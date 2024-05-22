Energy Transfer: Surging Profits Meet Discounted Valuation

White Star Research
Summary

  • Energy Transfer reported a very strong Q1, recording a 17% YoY growth in distributable cash flow and upgrading full-year EBITDA guidance to $15-15.3B (previously $14.5-14.8B).
  • Notably, crude transportation volumes surged 44% with segment sales up 26% YoY, driven by strong customer activity and the 2023 acquisition of Crestwood Equity Partners.
  • Despite those strong results, the Company's valuation remains significantly below peers, trading at 7.9x 24E EBITDA vs. broader sector average at 10.3x and MLP peers at 10.1x.
  • I reiterate my Overweight rating and marginally raise my price target by 2% to $20/unit on higher EBITDA, FCF/unit estimates and a 3% dividend raise.
  • At ~25% price upside and an 8% forward yield, I see potential for up to 33% total return and continue to name ET as my top pick in the US midstream space.

Geothermal pipes by Nesjavellir Plant, Iceland

Arctic-Images

I recently initiated my coverage of US-midstream giant Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) when I assigned it an Overweight rating based on 1) its strong track record of organic and inorganic growth, 2) a sector-leading and well-covered dividend yield and 3) a heavily

White Star Research
Finance professional with experience across investment banking and capital markets with a great passion for fundamental long-only investing. Sector agnostic but a special emphasis on the global oil patch and aerospace & defense.

