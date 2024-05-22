These 2 Dividend Yielders Are The Right Choices For Your Retirement Portfolio

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

It really depends on each individual situation (e.g., size of the accumulated asset pool, tolerance and appetite for risk, dependency on portfolio income etc.), but the most common objective of having a retirement portfolio is to cover a notable portion of living expenses over the whole duration of retirement.

To achieve this objective, obviously, the portfolio size has to be large enough just to make the math work. On top of this, the portfolio has to embody the following structural aspects:

The current income streams have to be correlated to inflation dynamics to avoid the erosion of purchasing power.

to avoid the erosion of purchasing power. The investments have to be tilted towards more defensive sectors and durable businesses to avoid downside volatility in the current income streams. The volatility in portfolio asset prices does not matter as long as the yield level is sufficient to cover the expenses, thereby not forcing one to divest anything.

to avoid downside volatility in the current income streams. The volatility in portfolio asset prices does not matter as long as the yield level is sufficient to cover the The underlying investments have to carry a decent margin of safety in terms of their ability to accommodate the distributions so that in case the business faces temporarily headwinds it is not forced to cut its dividend.

In this context, I would like to highlight two specific infrastructure plays that, in my opinion, match all of the aforementioned aspects and provide a meaningful initial yield.

Yet, before I elaborate on these two picks, let me quickly describe why infrastructure specifically is an excellent asset class to have in retirement portfolios.

The beauty of investing in infrastructure is that investors effectively capture a risk and return exposure that is somewhere between fixed income (bonds) and equities. On the one hand, investments in infrastructure generate cash flows that stem from long-term agreements in which the price mechanism is already pre-set. This is similar to bonds, where you have long duration coupled with cash flow (or coupon) predictability. On the other hand, the underlying cash flows are not entirely fixed and there is an upside potential both for the current income and the asset or stock price, thus offering similar return dynamics as the equities do. The upside potential comes not only from the cash flow indexation to inflation, but also from the reinvested earnings and asset recycling programs, where infrastructure companies divest parts of the existing assets at attractive multiples to reinvest in new higher yielding opportunities.

As a result of this, investments in infrastructure can provide enticing and defensive current income, as well as introduce an element of growth that should outpace inflation.

Pick #1: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)(TSX:BIP.UN:CA)(BIPC)

Currently, BIP offers a dividend yield of 5.3%, which has been subject to a 5-year CAGR of more than 6%. In my opinion, BIP has the right characteristics to maintain or even beat the momentum in boosting the dividend higher, while maintaining a robust capital structure.

This is why.

The first immediate advantage of BIP is its size of having a market cap level above $14 billion. This brings many benefits, starting from better diversification and M&A opportunities and ending with enjoying an optimized cost of capital and having enhanced optionality in finding the most attractive financing sources.

In the picture below, we can see how diversified BIP is and that most of its FFO generation comes from sectors, which are either regulated or tariff based.

BIP corporate profile, 2023

The way BIP creates value is by investing in these segments through acquiring mostly greenfield projects that are then developed until they become fully operational and then once the value is maximized (i.e., the project are de-risked as they already start generating cash flows and have the contracts in place), BIP divests some parts to fund the next projects.

In this respect, it is worth highlighting the recent progress made by BIP on the capital recycling front. On a YTD basis, BIP has already sold $1.2 billion of its existing assets (mostly JV stakes), which is more than 50% of the 2024 target amount of $2 billion. Considering the pick-up in the transactions market and the progress so far, I would expect that BIP exceeds its target amount.

The access to recycled capital in combination with the retained FFO generation (on average 30% of the FFO is left undistributed) should enable BIP to accommodate a decent growth in its dividend. Plus, the fact that around 80% of the FFO is linked to contracts, which are based on CPI escalators, should complement the growth aspect even further.

Finally, the recent commentary in the Q1 24 earnings call by Sam Pollock - Chief Executive Officer - signals that BIP will be able to deploy its fresh liquidity into high double-digit IRR projects, which again is a solid sign for an attractive long-term dividend growth:

Yes. Look, I think we are -- everything's got to be risk adjusted. But for the last year and a bit, we have definitely targeted opportunities in the 15% to 20% range with ability to even achieve returns in excess of that, if certain parts of our business plan come together. So, we're definitely being a bit greedy at the moment, to take one of Buffett's words, I guess, but we -- I think that's just the environment that we're in at the moment.

Granted, there will be a debt involved in financing these new acquisitions and organic development projects, but this should not elevate the financial risk of BIP. First, most of the infrastructure financing takes place at a project company level, which is itself responsible for sourcing debt financing that is in turn not consolidated at BIP's level. Second, on a BIP corporate level, the balance sheet remains truly robust as it is rated at investment grade level and has no meaningful debt maturities until 2028. Furthermore, ~90% of the currently outstanding borrowings have been assumed at fixed interest rates, which protects BIP from interest rate volatility and renders the overall cash flow profile more predictable.

Pick #2: Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units (NYSE:BEP)

As of now, BEP yields 5.1%, and it has been able to grow its dividend by more than 5% in the past five years. Similar to BIP, BEP embodies the necessary aspects to provide solid and growing income flows and is a nice fit in a retirement portfolio.

This is why.

BEP could be considered a pure play renewable energy company, which applies a defensive strategy to gradually grow its portfolio and the underlying cash flows. The strategy is based on scoping greenfield renewable energy projects and by the use of project financing inject the necessary capital to make the assets operational (i.e., cash generating).

In the picture below, we can clearly see how focused BEP is on renewable asset sectors. Here we can also observe that the majority of the growth will stem from wind and distributed energy & storage segments. While the solar pipeline looks quite large from the MW perspective, the investment amount and expected cash flows from one installed MW are way lower than what typically comes from one MW of wind generation.

BEP corporate profile, Q1, 2024

Similar to BIP, BEP actively implements asset rotation tactics by divesting partial stakes from already operational projects to capture enticing multiples and then reallocate this liquidity in higher IRR greenfield opportunities.

A major advantage in BEP's case is the notion of having PPAs for almost all of its energy producing assets. The PPAs are effectively specific offtake contracts, where both the volumes and prices are stipulated in advance and locked in for commonly 10-15 year periods. For BEP, this allows it to align revenues with project level debt and gradually, as the debt is being paid down by the PPA cash flows, there is an even larger chunk of cash that could be either distributed to shareholders or put at work in other projects.

The growth outlook for BEP is very strong, sending clear messages that the dividend will likely grow at an even higher pace than what has been registered so far. For instance, for this year the organic growth ambition is set at 7,000 MW of new installed capacities, which would be funded without issuance of additional equity. Instead, the capital will be sourced from retained FFO generation, asset sales and project finance debt.

In terms of realizing the growth ambition, already in Q1 24 BEP announced a massive deal with Microsoft, which will take the growth trajectory to another level. CEO Connor Teskey gave nice color on this during the recent earnings call:

The agreement supports Microsoft on a path to achieving their energy procurement needs to support the rapidly growing business in a sustainable manner, while also enhancing our position to achieve or exceed our targeted growth by identifying the key requirements for new capacity, including the location of the capacity and the timeline to deliver. Through the agreement, we have identified projects that are in various stages of development that can be offered to Microsoft under a pre-agreed standard form power purchase agreement.

The new deal with Microsoft implies a portfolio growth of more than 30% relative to the existing MW levels. If we add on top of this the target of having fresh 7,000 MW in installed capacities each year, we are definitely talking about impressive growth in the underlying cash generation.

Finally, just as in the case for BIP, BEP carries an investment grade balance sheet, where most of the borrowings have heavily back-end loaded debt maturities and fixed rate cost of debt. So, I am certainly not worried about BEP's financial risk given the IG-level and that most of the debt assumption takes place at a project company level.

The bottom line

While it varies from case to case, the common denominators of most retirement portfolios are meaningful current income streams, defensive asset classes and robust balance sheets, where the cash flows are linked to inflation or have clear growth potential.

Both Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield Renewable Partners offer the necessary risk and return characteristics to fulfill these objectives.

In my view, both of these names are enticing not only from the yield and the defensiveness perspective, but also from the significant growth potential standpoint.