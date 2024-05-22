Tim Robberts

Investment Thesis: I continue to take a bullish view on Deutsche Telekom.

In a previous article back in November, I made the argument that Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY)(OTCQX:DTEGF) has the potential for further upside given high ARPU for the U.S. postpaid market, but a decline in the U.S. postpaid churn rate would be favorable for Deutsche Telekom's growth.

Since then, the stock has seen upside of nearly 5% since my last article.

The purpose of this article is to assess whether the stock has potential for further upside from here, particularly taking performance across the U.S. postpaid market into consideration.

Performance

When looking at a breakdown of revenue and earnings by geographical segment for the most recent quarter - it is interesting to observe that while the United States saw a decline in revenue of 1.4% as compared to the prior year quarter, we also see that adjusted EBITDA AL saw growth of 6.1% across the region over the same period.

Contribution of the segments to net revenue

Deutsche Telekom: Interim Group Report Q1 2024

Contribution of the segments to adjusted Group EBITDA AL

Deutsche Telekom: Interim Group Report Q1 2024

Specifically, EBITDA across the United States was up due to higher service revenue and lower costs, while revenue was down primarily due to exchange rate effects. Excluding the impact of this - revenue actually saw an increase of 0.4% which was also due to strong development of service revenue.

For the German market, we continued to see growth in earnings based on higher service revenues and lower costs.

From a balance sheet standpoint, we can see that the net debt to EBITDA ratio has seen a slight decrease as compared to the prior year quarter:

Q1 2023 Q1 2024 Net debt 133517 133116 EBITDA (adjusted for special factors) 11516 12057 Net debt to EBITDA ratio 11.59 11.04 Click to enlarge

Source: Figures sourced from Deutsche Telekom Interim Group Report Q1, 2024. Net debt to EBITDA ratio calculated by author.

Moreover, we see that Deutsche Telekom's quick ratio has risen above 1 - indicating that the company has the capacity to cover its short-term liabilities using its existing liquid assets.

Mar 2023 Mar 2024 Current assets 40,325 38,990 Inventories 2,659 2,417 Current liabilities 39,915 35,141 Quick ratio 0.94 1.04 Click to enlarge

Source: Source: Figures (in millions of € except the quick ratio) sourced from Deutsche Telekom Interim Group Report: Q1 2024. Quick ratio calculated by author.

Customer Lifetime Value

I had previously commended Deutsche Telekom for comparatively high customer lifetime value (or ARPU/churn) in the United States relative to Germany - given the importance of growth in the U.S. market for the company as a whole.

Here is a breakdown of customer lifetime value across both the German and U.S. markets. We can see that customer lifetime value for Germany has increased from that of the prior year quarter, while the same has remained constant for the United States over the same period.

Germany

Here is a breakdown of ARPU, churn (%), and LTV from Q1 2021 to the present for the German market.

Quarter Year ARPU Churn (%) LTV Q1 2021 20 0.8 2500 Q2 2021 21 0.9 2333 Q3 2021 21 0.9 2333 Q4 2021 20 1 2000 Q1 2022 20 1 2000 Q2 2022 20 0.9 2222 Q3 2022 21 1.3 1615 Q4 2022 20 1.1 1818 Q1 2023 20 1 2000 Q2 2023 20 0.8 2500 Q3 2023 20 0.8 2500 Q4 2023 20 0.9 2222 Q1 2024 19 0.8 2375 Click to enlarge

Source: ARPU and Churn (%) figures sourced from Deutsche Telekom Backup Q1 2022 to Q1 2024 Reports. LTV figures calculated by author.

Heatmap generated by author using Python's seaborn library.

United States

LTV for the United States market was also calculated in the same manner.

Quarter Year ARPU Churn (%) LTV Q1 2021 35 1.1 3182 Q2 2021 35 1 3500 Q3 2021 35 1.2 2917 Q4 2021 36 1.3 2769 Q1 2022 39 1.2 3250 Q2 2022 43 1 4300 Q3 2022 43 1.1 3909 Q4 2022 43 1.2 3583 Q1 2023 43 1.1 3909 Q2 2023 43 1 4300 Q3 2023 43 1.3 3308 Q4 2023 43 1.3 3308 Q1 2024 43 1.1 3909 Click to enlarge

Source: ARPU and Churn (%) figures sourced from Deutsche Telekom Backup Q1 2022 to Q1 2024 Reports. LTV figures calculated by author.

Heatmap generated by author using Python's seaborn library.

Additionally, when looking at customer (postpaid and prepay) vs. total revenue numbers by quarter across the United States market over a longer period, it is notable that customer profitability has risen.

For instance, from Q4 2015 to the most recent quarter - the number of U.S. customers has risen by over 90% while revenues are up by over 160% over the same period.

When analysing the relationship between customers and revenues across this period using a rolling regression analysis, we can see that on the whole - we have seen an upward trend in revenue per additional customer:

Calculations made by author using Deutsche Telekom historical data (customers and revenues for the United States market).

Overall, given that the company has seen a decline in U.S. postpaid churn from the last quarter, and we have continued to see respectable performance in terms of earnings growth and customer lifetime value - I take the view that the upside Deutsche Telekom has been seeing is justified and there could be scope for the stock to appreciate further from here.

Risks and Looking Forward

Going forward, I take the view that the German and U.S. markets will continue to be significant growth drivers for Deutsche Telekom. T-Mobile US (TMUS) - which is majority owned by Deutsche Telekom - continued to show better than expected earnings in the most recent quarter and given recent performance - I take the view that the company has the capacity to further grow its customer base and overall revenue across the United States.

With regards to the German market, one significant opportunity for growth going forward is the German TV market. In the most recent quarter, Deutsche Telekom grew its TV customer base by 5.5% as compared to the prior year quarter to 4.4 million, and in February, the company's refined MagentaTV offering has combined TV content and streaming services on one platform. Should we see similar growth going forward, then I take the view that revenue across the German market can continue to rise as a whole - with the TV segment playing an important role in this.

One potential risk in this regard is an upcoming change to rental contract law in Germany, which no longer allows landlords to pass on cable TV costs to tenants. This means that renters who wish to avail of TV services will need to set up a subscription independently - which could place downward pressure on customer growth if we see lower uptake as a result. In this regard, the next two quarters will be a significant, telling point as to whether the growth we have seen across the TV segment can sustain itself going forward.

When looking at the company's EV/EBITDA ratio, we can see that the ratio has declined over the past year, while EBITDA per share has continued to increase.

EV/EBITDA

ycharts.com

Additionally, we see that among its peers, Deutsche Telekom is trading at the lowest EV/EBITDA ratio.

EV/EBITDA comparison

ycharts.com

In this regard, I take the view that the stock could continue to see upside from here. Specifically, it is notable that while EV/EBITDA is at a lower level than last year - price continues to trade at a similar level. If we were to see EV/EBITDA rebound to a ratio of 6x and EBITDA per share was to maintain its current level, then the stock could have the capacity to breach its prior high of $25 once again.

Conclusion

To conclude, Deutsche Telekom has continued to see impressive performance across the German and U.S. markets. While the German TV market could face some uncertainty in the short to medium term, I take the view that the company's performance to date has been impressive and has the capacity to see further growth. I continue to take a bullish view on Deutsche Telekom.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.