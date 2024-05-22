MercadoLibre Stock Is A Growth Beast At A Reasonable Price

May 22, 2024 10:49 AM ETMercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) Stock
Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • MercadoLibre is the largest online trading ecosystem in Latin America, with a focus on improving e-commerce and digital financial services.
  • The company has seen significant growth in its fintech division, with a credit portfolio exceeding $4.4 million and the issuance of 1.5 million credit cards.
  • Despite challenges in Argentina's economy, MercadoLibre has managed to offset negative effects and maintain strong financial performance.
  • I expect a continued contraction of MELI's key multiples amid rising earnings, which should ultimately lead to a continuation of the current upward trend in the medium term.
  • MELI is a "Buy" right now, in my opinion.
  • I do much more than just articles at Beyond the Wall Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Hands holding up columns of bar graph

We Are

My Thesis and Reasoning

As we can grasp from the recent 10-Q's company description, MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is the largest online trading ecosystem in Latin America, one of the leading fintech platforms in the region. The firm

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
4.79K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MELI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MELI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MELI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MELI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News