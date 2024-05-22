Chalffy/E+ via Getty Images

GSK Advances Asthma Care with Innovative Depemokimab Therapy

My last article on GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) highlighted their venture into the RSV treatment landscape with Arexvy, the first approved RSV vaccine for older adults. Arexvy inspired a robust Q3 '23 earnings report. I recommended a buy on GSK, and its stock has risen 29.5% versus S&P 500 (SP500) returns of 22.7%. Yesterday, the company revealed late-stage data for their asthma therapy, depemokimab. GSK may have another blockbuster on their hands.

Depemokimab is an IL-5 inhibitor. By interacting with this receptor on eosinophils, fewer are active within the lungs. Elevated eosinophil levels are a hallmark of type 2 inflammation in asthma. Depemokimab is differentiated from other IL-5 inhibitors, like Nucala and Fasenra, in that it is dosed just twice a year, compared to once every four and eight weeks, respectively. To give an example of the revenue opportunity for depemokimab, Fasenra, marketed by AstraZeneca (AZN), brought in over $1.5 billion in revenue last year.

In the Phase 3 SWIFT-1 and SWIFT-2 trials, depemokimab demonstrated significant reduction in asthma exacerbations over 52 weeks versus placebo. The trials tested patients with severe asthma characterized by type 2 inflammation and elevated blood eosinophil counts. There were no significant differences in the incidence or severity of adverse events between depemokimab and placebo. GSK noted that depemokimab could become the first "ultra-long-acting" biologic for severe asthma.

Depemokimab enters a crowded, but enormous, $25 billion asthma treatment market. Although classes like IL-5 inhibitors, IL-4/IL-13 inhibitors (e.g., Dupixent), leukotriene modifiers (e.g., Singulair), inhaled corticosteroids, and long-acting beta agonists help reduce the burden for patients, GSK's depemokimab offers a significant advancement by providing a long-acting option that could increase adherence and improve patient outcomes. So, this is quite an achievement for the U.K.-based pharma giant.

Financial Performance (Q1 2024)

GSK continued its strong sales and earnings growth in Q1 with sales of $9.25 billion, representing a 10% increase year-on-year. Sales were driven by strong showings in vaccines (e.g., Shingrix and Arexvy) and specialty medicines (e.g., HIV treatments, Nucala, and Benlysta). Core operating profit increased by 27%, and core earnings per share [EPS] rose by 28%. The company also raised its full-year guidance, now anticipating turnover growth towards the upper end of the 5% to 7% range and core operating profit growth of 9% to 11%.

Financial Health

As of March 31, GSK reported (page 25) $3.487 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Total current assets were $21.6 billion and total current liabilities were $24.8 billion. This equals a current ratio of 0.87, suggesting potential liquidity concerns, as we ordinarily like to see this ratio over 1.

Short-term borrowings were $3.27 billion (due within 12 months) and long-term borrowings amounted to $18.945 billion.

Overall, while GSK is leveraged, their debt appears reasonable, as evidenced by their ability to generate significant cash from operations, amounting to $1.4 billion, which indicates strong operational efficiency and capacity to service their debt.

Peer Comparison

At a glance, GSK's Quant Factor Grades appear attractive relative to peers like Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Zoetis (ZTS), Merck (OTCPK:MKKGY), Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSNKY), and Takeda (TAK).

Seeking Alpha

GSK's valuation is particularly attractive on a forward-looking basis, as their EV/Sales is 2.68, compared to 2.89 and 3.71 for Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck, respectively. GSK's Yoy revenue growth outshines these two companies as well, but falls short of companies like Zoetis (7.91%) and Daiichi Sankyo (27.59%). All the companies are comfortably profitable.

Risk/Reward Analysis and Investment Recommendation

While the 5-year return here is just 9.78%, the company is making significant strides towards a turnaround. With strong financial performance, positive clinical developments, and a strengthened product pipeline, there's reason to believe in future upside in GSK stock.

Author's visual representation

Depemokimab should meaningfully impact GSK's earnings in the not-too-distant future. The company has estimated peak annual sales of $3.75 billion for the asthma biologic treatment. Judging by the past performances of IL-5 inhibitors and depemokimab's differentiated profile, this estimate appears reasonable.

In assessing risk and reward, GSK is quite stable operationally, with established products across robust markets like HIV, vaccines, and respiratory ailments. We must, however, acknowledge the risk of the company being highly leveraged, but this, in my view, is greatly diminished and appears very manageable due to the company's ability to generate cash. So, GSK has the makings of a Quadrant 2 investment (high return/low risk) and is, therefore, suitable for many types of portfolios ("buy"). As always, investors should acknowledge the risks associated with investing. Moreover, investing in many different companies and different industries serves to reduce idiosyncratic risks.

Note: The conversion rate for the numbers above was 1 GBP = 1.25 USD. As a result, minor discrepancies/differences in values may be noticeable, as conversion rates are constantly changing.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.