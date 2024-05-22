KreangchaiRungfamai/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman.

We have published our first article about TPR on Seeking Alpha in January 2023, with an initial "hold" rating, which we have upgraded to a "buy" in November 2023. Since our last writing, the stock price has increased by more than 50%, significantly outperforming the broader market. The aim of our article today is to take a look at the latest quarterly earnings results and assess whether this outperformance is likely to continue in the coming quarters or not.

Previously, our thesis has been revolving around company-specific metrics, like price multiples, dividend yield or inventory levels, as well as around macroeconomic indicators, including consumer confidence. Today, we will be providing an update on the development of all these indicators as well.

Quarterly results

Tapestry has announced its quarterly results on the 9th of May 2024. The firm's results came in mixed as EPS has beaten analyst estimates by coming in at $0.81 per share (roughly 4% increase YoY), while revenue has missed by totaling to only $1.48 billion (roughly flat YoY). The firm has also acquired a significant amount of new customers, which could fuel the growth in the quarters and years to come, if the firm manages to keep them interested.

So let us break these results down and take a closer look, which brands and which geographic areas have been driving the changes in the past quarter and how. And how these changes may continue or not continue in the near future.

Revenue

The firm's revenues came in roughly flat compared to the prior year. The Coach brand has saved the firm, as the Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands have generated significantly less sales than in the prior year.

The increased demand for Coach products has been explained by the following key factors:

Momentum in the leathergoods offerings

Creating an innovative product line up in the handbag space

Building out the lifestyle assortment to increase reach, including footwear and classic denim styles

Immersive retail experiences

Also, important to note that the Coach brand has achieved sales growth, despite the net reduction in store count compared to July, last year.

While TPR has also seen growth in some areas in the Kate Spade brand, including jewelry sales, total revenue has still declined. The firm is aiming to reach more customers by investing in increasing the brand's footprint. They have recently launched an outlet site and have spent significant amounts on a new marketing campaign. Although 400,000 new customers have been acquired, we would like to see the positive impact of these new customers on the sales figures, before we could consider it a success.

The company is also working hard on creating interest for the Stuart Weitzman brand by creating engaging marketing campaigns, building out new product categories and delivering newness and innovation. While there have also been some promising signs, including considerable growth in wholesale bookings, the double-digit revenue decline raises serious concerns.

If we look at the revenue figures from a different, geographic, perspective, we can see that North America and Greater China have been dragging the sales figures down, which were eventually balanced out by the other three regions. The broader macroeconomic environment. Including consumer confidence, remains challenging in these regions.

While consumer confidence in the United States has been gradually improving over the first couple of months of the year, the reading has plummeted in May. In our view, this volatility is likely to continue for the next couple of months due to the uncertainty regarding the Fed rate cut, as well as the outcome of the presidential election.

For these reasons, we do not expect a significant improvement in the consumer sentiment and therefore in the consumer spending during this year. A meaningful improvement could be achieved, if the firm succeeded in generating higher demand for its Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman product lines.

Profitability and bottomline

The profitability of the firm has improved somewhat compared to the prior year. The gross margin has expanded to 74.7% due to the lower freight costs, favourable FX environment and certain operational improvements. The fact that the highest margin Coach brand contributed more to the total sales in the prior quarter also helped the firm report higher margins.

Looking further down the income statement, we can see that the operating margin (on a Non-GAAP) basis has also expanded to 16.1% from last year's 15%, despite the increase in SG&A expenses.

These positive improvements have cascaded all the way down to the bottomline, with reported EPS reaching $0.60 per share, while on a non-GAAP basis it has reached $0.81 per share.

Looking forward, we believe that the reduction in inventory levels will likely help the firm further expand or at least maintain its margins, as the need for discounting to get rid of outdated or obsolete inventory is expected to be less. Inventory at the end of the quarter was $824 million, compared to last year's $934 million.

Guidance

TPR has left its guidance unchanged in this quarter. They still expect the revenue for the full year to be in line with that of last year. On the other hand, both gross- and operating margins are expected to expand. Gross margin expansion is primarily the result of lower freight costs. This is, however, partially offset by the increase in SG&A expenses. Looking forward, EPS are expected to grow at a 8% to 9% rate in the fiscal year.

In our opinion, these guidance figures look reasonable and realistic. We do not feel that the firm is overly optimistic, or they are trying to sandbag. We do not see an immediate improvement of the macroeconomic environment on the horizon, and we also do not expect an immediate impact of the marketing efforts to generate more sales in the coming months. Looking into a more distant future, we believe that TPR is well-positioned with its diverse product portfolio and diverse geographic footprint to benefit later on from an improved consumer sentiment.

Capital allocation

We like how the firm prioritizes the use of available funds. In order to grow the business further and generate more demand for their product portfolios, reinvestment in the business is key. The reduction of debt is also a positive step, in our view. The current interest rate environment makes this step even more important. If the firm needed to refinance all its maturing debt, it would potentially lead to a significantly higher interest expense, due to the elevated interest rates, likely resulting in deteriorating profitability.

Last, but not least, we have to underline the firm's commitment to returning value to its shareholders. Over the years, TPR has been a reliable dividend payer, and they have also spent significant amounts on share buybacks. With the latest 17% dividend increase, the quarterly dividend has reached $0.35 per share, exceeding the pre-pandemic level of dividend.

For these reasons, we also believe that TPR could be an attractive option for dividend- and dividend growth investors.

Valuation

In our previous article, we have praised the firm from a valuation point of view. Today, by looking at the same set of traditional price multiples, we still believe that TPR may be a value play. The company's shares are selling at a significant discount compared to the consumer discretionary sector median, and also most metrics indicate an undervaluation when we compare them to TPR's own historic values.

If we narrow down the comparison to a smaller peer group from TPR's industry, we can still see a potential undervaluation.

And we still believe that this discount compared to the peers is not justified. While revenue growth has slowed down and not all of TPR's segments are performing well, their growth and profitability metrics are still not worse than those of its peers.

For these reasons, we believe that TPR's business remains attractive from a valuation point of view.

Acquisition of Capri Holdings

Before concluding our writing, we would also like to give a short update on the status of the Capri Holdings acquisition. We find it especially important to point out that the Federal Trade Commission - FTC - has filed a lawsuit to block the transaction in April 2024. The firm is expected to present its case to the court later on this year, and they remain optimistic that the transaction can be completed this year.

While these legal procedures lead to additional expenses and may set back the firm's growth ambitions, we believe that our bullish thesis primarily revolves around the core business and does not put extensive weight on the potential positive benefits of the acquisition.

Conclusion

The firm has delivered mixed results in the previous quarter, missing revenue estimates, but exceeding EPS expectations. The Coach brand has been the strongest revenue generator, seeing a 2% YoY increase, while the Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands have both showed deteriorating sales figures.

The firm's capital allocation strategy seems appealing. Investment in growth, especially when the demand is soft, paying down debt, when the interest rates are high and returning value to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are all attractive propositions.

Based on a set of traditional price multiples, the firm appears to remain attractive from a valuation point of view, despite the sharp increase in share price over the past months.

For these reasons, we maintain our bullish view.