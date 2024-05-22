Alexandra D Syphard

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

BHP has hours left to make binding takeover bid for Anglo American (OTCQX:NGLOY). (00:28) XP Power (OTCPK:XPPLF) rejects Advanced Energy's (AEIS) takeover proposal. (01:25) Tesla (TSLA) rallies after highlighting its electric Semi potential during a rare conference appearance. (02:12)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

The clock is ticking on BHP's (NYSE:BHP) ambitious $43B bid to acquire smaller rival Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF).

The Australian mining giant has till 5 pm London time today, Wednesday, to make a binding takeover offer.

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) has already rejected two offers from BHP (BHP) and instead revealed a major company overhaul that includes the sale of its steelmaking coal and nickel businesses, and potential divestment or demerger of its platinum and diamond units.

BHP (BHP) CEO Mike Henry last week said he remains "wholly confident" in the improved $43B offer, saying it will be up to Anglo American's (OTCQX:AAUKF) shareholders to determine which company is best positioned to deliver value.

If BHP (BHP) decides to stop pursuing a deal, it will have to stay away for at least six months, according to U.K. takeover rules.

The board of XP Power (OTCPK:XPPLF) has rejected a takeover offer from Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) of £19.50/share in cash.

XP Power (OTCPK:XPPLF) considered the proposal and concluded that it "fundamentally undervalues" the Singapore-based company and its prospects. It also noted that trading for 2024 has been in line with its expectations.

The board unanimously rejected the proposal on May 13, and shareholders are advised to take no action in relation to the proposal.

There is no certainty about the terms of a potential offer, and Advanced Energy (AEIS) has until June 18 to either make a formal offer or walk away under U.K. takeover rules.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) rallied on Tuesday after making a rare appearance at the Advanced Clean Technology Expo in Las Vegas.

The conference setup included demo rides in the Tesla Semi for interested parties.

During a presentation, Tesla (TSLA) exec Dan Priestley said that Tesla (TSLA) is building a Semi factory in Nevada that is being ramped up to be ready for customer deliveries in 2026 and eventually have a target capacity of 50,000 units a year.

Priestly said the Semi fleet is currently seeing an average of 1.7 kilowatt-hours per mile, including trips with larger payloads than anticipated. He also highlighted the Semi Megacharger Network, which he said would give the Class 8 all-electric truck a range of 1,000 daily miles. The Tesla Semi is in pilot testing with PepsiCo’s (PEP) FritoLay division. PepsiCo (PEP) will be receiving an additional 50 trucks in its fleet for the pilot program.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) closed with a gain of nearly 6.7% on Tuesday to take it back over $186.

More articles on Seeking Alpha:

The real AI stock darling since the boom isn't Nvidia -- Bank of America

Lululemon continues to lose ground as consumers tastes shift, competition builds

JPM lists stocks with the least price swings, most attractive option-sale candidates

Catalyst watch:

Notable investor events include Sysco's (SYY) Investor Day, MSA Safety's (MSA) Investor Day, and Scholar Rock Holding's (SRRK) Investor Day. There are also annual meetings scheduled for Amazon (AMZN), Hertz Global (HTZ), and Nordstrom (JWN).

The UK regulatory PUSU deadline hits for when BHP Group Limited (BHP) must make a formal offer for Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) (OTCQX:NGLOY) or walk away.

Nvidia (NVDA) will hold its earnings conference call at 5pm. Options trading implies a 9% share price move for the stock after the report. Shares rallied 16% the day after the last earnings report. The stocks with the highest trading correlation to Nvidia (NVDA) on earnings day include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), Micron (MU), and ASE Technology (ASX).

U.S. stocks on Tuesday ended with marginal gains.

The Nasdaq (COMP:IND) climbed 0.22%, while the S&P 500 (SP500) added 0.25%. The Dow (DJI) gained 0.17%.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, seven ended in the green.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are mixed. Crude oil is down 0.8% at $78 per barrel. Bitcoin is down 1.3% at more than $69,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.3% and the DAX is down 0.4%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is up 6.7% following upbeat Q1 results driven by more than 10% Y/Y growth at its Anthropologie and Free People segments.

On today’s economic calendar:

10am Existing home sales

2pm FOMC minutes will be released

And finally I’d like to tell you about another event coming up soon in New York City on Tuesday, June 18. It's the first-ever Seeking Alpha Investing Summit. Join us for a full-day conference offering unique insights and actionable ideas to sophisticated investors.

You’ll learn how to navigate volatility from top executives at Amazon Web Services, Invesco, Schwab, Cantor Fitzgerald, and many more; sharpen your investment skills with Seeking Alpha’s most sought-after Investing Group leaders and analysts; and connect with like-minded investors over coffee and cocktails.

The event is open to Seeking Alpha subscribers only. As a special offer to Seeking Alpha podcast listeners, enter the code PODCAST at checkout for a 30% discount on your pass. Learn more and register today at: Seeking Alpha Investing Summit.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.