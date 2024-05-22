We Are

I don’t really favor growth style investing at this point in the cycle. Value looks like it wants to outperform on a relative basis, and market-cap weighted growth indices have already had immense moves. Having said that, I know many investors still believe there’s juice left in this part of the market.

One fund that may be worth considering if you’re in that camp is the Invesco S&P 500® Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG). This fund creates its portfolio by selecting securities according to a detailed set of criteria, which categorizes stocks as either value or growth. It does this by considering an individual stock’s book-value-to-price ratio, earnings-to-price ratio, sales-to-price ratio, three-year sales per share growth, three-year ratio of EPS change to PPS, and momentum, assigning scores based on each.

The ratio of the growth score to the value score is then used to rank each stock by value category: deep value, blend, or deep growth. Fund holdings come from a subset of equities in "deep growth" stocks, which are then weighed based on their growth qualities; this due-diligence process ensures that RPG offers a focused exposure to the most prospective large-cap growth opportunities that exist in the S&P 500® Index (SP500).

A Look At The Holdings

Despite me not being a fan of growth here, I do like the holding mix. This is not typically what you see show at the top of a growth-style portfolio (though clearly Nvidia (NVDA) in this case is a notable exception)

invesco.com

Other than Nvidia at 4%, no position makes up more than 3% of the portfolio. This is a fairly well spread out fund overall, which, I think, is increasingly important.

Sector Composition and Weightings

As this is still a growth fund, it should come as no surprise that Tech is the largest sector at nearly 39%. Not uncommon at all in growth portfolios, but furthers my concerns about investing in the style given how outsized tech performance has been recently relative to all other sectors.

invesco.com

Peer Comparison

Two formidable competitors in the space are the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) and the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ). VUG tracks the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth Index. QQQ, which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX), and has been the real 800 pound gorilla competing against other growth-tilted funds for the past several years.

When we look at the performance of the three, RPG has substantially underperformed, and it’s obvious why – no Microsoft, a smaller weighting to Nvidia, and no concentration in general in the “Mag 7” stocks that have led the bull market for the past year and a half. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it does explain the results.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

One immediate benefit of investing in RPG is a concentrated view on the best pure-growth large-cap growth opportunities among the constituents of the S&P 500 Index. RPG eliminates non growth plays, retaining a weights-based, factor-engineered selection methodology that, hopefully, results in a unique return stream going forward.

The problem? It doesn’t have the real momentum plays that have propelled other market-cap weight large-growth portfolios. And the concern is that the cycle may now turn against growth in general, meaning the fund may have missed the moment to some extent. This would be my major concern here, although I do like that the holdings at the top are different from what you see in peers.

The Verdict: A Good Opportunity for Growth-Oriented Investors

Despite my growth style trepidation, I do think this is a decent fund for those investors interested in targeted exposure to the large-cap growth segment of the U.S. equity market. At least it’s trying to do something different with the filter methodology used, and clearly has a different performance path than peers (albeit a lagging one for now).

I think what this will come down to is your view on growth, and if you think growth momentum expands beyond the Magnificent 7/AI plays. It certainly could, and if that’s the case, I would expect on a relative basis Invesco S&P 500® Pure Growth ETF to outperform other growth ETFs. I’m just not convinced of that broadly.