordinarily unique position. Investors find themselves on opposite sides of the fence, with a lucky few holding the bag of capital that most need.