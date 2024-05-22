Waldencast plc (WALD) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.94K Followers

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 22, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Allison Malkin - Investor Relations, ICR
Michel Brousset - Founder & Chief Executive Officer
Manuel Manfredi - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jonna Kim - TD Cowen
Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group
Linda Bolton Weiser - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Waldencast's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to Allison Malkin of ICR. Thank you. You may begin.

Allison Malkin

Thank you, and welcome to the Waldencast plc first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call.

With me today are Michel Brousset, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Manuel Manfredi, Chief Financial Officer. For today's call, Michel will begin with an update on our business and vision and our performance within the context of the beauty market. Manuel will follow with a review of our fiscal year 2023 and first quarter performance as well as our outlook for the remainder of 2024. Then, Michel will share our strategic growth initiatives for our Milk Makeup and Obagi Skincare brand. After the prepared remarks, the operator will open the call to take questions.

Before we start, I would like to remind you that management will make certain statements today, which are forward-looking, including statements about the outlook of Waldencast's business and other matters referenced in the company's earnings release issued today. Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or implied by such statements.

Additional information regarding these factors appears under the heading, Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, in the

Recommended For You

About WALD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WALD

Trending Analysis

Trending News