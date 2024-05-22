Electricity pylons cutting through a forest. Erials/iStock via Getty Images

Not all dividend stocks are created equal. Some don't have an established track record of dividend growth. Others do. The businesses of some are trending in unfavorable directions. Fundamentally, others are on a more favorable path.

Today, I'm going to revisit one of the electric and gas utilities in my coverage universe, Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL). When I last covered XEL with a buy rating in February, I appreciated the electric and gas utility for its solid earnings growth potential, 20-year dividend growth streak/well-covered dividend, and undervaluation.

Since that time, shares have dipped 5%, as the S&P 500 (SP500) has returned 9%. XEL has missed out on the rally that most utility stocks have experienced in that time. The reasoning for this has to do with recent wildfires.

There are still concerns with the Marshall Fire in Boulder County, Colorado. The company also announced last month with its April 25 earnings report that it was named in 15 lawsuits linked to the biggest wildfire in Texas history.

Yet, I still like the company enough to maintain my buy rating. XEL's first-quarter results demonstrated that despite litigation risk, the growth story is intact. The company also raised its dividend for the 21st consecutive year by almost as much as I anticipated. Finally, shares are still at least moderately discounted.

XEL Put Together A Fine First Quarter

Overall, I was pleased with XEL's first quarter, which ended March 31, 2024. The company's operating revenue declined 10.6% year-over-year to $3.6 billion in the quarter. For context, that missed the analyst operating revenue consensus by $480 million per Seeking Alpha.

Some readers are probably wondering why I'm not fazed by a meaningful operating revenue miss during the first quarter. That's because this operating revenue miss had everything to do with XEL's business model and nothing to do with poor execution.

As a regulated utility, what the company is authorized to charge its customers depends largely on its input costs. Lower electric fuel and natural gas costs explain why XEL's operating revenue dropped.

The company's electric customer base grew by 1.1% over the year-ago period for the first quarter while the natural gas customer base increased by 1%. According to Chairman and CEO Bob Frenzel's opening remarks during the Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Meta Platforms (META) broke ground on a data center in March that will be powered by NSP Minnesota. This was just the latest example supporting my argument that XEL operates in many economically vibrant and demographically growing service areas.

The flip side of the lower operating revenue coin was reflected in the electric and gas utility's profitability in the first quarter. XEL's ongoing diluted EPS surged 15.8% year-over-year to $0.88 during the quarter. Put into perspective, that was $0.10 above the analyst consensus per Seeking Alpha.

Reduced input costs and careful cost management helped XEL's net profit margin expand by 310 basis points to 13.4% for the first quarter. The uptick in profitability more than canceled out the lower operating revenue base and a 0.9% higher diluted share count. That is how XEL's ongoing diluted EPS powered higher as operating revenue made its way lower in the quarter.

XEL maintained its ongoing diluted EPS guidance for 2024. The company anticipates that it will post midpoint ongoing diluted EPS of $3.55 for the year ($3.50 to $3.60). That would represent a 6% growth rate over the 2023 base of $3.35. The FAST Graphs consensus is projecting $3.57 in ongoing diluted EPS, which would be a 6.6% growth rate.

I believe ongoing diluted EPS growth somewhere around XEL's midpoint is likely. That's because the settlement with the Public Utilities Commission of Texas will generate an additional $65 million in annualized electric operating revenue.

In Minnesota, the Public Utilities Commission approved interim rates of an additional $51 million (subject to refund) in natural gas operating revenue effective in January 2024. The final decision is expected sometime toward the end of 2024 or in Q1 2025.

XEL also filed a natural gas rate case with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission for a base rate increase of $171 million annually. A decision is anticipated in Q4 2024.

I would be surprised if XEL didn't receive approval for these rate cases. This is because the company's average residential bill for natural gas customers is 14% below the national average. The company's average electric residential bill is even more favorable, clocking in at 28% less than the national average. Although there are no guarantees these rates will be given the green light, this gives more flexibility for regulators to approve them in my opinion.

Just as I discussed in my previous article, XEL's plans to invest $39 billion of capital between 2024 and 2028 remain on track. The company thinks that this can fuel a 9% annual rate base growth rate. That level of rate base growth would allow XEL to keep customer rates low while also delivering high-single-digit annual ongoing diluted EPS growth.

This is why I also believe the FAST Graphs analyst consensus of 7.6% growth in ongoing diluted EPS to $3.84 in 2025 is reasonable. As is the prediction for another 7.3% growth in ongoing diluted EPS to $4.12 in 2025.

XEL also remains financially solvent. The company's interest coverage ratio was 2.6 in Q1, which was an improvement over the year-ago period figure of 2.4. This was also marginally better than the full-year 2023 interest coverage ratio of 2.5. That suggests XEL is doing just fine financially (unless otherwise hyperlinked or noted, all info was sourced from XEL's Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release and XEL's Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation).

Shares Could Be Worth $65+ Apiece

As most other utilities have rallied, XEL's valuation remains intriguing at the current $57 share price (as of May 21, 2024).

Shares are trading hands for a current-year P/E ratio of 15.9. That's significantly below the 10-year normal P/E ratio of 20.2 per FAST Graphs.

This period was indeed characterized by lower interest rates than what I expect moving forward. But as rates eventually move lower and the overhang of wildfires clears in the next few years, I believe the valuation multiple could re-rate higher.

How much higher?

XEL's annual ongoing diluted EPS growth has improved from 6% in the past 10 years to the current three-year consensus of 7.2%. Even accounting for potential wildfire liabilities, I think a middling reversion to a valuation multiple just above 18 could be justified. That would be just below the utilities sector median forward PEG ratio of 2.6 according to Seeking Alpha's Quant System.

Approximately 60% of 2024 remains and another 40% of 2025 is ahead in the next 12 months. This is how I'm thinking about weighing the FAST Graphs analyst consensus for 2024 and 2025. That's how I get a 12-month forward earnings input of $3.68.

Pairing this earnings input with my valuation multiple, I get a fair value of $67 a share. That would be equivalent to a 15% discount to fair value. If XEL can match the growth consensus and return to my fair value multiple, 45% cumulative total returns could be possible through 2026. This is a substantial margin of safety that could make 10% annual total returns likely for the foreseeable future, in my view.

Likely To Become A Dividend Aristocrat In 2028

XEL's 3.9% forward dividend yield registers just above the utilities sector median of 3.8%. That earns it a B- grade from Seeking Alpha's Quant System for forward dividend yield.

Having upped its quarterly dividend per share by 5.3% to $0.5475, XEL extended its dividend growth streak to 21 years straight. This was just below my expectation of a 6.3% raise to $0.5525. However, it shows that the company is taking the right approach to not overextend itself as it awaits more clarity on wildfire litigation.

XEL's 61% EPS payout ratio is comfortably better than the 75% EPS payout ratio that rating agencies desire from the industry. The company's 58% debt-to-capital ratio is also below the 60% that rating agencies like to see from the industry. These metrics show the company to be in a position to maintain at least mid-single-digit annual dividend growth in the years to come.

Against the $2.1625 in dividends per share slated to be paid in 2024, the analyst consensus of $3.57 in ongoing diluted EPS would be a 60.6% payout ratio.

Risks To Consider

XEL is a blue-chip utility. Like any business, though, it has a risk profile that isn't for everyone.

Just as I alluded to in my previous article, wildfires are becoming an increasingly important risk that utilities must manage. The latest wildfires in Texas earlier this year made that all the more clear. The Smokehouse Creek Fire burned more than a million acres.

As of the Q1 2024 Earnings Call, XEL estimated the Smokehouse Creek Fire could cost the company $215 million. In a worst-case scenario, I think the losses could be in the low billions. That would leverage the balance sheet a bit beyond an ideal range, but not decisively so.

If there has been any good news in the tragedies of wildfires in recent years, it has to be the company's improved plans to mitigate future wildfires. XEL has already proactively de-energized lines during high-risk events in some states. The company is also accelerating pole inspections and replacements.

In Colorado, XEL plans to file an updated wildfire mitigation plan in Q2. That includes better vegetation management, situational awareness using Pano AI cameras and drones, and de-energizing lines during high-risk events.

Another risk to XEL is the potential for its ongoing rate cases to not be approved as is being requested. If this happened in enough jurisdictions, the company's growth potential could be hurt.

Summary: Still A Solid Utility At A Discount

Even with recent wildfires, I believe XEL remains a quality utility. The company's growth prospects are alive and well. XEL looks financially positioned to absorb litigation. Lastly, this appears to be more than priced into the current valuation. That's why I am reiterating my buy rating.