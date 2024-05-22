We Are

My Thesis and Reasoning

As we can grasp from the recent 10-Q's company description, MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is the largest online trading ecosystem in Latin America, one of the leading fintech platforms in the region. The firm operates in 18 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Peru, and focuses on improving e-commerce and digital financial services through a complete set of technology solutions. Its e-commerce platform creates a secure environment for buyers and sellers and fosters a thriving community in a region with >650 million people and rapidly growing internet and e-commerce penetration. In addition, its fintech platform MercadoPago offers a wide range of financial services. Individuals benefit from digital accounts with debit cards, online payments, insurance, savings, investments, and credit lines, while merchants can utilize both online and physical point-of-sale payment processing services and digital accounts.

MercadoLibre had a stellar Q1 2024: GMV grew by ~30% YoY in both Brazil and Mexico (~81.7% of combined sales in Q1), driven by "improved user experience, strategic infrastructure investments, and effective marketing", based on the management's commentary. MELI's fintech division (MercadoPago) saw a significant boost, with a credit portfolio exceeding $4.4 million and the issuance of 1.5 million credit cards. Fintech monthly active users reached 49 million (+38% YoY), while TPV hit $1.9 billion, up 133% YoY. Argentina's sales share dropped from 24.7% last year to just 14.6% in Q1 2024 (as this was the only geographical area of declining revenue). Thus, the company managed to offset the negative effects of the fundamental changes in Argentina's economy, enabling MELI to easily exceed revenue expectations:

MELI's IR materials Seeking Alpha

The ex-Argentina EBIT margin increased by a whopping 660 b.p. YoY, offsetting Argentina's margin decline of ~15%. So despite economic challenges in Argentina (cost inflation and operational deleverage), MercadoLibre's EBIT margin expanded by 120 b.p. YoY to 12.4%. On a YoY basis, MELI's gross margin slightly declined due to higher shipping and operating costs, but this was mitigated by "new fulfillment centers in Mexico and Brazil and the adoption of MELI+ for free shipping." In general, the trend towards an increase in key margins remained unchanged against the backdrop of an increase in the absolute values of gross, operating, and net profit:

MELI's IR materials

In Brazil, GMV growth slightly exceeded expectations at 30% year-on-year, with the number of items sold increasing by 32%. In Mexico, GMV also grew by 30% year-on-year, beating expectations, and the number of items sold rose by 28%. Argentina saw a GMV growth of 214% YoY, below headline inflation (240%, according to TradingEconomics) but still strong, in my opinion, given the tough economic backdrop. Other countries saw sequential improvement, with a 10% year-on-year GMV growth in local currency terms. The timing of the Easter holiday negatively impacted GMV growth in March but is expected to positively contribute in April and May, according to Goldman Sachs commentary of MELI's results (proprietary source).

So as you can see, MELI has exceeded market expectations across the board, except for TPV and some margin indicators.

BofA's report (proprietary source)

In addition to the outstanding growth rate that MELI is maintaining despite the challenges from individual regions, the company is also maintaining and even improving a very strong balance sheet. In Q1 FY2024, for example, we saw MELI's leverage ratio (net debt / adjusted EBITDA) fall from 1.25x to 0.48x, while the cash position remained relatively unchanged thanks to the strong operating result.

MELI's IR materials

From the Q&A section of the latest earnings call, we know MELI has already invested heavily in its logistics network, so now I hope the management will further succeed in reducing shipping costs and enhancing customer satisfaction.

So over the last four or five years, we've been switching from operating purely with national post offices and carriers across Latin America into building our own logistics network. And basically that process has already occurred. So what we've done now is adjusted our terms and conditions bearing ourselves the responsibility for the execution, which is something we've been already doing. So there's nothing new in terms of the way we operate. I think that process has occurred already and we are just now adjusting contractually and formally the way we've been operating for quite some time. Source: Ariel Szarfsztejn's comments

MELI also keeps broadening its product line - just recently MELI launched several new products and services "such as the Meli+ loyalty program, MELI Delivery Day, and credit cards for consumers in Mexico." On the other hand, MELI is investing in AI and data analytics to improve their services across the board, from better underwriting in their credit business to optimizing logistics. I think that MELI's ~$87 billion should give the company the necessary scale to not only maintain its addressable market, but also to further expand its presence. According to DBS Bank, MELI currently has an estimated market share of 27% in Brazil, 68% in Argentina, and 14% in Mexico. According to multiple third-side sources, revenues in the eCommerce Markets of these regions are projected to grow by 11.56%, 20.69%, and 11.26% annually for the next few years at least, respectively. We also know from management comments that MELI's focus on these 3 regions will probably not be the only one - the company will most likely actively try to cover the rest of Latin America. Where MELI does not yet have a presence or only a minimal presence, the growth rate is likely to be even higher. In any case, the addressable market is still in the early growth phase from what I see today.

As a result, MELI's EPS figures are projected to grow at a CAGR of around 21.7% - much higher than most other fintech or e-commerce companies in the region (and not only):

Oakoff's work, Seeking Alpha data

Above you can see a graph created from calculating the consensus EPS growth forecasts for listed companies from calendar year 2024 to the final forecast year (which is different for all - from 2026 to 2033) and the implied price-to-earnings ratios calculated by dividing the current share price by the last year's EPS. In other words, the "long-term P/E ratio" here on the x-axis is the ratio between the current stock price and the consensus EPS for the last forecast year (2033 in the case of MELI). The "Consensus EPS CAGR long-term rates" on the y-axis is the derivation of the companies' EPS CAGRs based on the consensus figures. All this is just an approximate representation of how a particular company is valued today compared to its peers, taking into account the forecasts and growth rates of its bottom line, which, as you should agree, is important in valuation analysis. As you can see, MELI only loses to SoFi Technologies (SOFI) and Nu Holdings (NU) in this context, which is explained by the low base effect of the latter two companies (they have only recently become profitable, and their further margin expansion is therefore only just beginning - at least that is what the market expects from them today).

The above conclusions explain why I don't believe MELI is an overvalued stock, although the valuation multiples scream overvaluation - based on Seeking Alpha's Quant System, MELI's valuation grade is "F", one of the worst metrics in relation to the entire sector.

Seeking Alpha, MELI's Valuation Grade

It is very important to understand that the TTM valuation multiples - and even next year's - are not appropriate for valuing the fast-growing business that MercadoLibre is currently running. You have to look 3 to 5 years into the future and then, judging by the consensus, MELI will be quite cheap amid still-high growth rates:

Seeking Alpha, Oakoff's notes

Here's why I think the consensus estimates for MercadoLibre are reasonable and perhaps even slightly underestimated. While we can't predict the future with absolute accuracy, we can look at historical trends: Over the past 2 years, MercadoLibre has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time, often by double-digit percentages. This track record suggests that the company has been outperforming expectations with relative ease. Therefore, I think the current consensus probably also underestimates its true growth potential.

Seeking Alpha data

Given that the company consistently outperforms analysts' forecasts, I expect MercadoLibre to surpass consensus estimates by at least 10% per year in both 2024 and 2025. This assumption of mine can be explained by the fact that MercadoLibre is only just beginning to really optimize its operations: The investments made recently are only now starting to pay off. So the cost structure is likely to get more efficient, leading to margin expansion in the foreseeable future. Therefore, the market might be too pessimistic again. Moreover, the growth of the addressable market seems to be quite impressive: If we assume that MELI continues to expand its market share in existing regions and starts to enter new markets actively (as the management team projects), the revenue and earnings per share growth rate could significantly exceed current expectations, in my opinion.

So based on this assumption, we can expect an EPS of $37.3 in FY2024 and ~$54.5 in FY2025. Assuming the company continues this trend and the price-to-earnings ratio remains at around 40x (which is what's already implied today), the fair value of the stock at the end of 2025 would be around $2,180 per share, giving us an upside potential of around 23.55% to the current price. I believe a P/E multiple of 40x is reasonable, as this would be amid an EPS growth rate of over 46% for that year, based on my assumptions. In other words, the multiple would actually be lower than the growth rate (40 vs. 46), potentially indicating underestimation. I expect multiple contraction to continue, but even with this contraction, there's still significant upside potential, as you may see.

Considering the company's relatively moderate valuation and recent successes in terms of business growth and sustainability, I see the following developments for MELI:

TrendSpider Software, Oakoff's notes

Let me explain the chart above. MELI's stock price is confidently holding within its weekly uptrend, and the recent strong Q1 2024 financial results, where actual data beat "Argentine risks", have added stability to this trend. There's a strong resistance zone ahead at ~$2,000 - I expect the stock could pull back a little from this level. This expectation is based purely on technical analysis, as I don't believe the stock will rise in a straight line. While this is just my interpretation and not an absolute prediction, what will truly drive the stock higher is the undervaluation I mentioned earlier. So the "room for correction" should not be very large, in my opinion, as MELI's valuation ratios have been falling steadily in recent weeks (take a look EV/EBITDA ratio in the lower half of the chart). In other words, MELI has been growing out of its valuation quite successfully. In my opinion, MELI needs an additional catalyst for further growth - that will most likely be a strong Q2 2024 report, which is expected to be published on August 2, 2024.

A strong report will help MELI continue to grow from its valuation, as judging by Seeking Alpha's forecast data, the market expects MercadoLibre's earnings per share to grow by nearly 60% YoY - any exceeding of this forecast, which has become the norm for MELI, should greatly reduce the valuation multiple and give the stock a reason to rally after a potential correction.

Seeking Alpha

Risks To My Thesis

The biggest risk factors I see today are currency volatility, lending business challenges, and fierce competition in different areas. A big drop in the Peso's value could make MercadoLibre's overall financial results look worse than they actually are, as the firm converts all the financials to US dollars while reporting.

As you know, MercadoLibre doesn't just sell products online; it also lends money to businesses and consumers. So for MercadoLibre, this could mean higher costs and lower profits (if anything extraordinary happens), which would concern investors and might impact its ability to lend more in the future.

Also, important to note: the payment processing market is very competitive. MercadoLibre's payment arm, MercadoPago, faces stiff competition from both established companies and new startups. In addition to that, potential investors should keep in mind that MercadoLibre's primary business is its online marketplace, similar to Amazon (AMZN) or eBay (EBAY). So as more competitors enter this space or existing ones ramp up their efforts, MercadoLibre could lose market share.

Your Takeaway

The presence of the above risks is possible and does not make the choice of MercadoLibre as one of the best Brazilian stocks obvious, but I sincerely think so anyway. MercadoLibre was able to show in early May that its business is much more resilient than the market thought - as evidenced by a significant outperformance of consensus estimates. However, despite the stock's lightning-fast upward reaction following the report, uncertainty remains - as evidenced by the mixed conclusions for Q2 2024:

Seeking Alpha, Oakoff's notes

I think that MELI will have more opportunities to open new estimates in the foreseeable future as it expands into new markets and further develops existing, still fast-growing footprints. The most likely scenario for the development of events is the continued contraction of the key multiples with rising earnings, which should ultimately lead to a continuation of the current upward trend in the medium term. Why do I think this is the most likely scenario? It's quite simple. MercadoLibre continues to grow, as reflected in its recent financial and operating results. This growth isn't endless, but it's stable according to current forecasts from third-party analysts (and consensus as well). As the company gains momentum, its multiples should theoretically decline each year as it becomes more difficult for MELI to grow at the same pace. If EPS increases and multiples decrease, the stock should, in theory, grow by the difference between the growth in earnings per share and the decrease in multiples - that's why I don't take the classic TTM valuation multiples for fast-growing companies that seriously. So I believe that the EPS growth rate will be higher than the decline in the multiple: this dynamic creates an upward trend that allows the stock to keep reaching new heights.

MELI is a "Buy" right now, in my opinion.

Good luck with your investments!