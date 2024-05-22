SHLD: A 'Global' High-Tech Spin On Defense Sector Stocks

guvendemir

The Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:SHLD) invests in companies developing or utilizing technologies for government and military applications.

The understanding is that themes like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and robotics are the new growth drivers of the aerospace and defense industry. Notably, the fund also includes international stocks, which is relatively unique compared to alternative defense sector ETFs. That dynamic explains the fund's strong outperformance this year against peer group ETFs

Overall, SHLD could be a good option for investors seeking a unique approach to capture high-level industry trends.

What is the SHLD ETF?

SHLD is intended to track the "Global X Defense Tech Index" covering technology, services, systems, and hardware aimed at the security, defense, and military sectors.

According to the methodology, companies within the sub-themes of cybersecurity, defense technology, and advanced military systems and hardware are considered for inclusion. Companies identified as a "pure-play", earning at least 50% of their business from the theme, are included.

Index components are weighted by their free float capitalization with a single security cap of 8%, where the aggregate weight of companies weighted above 5% is limited to 40% of the index weight. There is also a semi-annual reconstitution and rebalancing.

Going through the current portfolio, there are several familiar names such as mega-cap defense leaders like RTX Corporation (RTX), General Dynamics (GD), and Lockheed Martin (LMT) among the top holdings.

At the same time, what stands out is the exposure to several international names including BAE Systems plc (OTCPK:BAESY), German-based Rheinmetall AG (OTCPK:RNMBF) or Thales S.A. (OTCPK:THLEF) that are notably not included in more widely held "defense sector ETFs".

By this measure, what makes SHLD unique is that it includes foreign companies compared to the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA), Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA), or even the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) that only focus on U.S. listed stocks.

Since the fund's inception date in September 2023, SHLD has returned 38% compared to 30% gain in PPA, or 25% from ITA. A large part of that momentum has been the contribution from Rheinmetall which has more than doubled in value over the period.

The company's vehicle systems and weapon divisions have captured strong demand from the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe, driving earnings sharply higher.

In other words, the SHLD has benefited by being overweight these key names, which also adds a layer of diversification compared to alternative defense sector ETFs.

It's not to say one fund is "better" than another, but SHLD has been well-positioned during the current market rally. Notably, SHLD charges a 0.50% expense ratio which is in the range between 0.58% from PPA, and 0.40% from the ITA ETF.

What's Next for SHLD?

Several trends are driving growth in the defense sector. This is an environment defined by several ongoing active conflicts and what are likely long-term geopolitical concerns.

The expectation is for governments worldwide to continue spending in this area to both build up defenses but also modernize systems with the latest generation of hardware and software solutions.

According to Global X, global military spending is set to climb from around $2.2 trillion in 2023 to above $3 trillion by 2023 at an average annual growth rate of 4.2%.

Naturally, the companies within the SHLD portfolio stand to benefit from these tailwinds. The idea here is that orders for the next generation of products ramp up, supporting a strong earnings outlook for the foreseeable future.

Final Thoughts

What we like about SHLD is that it fills an important need in the category of defense sector ETFs for this diversification that includes foreign stocks. Ultimately, we'll need more time in a complete market cycle to see whether the fund's strategy can sustain its outperformance.

In terms of risks, we do not believe defense sector stocks or SHLD would be immune to a deterioration of global growth.

A scenario where governments need to pull back on spending, or the commercial segments where the defense companies operate face a slowdown, would open the door for renewed volatility. There is also a component of headline risk, where sentiment plays a key role in defense sector momentum.