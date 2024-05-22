Desert Lion Capital Q1 2024 Investor Letter

Dear Partners and Friends,
Desert Lion’s Fund returned approximately +4.4% net for the month of April and year-to-date. This 2024 performance is +8.4% better than the -4.0% decline of the JSE All Share Index (J203) so far in 2024.
We are in earnings season and the recent results released by Calgro highlight the compelling opportunities in our portfolio and our universe. I previously discussed Calgro in our July 2023 letter, after we established a position earlier in 2023.
Calgro M3 (OTCPK:CLMHF, JSE:CGR)
Calgro is a residential property developer focusing on affordable housing for South Africa’s lower- and middle-income market segments. The firm delivers about 2,000 to 3,000 units (free standing homes or apartments) per year, with developments mostly concentrated around the economic hubs of Cape Town and Johannesburg. It also has a growing memorial parks (cemeteries) business with much future potential.
With a population of almost 60 million people and only 6.7 million formal housing units, South Africa’s housing shortage is indisputable. While developers are delivering an estimated total of 75,000 new affordable housing units per year, this is not really making a dent in the estimated backlog of about 5.5 million houses. The opportunity is huge. Even in the face of a challenging economic environment and high interest rates, demand remains robust. Banks and financial institutions recognize the value-for-money offering of Calgro homes and continue to grant creditworthy buyers 100% home loans.
Calgro currently has nine active developments all contributing to revenue and profitability. At fiscal year-end they had a secured pipeline of about 23,000 units, which is massive in the context of their current volumes. After the reporting period, Calgro acquired their new Bankenveld project, which dramatically expanded the firm’s pipeline by a further 20,000 to 30,000 units. At a reasonable run rate of around 3,000 units per year, this equates to pipeline of approximately 15 years.
In my dealings with them over the years and more broadly, management has established a reputation of competence, integrity, and excellent work ethic. They have also demonstrated very good capital allocation skills. As an example, over the past year, Calgro repurchased 21% of their shares at an average price of R2.92, which came in at a sub-3 PE and deep discount to book. Such repurchases are massively value-enhancing to shareholders. Currently, the share price is around R5.60.
Calgro recently released results for the fiscal year ended February 2024. They were excellent.
Although the number of units sold and revenue were down slightly (due to strategic reasons), they drove efficiencies and margins, which led to improved profits.
Gross margin of 27% was above their internal target range of 20% to 25%.
Cash flow was strong. Even after the cash spent on share buybacks, the net debt to equity ratio of 63% remains well below their internal target of 75%. Debt covenants prescribe a ceiling of 150% net debt to equity. The balance sheet is healthy.
Return on ending equity was 15% and return on average equity 16%. We expect this number to stabilize in the 15% to 20% range.
Book value per share was up a solid 41%, aided by buybacks at deep discounts.
And earnings per share increased by 32% thanks to a combination of profit growth and reduced share count.
At the current stock price, Calgro is trading on a PE multiple of less than 3 and a -58% discount to book value. We think it is fair to assume a return on average equity of about 16%. If we invert those numbers and look at it from a different perspective, it means that we currently own a business with a 33% earnings yield that is growing those earnings by about 16% per year. Even if there is zero multiple expansion, we should make a more than decent return. We do believe, however, that at some stage the market will recognize the value in this overlooked gem, and that multiples will expand to more reasonable levels. In the past, there was a time when Calgro was trading at about 4 times book value and a PE ratio of 20. History instructs that these things move in cycles.
We are not necessarily suggesting that multiples go back the highs of the past, but in an environment of slightly easing interest rates, we believe that the performance of the business justifies valuation multiples of at least half of the previous highs, which would imply a share price of 3x to 4x higher than today’s. Time will tell. In the meantime, we are willing to be patient with a 33% earnings yield generated by a trustworthy management team aboard a robust balance sheet.
In Closing
South Africa will hold its general elections on May 29th this year. Currently, there is a lot of waiting and doing nothing going on in the market.
While we cannot predict the outcome of the elections, we expect that almost any outcome other than an ANC/EFF coalition will be a positive development for SA, the economy, and sentiment towards SA markets. We are placing a very low probability on an ANC/EFF coalition outcome and deem it highly unlikely. Polls indicate that voters are growing increasingly frustrated and disillusioned with the governing of the ANC, and we expect the democratic impulse to function, manifesting in a further reduction in their support.
We are comforted by the fact that South Africa enjoys a healthy and functioning democracy and that elections are free and fair. There is also a long track record of transitions of power without violence or undue resistance. At this stage, any outcome that further diminishes the influence of the ANC in government is likely to reduce government’s involvement in the economy, allowing private sector to step into the fray and unleash much latent potential into the economy. As such, our expectations are tilted more towards a favorable impact post-election.
To our limited partners, as always, I thank you for entrusting Desert Lion with your hard-earned capital. The majority of my wealth is invested in the Fund right alongside you. All the best,
Rudi van Niekerk
|
Disclaimer
This document (the “Document”) has been prepared solely for use by potential investors in Desert Lion Capital Fund I, LP (the “Fund”), which is managed by Desert Lion Capital Investment Management, LP (together with its affiliates, “Desert Lion Capital”), and shall be maintained in strict confidence. The recipient agrees that the contents of this Document are confidential, the disclosure of which is likely to cause substantial and irreparable competitive harm to Desert Lion Capital and or its investment vehicles and their respective affiliates. Any reproduction or distribution of this Document, in whole or in part, or the disclosure of its contents, without the prior written consent of Desert Lion Capital is prohibited. The information set forth herein does not purport to be complete and no obligation to update or otherwise revise such information is being assumed. Other events that were not taken into account may occur and may significantly affect the analysis. Any assumptions should not be construed to be indicative of the actual events that will occur. This Document shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy which may be made only at the time a qualified offeree receives a private placement memorandum describing the offering and related subscription agreement. Nothing contained herein constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice nor is it to be relied on in making an investment or other decision. All information contained in this Document is qualified in its entirety by information contained in the Fund’s confidential private placement memorandum. An investor should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. This and other important information about the Fund can be found in the Fund’s offering memorandum. Please read the confidential private placement memorandum carefully before investing. The information in this Document is only current as of the date indicated, and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. Statements concerning financial market trends are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate. No representation or warranty (express or implied) is made or can be given with respect to the accuracy or completeness of the information in the Document. Some of the statements presented herein may contain constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although Desert Lion Capital believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Desert Lion Capital can give no assurance that such expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Desert Lion Capital undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this Document. Investment in securities involves significant risk and has the potential for partial or complete loss of funds invested. Diversification does not assure a profit or guarantee against loss in declining markets. Investors should consider their investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the underlying funds before investing. The views, opinions, and assumptions expressed in this Document are as of the date of this Document, are subject to change without notice, may not come to pass and do not represent a recommendation or offer of any particular security, strategy or investment. The Document does not purport to contain all of the information that may be required to evaluate the matters discussed therein. It is not intended to be a risk disclosure document. Further, the Document is not intended to provide recommendations, and should not be relied upon for tax, accounting, legal or business advice. The persons to whom this document has been delivered are encouraged to ask questions of and receive answers from Desert Lion Capital and to obtain any additional information they deem necessary concerning the matters described herein. None of the information contained herein has been filed or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, any regulator under any state securities laws or any other governmental or self-regulatory authority. No governmental authority has passed or will pass on the merits of this offering or the adequacy of this document. Any representation to the contrary is unlawful.
References to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (“MXEF”) and the FTSE/JSE All Share Index (JSE alpha code “ALSH” or JSE index code “J203”) are based on published results and, although obtained from sources believed to be accurate, have not been independently verified. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is referred to only because it represents an index typically used to gauge the general performance of the midcap and large caps in global emerging equity markets in more than two dozen emerging market countries including South Africa, China, India, Korea, Mexico, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates and others. The returns for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index include realized and unrealized gains and losses plus reinvested dividends but do not include fees, commissions and/or markups. The FTSE/JSE All Share Index is referred to only because it represents an index typically used to gauge the general performance of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange as a whole. The returns of the FTSE/JSE All Share Index include realized and unrealized gains and losses, but do not include the reinvestment of dividends, and do not include fees, commissions and/or markups. The use of these indices is not meant to be indicative of the asset composition, volatility or strategy of the portfolio of securities held by the Fund. The Fund's portfolio may or may not include securities which comprise the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and the FTSE/JSE All Share Index, will hold considerably fewer than the number of different securities which comprise the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and the FTSE/JSE All Share Index and engages or may engage in Fund strategies not employed by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and the FTSE/JSE All Share Index including, without limitation, short selling and utilizing leverage. As such, an investment in the Fund should be considered riskier than an investment in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and the FTSE/JSE All Share Index. Furthermore, indexes are unmanaged, do not incur management fees, costs, and expenses, and cannot be invested in directly.
