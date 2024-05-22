Xcel Energy: Buy This Quality Dividend Grower On Sale

May 22, 2024 7:44 AM ETXcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Stock
Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.84K Followers

Summary

  • Xcel Energy has hiked its dividend for 21 consecutive years, which puts it on track to become a Dividend Aristocrat.
  • The electric and gas utility's operating revenue fell as ongoing diluted EPS climbed higher in Q1.
  • XEL's interest coverage ratio is holding steady.
  • The electric and gas utility could conservatively be priced at least 15% below fair value.
  • XEL may have the potential to deliver 15% annual total returns through 2026.

Electricity pylons cutting through forest

Electricity pylons cutting through a forest.

Erials/iStock via Getty Images

Not all dividend stocks are created equal. Some don't have an established track record of dividend growth. Others do. The businesses of some are trending in unfavorable directions. Fundamentally, others are on a more

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.84K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. Aside from my articles here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha. I have been investing since September 2017 and interested in dividend investing since about 2009.Since July 2018, I have ran Kody's Dividends. This is a blog that is documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality. It's also the inspiration of my pseudonym here on Seeking Alpha.By God's grace, I owe everything to my blog for introducing me to the Seeking Alpha community as an analyst. That's my story and I hope you enjoy my work examining dividend growth stocks and the occasional growth stock!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XEL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XEL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XEL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News