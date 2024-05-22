John M Lund Photography Inc

Alarum's (NASDAQ:ALAR) core IPPN business continues to go from strength to strength, and the company is progressively adding new services, which should help to support growth in coming years. Ongoing profit margin gains were particularly impressive in the first quarter.

The last time I wrote about Alarum I suggested that the company's growth was underappreciated. This continues to be the case, even though the stock is now up over 30% since then. Alarum's forward PE ratio is probably only in the mid to high teens, with the company likely to continue generating strong growth in coming years. Given the nature of the company's business model, I don't expect it to ever trade on a particularly high multiple, but high-growth and improving margins should result in solid returns for investors going forward.

Alarum Business Updates

Alarum's core IP Proxy Network business continues to perform well and is potentially being aided by customers being attracted by the launch of new services. Alarum has suggested that it is seeing strong demand from ecommerce and advertising customers, along with increasing demand from customers seeking data to support analytics/AI initiatives. It is important to note that most of Alarum's revenue is coming from IPPN, with expansion products potentially supporting growth in coming years.

Figure 1: The Data Collection Landscape (source: Alarum)

Alarum recently introduced its Website Unblocker, which further expands the business into data collection and labeling. This product is designed to allow web data collection tools to access public facing web data without being blocked by bot management solutions. Website Unblocker is reportedly attracting new customers to Alarum and receiving positive feedback.

Alarum also recently launched its “AI Data Collector” product line. AI Data Collector enables customers to easily generate a data collector using a no-code interface. Customers select the URL, the data they want from the website, the collection schedule and the preferred data export format. The tool is capable of automatically adapting to website changes with the help of AI. Alarum believes that the time required to create and maintain web data collection tools has been a barrier to adoption in the industry.

Figure 2: Alarum Expansion Products (source: Alarum)

Financial Analysis

Alarum generated $8.4 million in revenue in the first quarter, an increase of 47% YoY. Growth was attributed to the enterprise internet access and web data collection businesses, offset by a continued decline in revenue from the consumer internet access business. NetNut's Q1 revenue totaled $8.1 million, up 139% YoY.

While Alarum’s financial performance has been extremely strong in recent quarters, it is important to note that the true strength of the business is being hidden by the shift in business model. NetNut is the future of Alarum, and it is growing at a much faster rate and has better margins than the business as a whole.

Table 1: Alarum Revenue by Segment (source: Created by author using data from Alarum)

While Alarum has provided limited forward guidance, recent strength has reportedly carried over into the second quarter. Revenue from new products is not expected to be material in the short term but should grow over time, in addition to helping to attract new customers.

Figure 3: Alarum Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Alarum)

NetNut’s net retention rate increased to 1.66 in the first quarter. This represents the average growth rate of existing NetNut customers, including upsell, cross-sell and churn. Alarum has suggested that churn is low and that volumes from existing customers continue to increase. In addition to this, Alarum has reportedly seen its customer count nearly double YoY.

Table 2: Alarum Net Retention Rate (source: Created by author using data from Alarum)

While analyst projections continue to move higher, they are still well behind where Alarum's financial results are likely to end up. Based on Q1 results, I am currently expecting around $45 million revenue and $1.75 EPS in 2024.

Table 3: Analyst Projections (source: Created by author using data from Alarum)

Alarum's gross profit margin was 78% in Q1, up from 66% in the first quarter of 2023. This increase has been driven by the growth of NetNut and the decline of the consumer internet access business. New products could help support Alarum's gross profit margins, but further gains are likely to be fairly muted.

IFRS net profit was $1.4 million in Q1, while non-IFRS net profit was $2.8 million. The difference was primarily attributed to expenses resulting from the increase in fair value of warrants issued in 2019-2020. Alarum's underlying operating profit margin continues to move higher, and there may be further gains as the business continues to scale. Of note is the fact that Alarum is only facing a 12% tax rate, and this is expected to continue as long as the company is investing in R&D.

It is a little difficult to project Alarum’s long-term margins at the moment, as revenue mix could shift significantly with the introduction of new products. Alarum is stacking higher value add services on top of its core product, though, which presumably will lead to higher margins. It is worth noting that when Alarum acquired Chi Cooked in 2020, there was an additional consideration which was based on revenues and margins. The target operating profit margin was at least 37.5%, which may provide a guide for NetNut.

Figure 4: Alarum Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Alarum)

Conclusion

Despite Alarum's share price continuing to move higher, the company still appears to be undervalued. Alarum's forward PE ratio is probably only something like 15-20, despite the potential from strong growth in coming years. The IPPN business continues to perform extremely well and new products should begin to contribute meaningfully over the next few years.

I previously suggested that I wasn't really expecting Alarum's revenue multiple to expand much further due to uncertainty surrounding the business. This has proven to be the case so far, but this doesn't matter while revenue growth is strong. Anchoring bias may also be holding Alarum’s stock back at this point, given how much it has risen over the past 12 months.