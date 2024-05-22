FPA Crescent Fund Q1 2024 Commentary

PrathanChorruangsak/iStock via Getty Images

Dear Shareholder

Performance Overview

The FPA Crescent Fund - Institutional Class ("Fund" or "Crescent") gained 5.93% in Q1 2024 and 20.46% in the trailing twelve months.1 The Fund captured 88.1% of the MSCI ACWI's return in the trailing twelve months, outperforming its 71.3% average net risk exposure.2

Performance versus Illustrative Indices3

Q1 2024 Trailing 12-month FPA Crescent 5.93% 20.46% FPA Crescent - Long Equity 8.74% 29.85% MSCI ACWI 8.20% 23.22% S&P 500 10.56% 29.88% 60% MSCI ACWI / 40% Bloomberg US Agg 4.56% 14.27% 60% S&P 500 / 40% Bloomberg US Agg 5.94% 17.97% Click to enlarge

Portfolio Discussion

Crescent's net risk exposure did not significantly change year-over-year and currently stands at 70.4%; however, that's not to say there hasn't been activity during that time. During the quarter, we exited two equity positions in their entirety - AIG and Heidelberg Materials.

Crescent's top five performers contributed 8.26% to its return in the previous twelve months, while its bottom five detracted 0.99%.

Trailing Twelve-Month Contributors and Detractors as of March 31, 20244

Contributors Perf.Cont. Avg. %of Port. Detractors Perf.Cont. Avg. %of Port. Meta Platforms (META) 2.55% 2.8% JDE Peet's (OTCPK:JDEPF) -0.32% 1.2% Alphabet (GOOG),(GOOGL) 2.12% 5.1% Charter Communications (CHTR) -0.29% 1.5% Holcim (OTCPK:HCMLF) 1.33% 3.2% Nexon (OTCPK:NEXOF) -0.17% 0.4% Broadcom (AVGO) 1.18% 1.4% Herbalife (HLF, multiple securities) -0.12% 0.3% Amazon (AMZN) 1.09% 1.7% Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCPK:GBLBF) -0.10% 1.3% 9.08% 14.2% -0.99% 4.7% Click to enlarge

We have discussed most of the contributors in the trailing twelve months. However, we have not recently discussed the following investments meaningful to the Fund's trailing twelve-month return.5

JDE Peet's is the second largest coffee business in the world. Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE) combined with Peet's to explore IPO opportunities and ultimately went public in 2020. The company is currently navigating several issues, including the effects of the war on its Russian business, the lingering impact of the pandemic that curtailed out-of-home demand, and having to fight massive inflation in coffee prices. While management has not navigated these challenges as well as we hoped, the controlling shareholder sees it similarly and has ousted the former CEO.6 While its turnaround remains a work in progress, its stock does appear inexpensive on both a relative and absolute basis at just 12.5x 2024's estimated earnings.

You can find the Fund's other positions addressed previously in our archived commentaries.

Closing

The stock market offers less opportunity today than it did at year-end 2022. The price/earnings ratios of the MSCI ACWI and S&P 500 are more than three and four points higher, respectively, than before 2023's market rally. We have taken advantage of the rising tide and reduced or sold some of the Fund's more expensive and lower-quality positions. We have also made a number of new investments that we will likely discuss in future commentaries, which we believe are both less expensive and of higher quality. We believe the portfolio's higher quality assets will serve us well as we move forward.

Respectfully submitted,

FPA Crescent Portfolio Managers