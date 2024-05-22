hapabapa

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) is among the largest media companies in the world. However, the company has continued to be pressured by its debt load along with a decline in its traditional assets, pushing its market capitalization to below $20 billion. Despite this pressure, as we'll see throughout this article, Warner Bros. Discovery has the ability to continue generating strong shareholder returns.

The last time we discussed Warner Bros. Discovery, we discussed how we were adding 1000 shares to our position. The reason for our update is two-fold, which we'll discuss below. The first is the company's earnings, which show a substantial YoY improvement in FCF in what was the toughest quarter of the year in 2023 from FCF generation. The second is the company's continued focus on debt pay down, its largest concern as it works to generate returns.

That, combined with continued punishment by the market, with a 10% decline in share price since our last update, pushes our recommendation to a Strong Buy, as we'll discuss in more detail below.

Warner Bros. Discovery Quarterly Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery had a strong quarter despite a 7% decline in revenues caused by relative weakness across the board.

Warner Bros. Discovery Investor Presentation

The company saw an even more significant 19% decline in adjusted EBITDA, not particularly surprising given the high fixed costs in the industry, especially in studios where the company's adjusted EBITDA increased by 70%. However, at the end of the day, the cash coming to investors increased substantially. CFFO hit $600 million, a more than $1 billion improvement, and the same was seen with FCF, which improved to almost $400 million.

FCF is the company's preferred metric for showing that it's returning cash to shareholders, and the improvements along with the company's targets are significant given its market capitalization of less than $20 billion.

Warner Bros. Discovery Segment Performance

The company's segment breakdown shows where its weakness was.

Warner Bros. Discovery Investor Presentation

The company's studios segment saw a 12% decline in revenue to just over $2.8 billion, while cost of revenues increased. That double-whammy caused the company's adjusted EBITDA to decline by more than $400 million, or an astounding 70%. Studios in particular is a very volatile segment, where content revenue was impacted by a strong decline in games revenue. TV revenue was also impacted by the continued effect of the strikes.

Theatrical revenue did improve significantly, but overall the combined impact of things caused the company's revenue to go down.

Warner Bros. Discovery Investor Presentation

The company's core business and the one in long-term decline is the company's network segment. The company was a hurt by the exit of SportsNet. It was also hurt by a double-digit decline in advertising revenue and a 6% decline in distribution revenue, hurt by a continued decline in pay-TV subscribers. Pay-TV is a business with virtually no new customers, so it remains a concern to see whether the company can grow a similar sized DTC segment.

The decline rate also remains worth paying close attention to due to the segment's massive adjusted EBITDA of more than $2.1 billion in the most recent quarter, virtually the company's entire adjusted EBITDA.

Warner Bros. Discovery Investor Presentation

The company's DTC segment remains the company's new segment, one that it is working to build up in a competitive environment. The company's total subscribers are just a hair under 100 million, a 2% YoY increase. The company also managed to increase global ARPU by 4%. The company managed to increase advertising revenue by more than 70% as it's built up an ad-supported DTC business, that's becoming increasingly popular.

The company does have a risk here that growth seems to have mostly stalled. In the US, it has more than 50 million subscribers, and chance are most of them are sharing their accounts with 3-4+ people in a household. With a population of 350 million and some users not interested or without the tech for streaming, there is a limit in the market size.

Still, we do expect this segment to continue to improve its profitability dramatically and become a strong business in its own right.

Warner Bros. Discovery Balance Sheet

The company's balance sheet continues to have a substantial amount of debt, but the company is actively working to resolve that.

Warner Bros. Discovery Investor Presentation

The company continues to work to pay down its debt, with net debt at roughly double its market capitalization. The company had $3.4 billion of cash on hand and $43.2 billion of gross debt, putting it at a 4.1x net leverage based on EBITDA. The company repaid $1.1 billion of debt in Q1 2024, and it's continuing to work to utilize its FCF to repay its debt load. Fortunately, the company is locked in at a 15-year duration and 4.6% average cost of debt.

Still, it's worth noting here that the company's annual interest rate on its debt is almost $2 billion, and refinancing is likely to increase that. We'd like to see the company repay its debt as it comes due, enabling it to put interest savings towards increasing FCF and shareholder returns.

Warner Bros. Discovery Shareholder Returns

At the end of the day, the company needs to be able to generate shareholder returns. The company's goal is to be able to eventually turn 60% of its EBITDA into FCF, and it's already increased its FCF substantially. At the same time, it wants to hit a 3.5x net debt target, a ~$5 billion reduction that can be handled through both EBITDA growth and the company paying off its debt.

A 60% conversion ratio would put the company at $6 billion in annualized FCF, a massive 30% FCF yield. If the company can improve its operations and hit its targets, it can do all sorts of direct shareholder returns. It could repurchase shares, pay a high dividend yield, or simply continue to pay down debt for interest savings. Regardless of how it spends that money, though, it's clear the company is undervalued at its current level.

Despite business headwinds, the company is clearly moving in the right direction, and we're optimistic that it can hit its targets, highlighting how undervalued the company is.

Our View

We paint a picture below of our reason for viewing the company as an undervalued investment.

The company's debt continues to be its largest risk, with $39.8 billion of net debt at a 4.1x leverage ratio. In the most recent quarter, the company repaid $1.1 billion of debt, with a $1.3 billion improvement YoY in FCF. The company has continued to launch tender offers to repurchase outstanding debt as it continues to generate FCF.

The company earned more than $6 billion in FCF in 2023 and used $5.4 billion to repurchase debt. The company has a low weighted cost of debt, so it can pay-down debt as it comes due. Its target is to pay-down $6 billion in debt to hit 3.5x, and at the company's current FCF generation, it is right around its 60% EBITDA conversion target.

That means the company can pay down its debt to its target by year-end. At that point, the company now has a 30% FCF yield. Our view is that the market will re-evaluate the company once it can begin utilizing cash for shareholder. Even if the market values it at 10% shareholder returns, that would result in a tripling in its share price.

The company's continued focus on driving shareholder returns, while sensibly paying down its debt first, will support hefty shareholder returns.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is the competitive and changing business environment that the company operates in. The company is facing threats to its business from both traditional players, such as Disney+, and players that it never had to originally care about, such as Apple TV and Amazon Prime. There are some bright spots, such as the company's joint Sports streaming venture with Disney and Comcast; however, there is substantial risk here.

Conclusion

Warner Bros. Discovery is a company disliked by the market. It's not driving shareholder returns yet, it has a hefty debt load, and its business, especially its massive network business, is in turmoil. That doesn't count continued uncertainty in the market, which is affecting advertising dollars being spent, and the rolling aftermath of massive Hollywood strikes on the company's core business.

Despite all of that, there are some bright spots in the company's portfolio. The company is paying down its debt and is near its 3.5x net debt target, where it can begin to focus more on shareholder returns. The company also has some portfolio bright spots, such as its new streaming sports venture with Disney and NBCUniversal that in many ways replaces traditional cable.

That combination helps to highlight Warner Bros. Discovery as a valuable long-term investment. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.