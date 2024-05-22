LPETTET/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) reported its first-ever quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company generated substantial losses, although those were partially driven by the merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. I believe that Trump Media & Technology Group is a very speculative name that is not really suitable for a longer-term investment for now.

Past Coverage

I have covered Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. and Digital World Acquisition Corp. in the past, generally avoiding any positions in this name since I deem it rather speculative. But I also do not believe that shorting the company is a great idea due to the potential for speculation-driven gains and short squeezes. My most recent article on the company, with a neutral rating, was released earlier this year. In today's article, I will focus on the company's most recent (and first-ever) quarterly earnings release and what it means for the company in the future.

Trump Media & Technology Q1 Earnings - What Happened?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. reported its first-quarter earnings results on Monday, with the headline numbers looking like this:

DJT results (Seeking Alpha)

Revenue came in at $770,000, which, of course, is a pretty small number for a publicly traded company, as this pencils out to just $3 million on an annualized basis. Losses were massive, at more than $300 million, but that was substantially impacted by one-time expenses related to the merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. Looking at operating results, losses were way smaller, although still running at a close to $50 million per year rate. Let's delve into the details.

DJT's Results

When I analyze social media companies such as Meta Platforms (META), one of the first items I look at is the company's user count growth. After all, a growing user count suggests that the platform is attractive to consumers and suggests that revenues could grow in the future. A declining user count, on the other hand, would be a pretty bad sign, as it indicates that users are turning away. If users are turning away from a specific social media platform, then said platform also becomes less attractive for advertisers, which would be a headwind for future revenue generation.

Unfortunately, the company didn't disclose any user count metrics in its news release, unlike peers such as META that disclose monthly or daily active users across their platforms. In the company's 10-Q filing, the company notes the following (emphasis added):

At this juncture in its development, TMTG believes that adhering to traditional key performance indicators, such as signups, average revenue per user, ad impressions and pricing, or active user accounts including monthly and daily active users, could potentially divert its focus from strategic evaluation with respect to the progress and growth of its business. TMTG believes that focusing on these KPIs might not align with the best interests of TMTG or its stockholders, as it could lead to short-term decision-making at the expense of long-term innovation and value creation. Therefore, TMTG believes that this strategic evaluation is critical and aligns with its commitment to a robust business plan that includes introducing innovative features and new technologies.

If I understand this correctly, management believes that not too much focus should be put on current performance metrics such as user count and revenue per user, as this would make them focus on small things instead of looking at the big picture. While one can argue that a short-term focus can indeed be detrimental, I believe that it would still be very fair for the company to disclose these metrics. Disclosing and tracking these metrics would not mean that management must focus on these metrics, so management could keep its mind on the big picture while shareholders can look at these metrics (if they want to). The fact that these metrics are not available for shareholders to evaluate is a negative, I believe.

The company itself explains that user count growth is important in the following part of the 10-Q (linked above):

TMTG expects to continue to incur operating losses and negative cash flows from operating activities for the foreseeable future, as it works to expand its user base, attracting more platform partners and advertisers. TMTG’s ability to become profitable and generate positive cash flow depends on TMTG’s success in growing its user base, platform partners, and advertisers. This growth is expected to come from the overall appeal of the Truth Social Platform.

Management knows that scale is highly important in the social media space and that operating leverage plays a huge role in becoming profitable eventually. User count growth is needed for that, and management acknowledges this. It would, I believe, be better if the company would let investors know how it is progressing in this regard.

Revenue generation, as noted above, is pretty weak, at around $770,000 per quarter. But the gross margin, at least, is favorable, at 87.8%. High gross margins generally are helpful when it comes to increasing profits by growing the revenue base -- if DJT can achieve substantial revenue growth, the high gross margin suggests that operating leverage will help the company a lot in lowering losses and becoming profitable eventually. It is, of course, not guaranteed that DJT will be able to grow its revenues substantially.

Losses during the first quarter were massive and up around 1,500x versus the previous year's quarter, at around $330 million versus just $210,000 in Q1 of 2023. This was largely the result of merger-related one-time expenses, however, and those also, to a large extent, were non-cash items. The company notes "expenses arising from the conversion of promissory notes, and the associated elimination of prior liabilities, immediately before the closing of TMTG’s merger with DWAC" specifically. Going forward, these one-off expenses will not occur again, which should result in a better profitability picture in upcoming quarters, although the company will most likely still generate losses for the foreseeable future.

The company's cash position totaled $234 million at the end of the first quarter, not counting an additional $40 million in restricted cash, thus the risk of the company running out of cash is relatively low. DJT should be able to finance its cash burn rate for quite some time, although it will either have to become profitable at some point, or investors will be looking at ongoing dilution.

At least in the near term, that is not necessary, however. Net cash used in operating activities was $9.3 million during the first quarter, which pencils out to around $37 million on an annual basis. With $234 million of cash available at the end of the first quarter, DJT thus has sufficient resources to finance the current cash burn rate, or a cash runway, for around six more years. There were no capital expenditures during the period -- if that changes and the company uses more cash, the company could run out of cash before the six-year mark. The same holds true in case the operating cash burn rate increases. No matter what, I believe that there is little risk that DJT will run out of cash in the next couple of quarters.

Is DJT Stock An Attractive Investment?

There is potential for social media platforms targeting the same user base DJT targets, but there is also a lot of competition. DJT competes with Rumble Inc. (RUM) and Elon Musk's X, for example. Since DJT does not disclose its user count performance, it is difficult to evaluate how attractive the platform is for users.

Looking at more traditional metrics such as revenue generation and profitability, DJT does not look attractive right here. The company is valued at around 2,000x revenues (around $3 million in revenue on an annualized basis and around $6 billion in market capitalization), and there are no profits.

2024 has shown that short squeezes, meme-fueled buying sprees, and so on can propel stocks upwards in a massive way, and that has resulted in hefty year-to-date gains for DJT/DWAC, which is up around 150% so far this year. It is not unthinkable that shares run even higher in the short run, but I believe that this is more speculation than investment. From a fundamental point of view, I think Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. is not an attractive investment right here, which is why I am staying away from the company.