Introduction: Why is NICE Undervalued

The share Price of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has been pulling back since reaching a high of $320 in November 2021 by November 2023 it had fallen to $150, it now stands at $200. During this time, NICE has increased its revenue, its earnings and its free cash flow. The chart below shows the share price is significantly lagging the performance of its profit generation ability and suggests the company may be significantly undervalued at present.

Share Price v Profits (Author)

The chart shows the increase in EPS is now greater in percentage terms than the increase in share price, despite the near 300% run up in shares between the end of 2018 and 2021. Free cash flow continues to trend higher along with earnings, and recent management guidance points to more gains ahead.

NICE appears to be a market leader in its industry and that industry is primed for significant growth, as a result I rate it a buy, and with the share price having pulled back significantly in recent weeks now seems an excellent time to buy.

NICE Ltd. Background

NICE was founded in 1986 as Neptune Intelligence Computer Engineering, it moved to telephony voice recording in 1990, launched ATM software soon after. In 2007, the NICE business I am reviewing here began to shape with the acquisition of Actimize.

NICE is a world leader in two areas that are going through a growth surge. NICE are an enterprise software developer providing cloud-based analytics and AI in both the Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance markets. They have built, primarily by acquisition, the complete set of products necessary and a wealth of historical data to train its AI models on that could allow the company to dominate the online customer experience market as well as the criminal justice evidence management and fraud protection industries.

Market Position

NICE acquired Actimize in 2007, Actimize already a leader in financial crime and compliance products, today it is widely regarded as the market leading offer. I counted 18 separate industry awards given out to NICE Actimize so far in 2024 (press releases on the NICE IR website). Industry analysts' rate Actimize as the market leading product, one example chosen below because of the scope of its research, shows Actimize to have the best technology and the highest customer impact.

Competitive analysis (Quadrant Knowledge Solutions)

CXone is the second key suite of products for NICE, it is a Customer eXperience platform applying AI solutions to augment employee activity as well as online customer engagement. It contains co-piloting and conversational AI solutions that deliver an automated customer interaction ensuring that a customer receives the knowledge they require, receiving a smart personalized experience. The platform aims to guide and engage employees and optimize augmented operations.

CXone has been built by key acquisitions as well as organic research and development. In 2011, NICE acquired Fizzback ($80 million) a real-time customer feedback management company as well as Merced Systems ($150 million) who provide performance management and employee optimization software. In 2016, NICE acquired inContact ($960 million), allowing NICE to integrate its service into a Contact Centre as a Service.

CXone is regarded just as highly within the industry as Actimize, in April CXone was named as one of the "Future of Work Agent Experience Award Winners" by TMC, a global media company.

CX Industry Growth Forecasts

Forrester predicts that 64% of CX leaders will have an increased budget next year and that the focus will be insights, observation and analysis. They note that most chatbot experiences are disappointing and that many companies are not able to leverage the unstructured data they gather through recordings (we have all heard "this conversation may be recorded and used for training purposes" but I am not sure we all recognized it was training large language models to improve future Generative AI robots).

Areas of Focus (Forrester)

The complete nature of the package NICE is putting together will help a large enterprise navigate these exciting but challenging new technologies.

There are several reports highlighting the growth potential of the CX industry, Mordor Intelligence predict it will grow from $19 billion in 2024 to $43 billion by 2025. They quote the Major players being Adobe, Oracle Corporation and SAP SE.

Competition will be an issue, Gartner Peer Insights lists 69 Contact Centre as a Service companies. I often use Gartner, they have a lot of useful information regarding disruptive technologies. Gartner present a ranking system based on reviews from customers, NICE comes second with 4.6 out of 5, behind the clear winner, Content Guru who score 4.8. Content Guru, a subsidiary of Redwood Technologies, is based in the UK. It quotes three major customers, AXA insurance, Rakuten and the UK National Health Service. In 2022, it reported revenue of $74 million, making it about 2% of the size of NICE. The difference in size makes it difficult to consider Content Guru as a significant competitor.

The NICE Investment Thesis

NICE has built a best-in-class platform, a comprehensive CX solution that cannot be matched by a mix and match of separate products. The platform has been built by significant acquisitions, huge investment and careful design.

In this new era of AI, data is power and NICE has almost insurmountable scale in this regard, in March this year they announced the AI Enlighten consumer augmentation part of CXone was managing 100 million customer interactions per month. This amount of data erects a huge barrier of entry and provides a significant competitive advantage and sustainable moat around this business.

In the latest earnings report (Q1 2024 NICE earnings) the CEO emphasised how CXone dominance is fuelling "unmatched win rates in every evaluation". He suggested that the new deals indicated a growing trend of enterprise customers moving to the CXone cloud solution over the legacy onsite offerings and disparate cloud solutions.

To prove his point, he highlighted several deals, all signed in Q1 this year:

A 7-digit deal, one of the world's largest health care companies A large pharmacy outsourcer turned to NICE to simplify CX. A large retail supply company was also looking to unify their tax stack because their existing disjointed infrastructure was breaking down. 7-digit deal with a large state credit union which is a great example of the digital convergence CXone is driving another 7-digit deal, as a well-known consumer loan company is consolidating its CX and forging their digital strategy on CXone. 7-digit deal, a large agriculture manufacturing company is moving away from its disparate set of point solutions 7-digit deal with a large Canadian telecommunication company, a deal in which we won against several competitors 7-digit deal with a very large U.K.-based bank which selected CXone.

The CEO also highlighted the impact and awareness of AI as part of the CXone competitive advantage. 50 million CX AI agents are dealing with complex non-repetitive tasks, staggering when you think about it, fifty million automated agents/bots working 24 hours a day dealing with customers. It delivers a seamless experience for the end consumer of NICE customers but gives NICE an enormous data set to continue to build and enhance its offering. All of this led to a 200% growth in AI deals NICE signed in Q1. AI increases average revenue per customer by 40% (CEO Q1) and in Q1 every deal over $1 million dollars included AI, so every one of the seven-figure deals mentioned above includes AI and the consequent 40% improvement in ARC. This is recurring revenue once a customer moves to the CXone platform, the upheaval of moving again increases the barriers in front of the competition.

LiveVox the new addition to CXone

In October 2023, NICE acquired LiveVox an AI-driven outreach provider for $421 million. $138 million of that was accounted for as intangible assets valued using a discounted cash flow method (FY 2023). Possibly, a future right down.

LiveVox is a cloud-based contact center platform that can interact with customers using voice, email and text. The product is used by large contact centers to manage customer interactions and provide agents with the information they need. It includes AI agents that interact with customers via web chat and SMS. Enlyft tracks market share for the contact center industry and suggests LiveVox has less than 1% of the market, Five9 has 5% and Voxify has over 50%. NICE intends to integrate LiveVox into CXone and cross-sell to what the CEO described as "a complimentary customer base." The cross-selling and small market share of LiveVox present significant opportunity for growth.

(Q4 2023 NICE earnings) The acquisition is expected to add $142 million to NICE revenue in 2024, it is also expected to be cash flow positive and improve NICE operating margins. It will be the integration of LiveVox into the cloud and AI offering of NICE that has the potential to make a real impact. They are clearly trying to build an ecosystem of integrated applications that provide everything AI that a large enterprise customer could want.

NICE Financial Performance

Over the last five years, despite the fall in share price, NICE has delivered outstanding performance. The table below shows percentage change year-on-year, a horizontal analysis of the income statement.

Horizontal Analysis (Author Model)

It shows revenue rising consistently, and gross profit growing at a similar rate. Net income and EPS growth have accelerated in the last two years, reflecting the growing impact of AI and the cloud offering. Economies of scale will continue to aid these metrics. It is an enviable set of results, management guidance for 2024 shows continued growth with revenue forecast to rise 15% to $2.72 billion and diluted EPS forecasted to increase 21% to $10.63.

Analysis of the cash flow paints a similarly rosy picture.

Horizontal Analysis (Author Model)

Consistent growth of Net income and accelerating growth of net operating cash flow during 2022 and 2023.

Q1 2024 results showed growth continuing in all sectors, revenue was up 15% year-on-year and non-GAAP EPS at $2.58 exceeded the high end of previous guidance. Cloud revenue (the largest sector, now 71% of total revenue) grew by 27% Y-o-Y driven by organic growth and the inclusion of LiveVox. The legacy installed base continues to migrate to the cloud, and the CEO reported an uplift of between x2 and x10 of customer ARR when this happens. As a result, the other two segments' products and services continue to decline. Recurring revenue is now 88% of total revenue, up from 85% last year.

Cloud gross margins were 69.8% in Q1 2024 against a longer-term target of 75% which they expect to achieve within 5 years. Margins are lower due to the high spending on infrastructure as they scale up.

The balance sheet is flawless.

Balance Sheet Summary (Q1 earnings Author model)

With shareholder equity (Assets-Liabilities) of $3.5 billion and total debt of $570 million, they are in an outstanding position to continue investing in the business, making acquisitions and re-purchasing shares.

NICE does not pay a dividend.

From the 2018 20-F:

On January 10, 2017, our Board of Directors approved the termination of this dividend plan in connection with our adoption of a capital return strategy to optimize our long-term growth profile. Accordingly, we do not have any plans at this time to make any future dividend payments.

I don't really like this plan, they are a large cash generating business that has the money to pay a good dividend and the financial results suggest they could continue to pay into the future. In my experience, dividend paying stocks tend to trade at a premium and although the share re-purchase program should help to lift shares, a dividend may well do a better job.

The share repurchases have been ongoing since 2019 and are in the table below.

Cahs Flow Line Items (Author Model)

NICE are spending a significant amount of money on buying shares, but it appears not to be supporting the share price, and I suspect many investors would rather have had a dividend. The repurchase scheme continues in Q1 2024 a further $42 million was spent, the CEO did say they expect to complete the current share repurchase scheme before the end of 2024.

NICE High Growth Continues

In 2023 NICE added 1,000 new customers (displacing an incumbent each time) and its cloud growth was the highest in its industry. They reported best in class margin growth and the ability to out innovate the competition due to the scale of their cloud offering. (CEO Q4 2023 transcript)

AI has become the growth engine of NICE, its cloud offering unparalleled and with an estimated 80% of the CX market yet to migrate to the cloud the future growth rates would seem assured. They reported a 40% growth in enterprise size details (calculation greater than $1 million). Bookings from new customers grew 100% in Q4 2023

Risks

NICE is a long-established, profitable company with a large and growing user base. Most of their revenue is recurring, and they have significant barriers to entry for competitors. The strength of the balance sheet makes them immune to many risks, but the tech industry is always likely to see volatility. NICE Ltd. is based in Israel and trades as an ADR on the US exchanges, this adds geopolitical risk as well as regulatory risk that does not exist for US-based companies.

One clear risk is the upcoming CEO transition. The current CEO, Barak Eilam has been with NICE for more than 25 years and CEO for a decade, he has been instrumental in driving the business forward. He announced he would be stepping aside last quarter but will continue in post throughout the whole of 2024 whilst the CEO search is conducted and did say in the recent earnings call, he would operate as an advisor during some of 2025. It is always a challenge when a CEO departs but after his long service, Barak is due a break, I will watch for what he does next. He is a proven business winner (he did become a director of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing in 2023). NICE is now a long-established large-scale business, and CEO successions are a part of that growth process.

Conclusion

The share price has been pulling back whilst earnings and cash generation move higher, careful management has kept margins high despite making multiple acquisitions to grow the business. Every acquisition seems destined to improve the total CX offering of NICE.

Multiple industry analysts rank NICE as a major player with the best technology.

They are developing a moat around their AI offering due to the sheer scale of the number of transactions they perform each month.

The CEO reported that they have the highest win rate in the industry in RFPs and reported multiple large orders and a 100% increase in the order book.

The CX industry is forecast to see huge gains in the coming years, and NICE seems well-placed to capture a large share of that high margin repeat business.

I have added NICE Ltd. to my long term never sell portfolio and will update as the story progresses, especially if the new CEO presents a future change in strategy.