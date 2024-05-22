Webinar Replay: Top 10 Data-Driven Dividend Stock Ideas From Steven Cress

Explore Alpha Picks on Seeking Alpha

The transcript found below is for readers who would like to follow along. Please note that the transcription may not be 100% accurate.

Daniel Snyder: Alright, Seeking Alpha Webinar. I'm Daniel Snyder. Thank you so much for taking the time to hang out with us today. I am joined here today by Steven Cress, our Head of Quantitative Strategies. Steve, how are you today?

Steven Cress: Daniel, I'm doing well. Thank you so much for having me on. Excited to talk about the subject.

DS: Yeah, this is great. We obviously know that tons and tons of investors are out there looking for great stocks that are paying dividends with the right yield, but not too much risk. And luckily, we have the Seeking Alpha Quant system, which I'm sure you're going to dive into all of this. And we have dividend scorecards that you can dive in as well, but we got 10 stocks to run through today and I know we have an hour. So, let me go ahead and dive into this legal disclaimer card here so everybody is aware.

We are not advising you personally concerning the nature, potential, value or suitability of any particular security. You alone are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, security, or strategy or any product or service is appropriate or suitable for you based on your investment objectives and personal and financial situation. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or U.S. investment advisor or investment bank.

And now with that out of the way, let's dive on in to 10 dividend stocks.

SC: Daniel, I could not have done that better myself. Thank you for that legal disclaimer. And what we're going to jump into here, as many of you are aware, I'm Steven Cress. I'm the Head of Quantitative Strategy at Seeking Alpha. And in our Quantitative Strategy, we have cut out a section that focuses on dividends. So, for stocks that pay dividends, you can find a card that will show you an academic letter grade, which will give you an indication of dividend safety, dividend growth, dividend consistency, and it shows you those metrics for the stock and how it compares to other stocks that are in the same sector.

So, it's a really fantastic indicator to have. There are not many platforms that will offer you that type of dividend grade, which really gives you an instant characterization on the safety and growth of a dividend, compared to the stock’s competitors, but a little bit about the Quantitative system. What is Quantitative Analysis?

I really have put it down into these three segments. We have investment research, which is Quantitative Analysis. It is the power of computer processing, and it is a great strategy. And combine it together, and that's what gives us at Seeking Alpha our Quantitative Analysis. So, investment research in the very traditional, conventional term, it's an analyst typically who will take a look at a company, they assess a company's cash flow, balance sheet, income statement, talk to management, look at the industry, and they'll take a stock and try to compare all those type of investment characteristics and see how that company compares to its sector. And they try to make a judgment how a company looks versus its sector.

So, the great thing about analysts is, they've been doing it for a long time. However, a human person is limited in terms of the number of companies that they can cover or write on. And the beauty of incorporating the power of computer processing into fundamental analysis is you could take that analysis that an analyst performs, but not do it for one stock, do it for literally thousands of stocks. And we process every single night and refresh every single night our quantitative scores on a company. So, for close to 5,000 stocks, you can get a directional recommendation that will look at all those investment characteristics and score it every single day.

So, that's where the power of computer processing comes into investment analysis and gets us towards that quantitative analysis. But the third leg to it is having a great strategy. You have to have a goal that you want to achieve with your strategy. You could have strategies that focus around value. You could have strategies that focus around growth, or strategies that revolve around momentum. What we do at Seeking Alpha is, we actually look at a number of different investment characteristics.

We're taking a look at value, growth, profitability, momentum, and analyst EPS revisions. And we measure companies on all those investment characteristics versus their competitors. And this is a strategy that has worked for a very long time for us. And we're going to show you that. So, you combine it together, and that's what gives us Quantitative Analysis. So, as I mentioned, we try to present it in a way that's really easy to digest. So, when we look at these core investment characteristics, you could see on the card on the right hand side, we have these letter grades. And that letter grade is what indicates that instant characterization of how the company compares versus the sector.

So, if a company has a D on a valuation basis, it's probably just a tad expensive versus the sector, but if it has a B for growth and an A+ for profitability, it's far stronger than the rest of the sector. So, it gives you really, you could take a look at a stock and within seconds, determine if it's weak or strong versus its competitive group.

So, as I mentioned, we have a pretty good track record. We have tested this going back to 2010, collectively looking at the companies on those investment characteristics and measuring those companies versus their competitors, and then ranking them. And in our ranking system, we achieve Strong Buys. We have Holds, we have Sells. And if you take a look at our all our Quant Strong Buys and you rebalanced it every single day, this isn't cherry picking, this is taking every Strong Buy every single day going back to 2010, this is the performance that it would have provided.

So, if you took $10,000, you would be up $251,000 versus taking that same $10,000 and putting it into the S&P 500, which would have yielded you $51,000. So, this overall strategy that we're showing here and the performance, it's not necessarily an investment product, it's not an ETF or a mutual fund. What we're trying to demonstrate here is that the strategy itself works very well, and that's measuring them on those five core investment characteristics. And that is what we do in our Quant system.

There was also an independent study that I'm happy to share that was done by the University of Kentucky last year. And I didn't even know that they were doing the study until it came out. And they had assessed our Quantitative system. And it showed the empirical results were that the Seeking Alpha Quant system outperformed the overall market and many, many other type of Quant models. There's a link there that Daniel can drop into our chat room and anyone who wants to look at the study will have the ability to do it, but it really pleases me that outside of our own back-test, there was an independent study that validated the Seeking Alpha Quant system.

So, this takes us closer to what we're all here for. There is also an article that I wrote back in April 23rd, which is Dive Into Dividends, our Top 10 Yield Stocks. There's a link here and Daniel is going to drop that into the chat box. So, if you want to read the article, you'll be able to do it. Additionally, there will be a recording and a transcript that you can look at as well.

So, why dividend stocks? Well, dividend stocks are really paying off well for the market and companies paying dividends are increasingly doing it. So, you could see here going back to 2009, we combine both regular dividends and special dividends in this chart. And you could see that it really climbs quite handsomely, a little bit of a hiccup during the pandemic. A lot of companies actually cut their dividend during that period.

If you paid attention to our dividend grades, the dividend safety grade offered a prompt warning on which stocks to avoid, and you may have been able to avoid a lot of those dividend cuts. But as you can see, dividends continue to be popular by companies, and exceedingly, they continue to pay them out. So, there's been really nice growth in companies that pay dividends going from 2009 to date.

Why dividend stocks? Well, dividend stocks are typically considered a reliable source of yield and income and have been particularly popular when it comes to periods where there's inflation as we're experiencing right now. So, if you want to hedge yourself against inflation, it's great to find a dividend stock, particularly one that has got a yield higher than the S&P 500 or higher than the rate of inflation.

Dividend growth can also offer a sign of strong management, higher returns, and potentially less volatility with stocks that pay dividends as well. It's because they're paying you back, and as you get paid back, it's a little bit safer of an investment. Dividend payments worldwide and in the U.S. hit an all-time high, by the way, in 2023, hitting $1.66 trillion. That's an incredible amount of cash that's getting paid out by some great companies.

So, how does our dividend system work? So, we have a Quant system, which will give you the directional recommendation of a Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, or Sell. And then we have a dividend system that actually rates the company's ability and safety to pay. And the two are not related to each other. The Quant system provides that directional recommendation, but the Quant Dividend Grades is a completely separate system. You can often have a company that will be a Quant Strong Buy, and that dividend safety grade could be lower, and the dividend growth could be lower as well.

So, there are really many different investment characteristics that we use to assess dividends and then separately to assess Quant. But when it comes to dividends, and if you're a dividend investor, you definitely want to pay attention to Seeking Alpha's dividend grades. We have four grades. There is the dividend safety grade, and that indicates the company's ability to continue paying the current dividend level. The dividend growth is the attractiveness of the dividend growth grade when compared to its peers. There's dividend yield, and that's the attractiveness of the dividend yield compared to its peers. And dividend consistency, the company's track record for paying consistent dividend levels. So, for each of those core groups, there are underlying metrics that we assess, and I'm going to show you how that works.

So, for the dividend safety grade, you could see we have many, many metrics that we look at. A lot of times you can go to a dividend advisory service and they might take a look at interest coverage, or they might take a look at the dividend payout ratio, maybe one or two other metrics. As you could see, we have a dozen or so metrics that we assess here. And as we do with the overall factor grades, we actually have a grade for each of the metrics. And again, we compare the metric to the sector for that company.

So, if you're looking at the cash dividend payout ratio, in this particular case, it'll show you it's a little weak versus the sector, coming in at 77% versus the sector at 63%, but then you could see other metrics are quite strong. So, if you go down to the interest coverage, you'll see it's an A+, and interest coverage comes in at 10.14% versus the sector at 1.85%. So, when we take a look at all these metrics that we use to assess a dividend safety, we come up with the overall dividend safety grade.

For dividend growth, very similar. We're not looking just at one or two metrics. There are a lot of metrics that we look at. The dividend growth showcases the past track record of dividend increases. And also, it's indicative of the future dividend growth rate. So, we're not just looking at history. When it comes to future estimates, we're taking a look at analyst dividend per share estimates. We're going for consensus estimates there. So, we're measuring the growth going forward.

So, we're using both historical numbers and forward numbers for our dividend growth. And you could see here, we're tracking one of your dividend growth. We're looking at the EPS dividend growth rate. We're looking at the free cash flow per share. We're looking at the log of unadjusted stock price. So, there are a number of metrics, again, that letter grade will show you instantly how it compares to the sector.

To the right of the letter grade, we actually have the absolute metric as well and what the sector median is. So, these grades are very transparent and it's very intuitive. You could tell right away when you look at the letter grade where the company stands.

While we're taking a look at dividend yield grades, much of the same, we're looking at historical dividend yields. We're actually looking at one-year yield on cost, three-year yield on cost. We're looking at operating earnings yield. We're looking at free cash flow yield. So, you could see in this particular situation, again, we're comparing the company and how it looks to the sector. And then the absolute data points are right there as well. So, it's very, very transparent.

And finally, we're taking a look at dividend consistency. And the dividend consistency grade measures how consistently the company has paid a dividend and how consistently it has raised its dividend as well.

So, there's two underlying metrics that make up our overall dividend consistency grade. So, you could see here for Coca-Cola, it's got an A+. The consecutive years of dividend growth is 61 years. And it's the same consecutive years of dividend payments, 61 years. So that definitely achieves an A+ because there's not that many companies that have even been around that long, let alone pay a dividend that long.

So, we have back-tested that our dividend grades and it's really important when you look at Quantitative Strategy to back-test your strategy to see that it performs well. And I'm really pleased to highlight this to everyone's attention. If you take a look at our dividend grades, 99% of dividend cuts were averted if you owned a stock with a dividend grade of A+ to A-. 98% of dividend cuts were averted by just owning a stock that had grades between B- and A+. So, you're just like in incredibly safe territory if you look at that dividend safety grade and it's over B-.

However, conversely, I'm going to point out 93% of all stocks that cut their dividend had a dividend safety grade lower than C+. So, anything that fell into like a C+ to an F range, 93% of them had cut their dividends. And if you want to just look at the Fs, 67% of all the stocks that had a dividend safety grade of F had cut their dividend. More recently, if you looked, you could see almost 52% of all stocks that had dividend safety grade of F starting at August of 2020 had cut their dividend within the next 12 calendar months. So, even just in recent terms, the dividend safety grade has proved to be incredibly strong. And it's incredibly protective if you have dividends in your portfolio. It's something you definitely want to take a look at.

Also, I want to highlight our dividend strategy is focused also on capital appreciation. So, while we're highlighting stocks that we like, it usually has very strong dividend growth and strong dividend safety. And if you invested in our dividend growth stocks with a grade of A+ or better, so these are Strong Buys that have a dividend growth grade of an A+, you could see it significantly outperformed Vanguard's Income and Growth ETF. And that goes all the way back to 2010. So, it outperformed it by 612% versus the ETF, which had a return of 391%. And I highlight because that is a very, very popular dividend investment for dividend investors through the use of an ETF.

Daniel, you looked like you had a question there. You want to…?

DS: I just saw a question that came in, and I think we should go ahead and ask it. It says, is holding the dividend at the same level considered a cut to the system?

SC: That is not a dividend cut. That is not considered dividend growth, but it's not really considered a cut. The important thing about that is that we're measuring it versus all the other stocks that pay a dividend in the same sector. So, when you're looking at that dividend consistency grade, it gives you a really good indication of where this company is versus its peers in terms of companies that pay dividends.

If you have sectors where there's a fair amount of companies that pay dividends, it really like on a pure basis, it shows you, which ones have the stronger dividends and which one could potentially be a little bit weak. So, this brings us to our list that everybody has probably been waiting for, diving into our Top 10 Yield Stocks. And what I'm going to do is, here you could see sort of a quick picture. We wrote this article, I think it was on April 23rd. I uploaded the stocks to a dividend portfolio on April 26th. I'm pleased to say that they've done very well.

So, what I'm going to do is, actually go to the Seeking Alpha platform. And this is actually our portfolio tool. So, I took these 10 stocks and I loaded them up. And you could see basically how they lie in terms of the overall Quant score, but how they look on the core investment characteristics that we look at it. As I mentioned, we have five core investment characteristics, value, growth, profitability, momentum, and EPS revisions. And you could see this looks like a really healthy portfolio.

If we take a look at the summary, or the Health Score, which I will click on here, it will tell you what the health of your portfolio looks like. So, I really like this too a lot. And you could see we're definitely in the green here with overall score of 4.36. So, this is a healthy portfolio. And we could see what Seeking Alpha analysts think of the overall stocks, still in green territory. And then when we're looking at the dividend safety score, not all of them are As. We have one that's a C now, but we have 7 stocks that are very safe, which is a B or higher, and two are ultra safe being an A or higher. So, again, as I mentioned, really, if you're in that camp of B- to A+, you look really good in terms of your dividend safety. So, that's just taking a look at the health of it.

Now, if you want to see, let's see, the dividend yield, I'm going to click over here. And you could see that the yield on these stocks is really nice. So, the yield on the S&P 500 now, I think is roughly around 1.2%. And you could see these forward yields range anywhere from 3.23% to as high as 8%.

So, a really good mix of companies in terms of the yields that you're getting, the sectors that you're getting, but more importantly, looking at the dividend safety grade, you could see almost all of them are in the green with the exception of Kinder Morgan, which has dropped down to C+, but that's still a fairly solid dividend safety grade, but all the others, full flush in the green. And the dividend growth on many of these stocks looks really good too, as you could see.

Consistency on two of them is not great, but these are, shipping companies could be a little bit volatile in the level of the dividend they pay, although they typically do pay the consistency. And NewLake Capital Partners is a relatively young company, so they don't have a long dividend history there, but at 8%, it looks awesome. And the dividend safety on NewLake is an A. So, I'm quite satisfied with that.

So, I'll pop back over here to actually Coca-Cola, which is one of the companies that's in the top 10. And as I said, if you're a Seeking Alpha Premium client, if you look at the right-hand side here, you'll see a lot of the Quant indicators. So, here are the Factor Grades that you could look at. Then you could see how a company compares to its overall sector and industry. So, we actually give a rank based on the metrics that we score of how the companies look. And then you could see the Dividend Grades itself.

So, for Coca-Cola, we're going to click into Dividend Safety. And I can tell you, when you see that overall B, you might be surprised because when you look at a couple of the payout ratios, it's a little bit rich for these payout ratios, as you could see by the D grades, but when you scroll down, you can't just look at a couple of metrics, and that's what's really important about our system. We're scoring a lot of different metrics.

So, we're not just saying, oh, the payout ratio is this and the interest coverage is this. We're really looking at a lot of metrics when we measure these dividend safety levels. You could see the interest coverage is pretty high for Coke. And then you could see, in terms of their long-term debt-to-EBITDA, that's a pretty strong level right there. Expensive on a couple of the traditional leverage ratios, but net income margin is incredibly strong. Return on equity is insanely strong for Coca-Cola. Cash from operations comes in at $11.9 billion. Cash per share is really fair compared to the sector. So, there are a number of other metrics that we look at that are back-tested, and these are very predictable metrics in terms of looking at future price performance and dividend safety. So, Coca-Cola makes that list.

Heading back over to our slideshow here, we're going to take a dive into each of these companies. And what I want to show you on these holdings, which I'm really pleased to say, since April 26, the return on just the stock prices itself is up about 7%, actually more than 7.5% versus the S&P for the same period, which is up about 4%. So, the stocks have actually appreciated more than the S&P in a very brief period, but you're getting some monster yields here as well.

As you could take a look at this table, you could see just how handsome these yields are versus the S&P 500. So, you're getting higher yields out of these stocks and you're getting a better return, and we expect that to continue for the remainder of the year. When we put these recommendations out, we're not looking just for dividend yield, we're actually looking for capital appreciation in the stock prices, plus a really nice yield. And that's a sweet spot of what we want to achieve.

So really, this is a very easy process. If you're going to look for stocks of your own, I'm going to take us back to the Seeking Alpha platform. And as I'm on the platform, if you look at the left-hand rail here, if you want to find stocks, all you have to do, these are portfolios that I've uploaded. I'm a little bit obsessed with keeping portfolios. I think most normal people will have one or two portfolios, but I'm not normal when it comes to stocks. I'm a bit obsessed with them. And you could see I have a lot of portfolios.

I have an Alpha Picks portfolio. Many of you might be familiar with that unique product that I created. I'll tell you at the end of this presentation what Alpha Picks is, but I also have portfolios on Cyber Security, Clean Energy, Indian ADRs, Mega-Tech, lots of different portfolios, but what I want to highlight here is, you could also take a look at some of the screens. So, I'm going to click on Stock Screener. I'm also obsessed with creating screens as well. So, you could see I have my own customized screens.

And if you go to create new screen, you can create your own screens, but if you scroll down, you'll see some pre-baked screens that we have. And I think the third one down is, Top Quant Dividend Stocks. So, it's that easy. You could just go to the left-hand rail, click on stock screener, click on Top Quant Dividend Stocks, and it will show you how easy it is to pick these stocks. And you could see the dividend yields, and this is just as of today. This gets updated every day.

So, you could look at our list of recommendations for stocks that are Strong Buys that have really strong dividend safety and dividend growth grades, and great yields as well, much better than the market. So, quite easy for you to achieve this on your own.

So, I'm going to go to the next slide here. So, what are we doing here? We've identified Top Dividend Stocks based on Strong Buy Quant ratings. We're looking for companies that have a market cap above 500 million. We're looking for forward dividend yields that range from 3.22% to 9.29%. And some of them have, as I mentioned with Coca-Cola, they've had consecutive payouts of up to 61 years. So, they don't all have 61 years. Many of those companies aren't even around that long, but they do all look good when it comes to dividend safety and dividend growth.

The stocks on the list, by the way, on average are up 16% year to date. And again, that's far in excess of the overall S&P 500. So, most of these stocks, again, strong capital appreciation, and we expect that to continue. 50% of the stocks on the list are outperforming the benchmark for a 52-week period, being a one-year up 20 - ranging from being up 26% to 43%. So, very, very great and strong performance over a long period. And again, our Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings are identifying stocks with the most attractive investment characteristics on those five core investment characteristics that I mentioned.

So, what do we have for our list? And I'm going to drill down to the individual names. NewLake Capital Partners, just great grades across the board. If you're looking at our core investment characteristics, or if you're looking at our dividend characteristics, it's got great grades. This is the number one Quant related real estate and industrial REIT. Over the last year, it's up 62%. And year to date, it's up 26%. This is a REIT that provides real estate capital to state licensed cannabis operators. And I live in New Jersey and these places are popping up all over the place.

So, this is their business, is providing capital, and it's not easy to get capital if you're in the cannabis sector, but that's what this company's core strength is. And I've met some people on the Board of this company, and they are doing a fantastic job. The portfolio has over 31 properties, including 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries. So, this is a stock that we really like a lot. Again, the dividend safety grade on this is an A. And just as a reminder, that is sector relative. So, we're comparing it to the rest of the REIT sector. Dividend growth on it is a C, and dividend yield is incredibly attractive for this company.

Our next stock, a company from New Jersey, Prudential Financial, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey. So, close by to where I live. Currently, it is a Quant Buy, and you could see the factor grades look pretty healthy for it. The valuation is a C, but growth for PRU and profitability and the momentum have been very, very strong for this stock. It's currently the fourth ranked Quant Stock in life and health insurance.

Over the last year, it's up 45% and year to date, it's up 14%, again, beating the S&P 500. PRU has delivered 19 consecutive years of dividend payments and 15 consecutive years of increase as well. So, it's wonderful when you have a company that's been paying a dividend not only for a long time, but each year they consistently increase that dividend. That's the management team that you've got to adore.

In terms of the A for the dividend safety grade, they have an annual payout right now of $5.20. So that actually gives it a forward yield of 4.42% that is significantly higher than the S&P. And if you invest in the VIG ETF, that yield is significantly higher than the VIG as well.

Our next stock is another REIT, it's called Innovative Industrial Properties, ticker symbol IIPR. This REIT, it's currently ranked number two. Again, really strong performance over the last year. It's been up 60%. And let's see, the management team here has, very similar to the other cannabis company, they have properties that they lease to state licensed operators for regulated cannabis.

The forward payout on the stock currently is at $7.24, which gives a whopping yield of 6.4%. So, that is an incredibly attractive yield. And when I see yields that start to get that high, I usually get a little bit nervous as to the risk that's associated with the company, but as you know, that's why we have our dividend safety grades, and this gets a B+. So, this company looks really solid versus the REIT sector, and that is a monster yield, much, much higher than the VIG ETF and much, much higher than the S&P 500.

So, then we also have a ONEOK, and this is a gas and transport stock. As you could see, the grades here are a little bit mixed, but it still puts it in a Buy camp when you look at it compared to the rest of its sector. The valuation is a tad expensive, growth is in-line, but this company is extremely profitable and there's been a lot of momentum behind it.

The company's delivered 25 consecutive years of dividends to its shareholders, and it's got nearly a 5% forward dividend yield. So that's a really sweet dividend rate for this company producing a forward yield at 5%.

I'm going to take us to our next company here. So, we have quite a few details that I provided on this company. It's been doing quite well as of late. So, I'll take us back to the previous slide. So, despite the misses that we've had recently, they've had a strong period over the last year. So it's just one quarter where they've had a miss. Usually I can often find that as a fairly good buying opportunity. And that's why I'm going to take you to the highlights over here.

The increases for the 2024 financial guidance, and they've had some significant guidance, which makes the stock, I think, fairly attractive. So, you'll be able to take a deeper look at this when you review the article.

DS: Steve, I think this is a... Can I jump in real quick?

SC: Yes, sure.

DS: I think this is a great one to point out as well because if you go back, I think it was one more slide, you'll see that the payout ratio for this company is 90%, right. And other services that focus on dividends, they're looking at the payout ratio and how close it gets to 100% or over, might just start flashing warning signs, but that's why the dividend grades here on Seeking Alpha have so many metrics that go into those grades for safety, growth, yield, and consistency. Do you maybe want to talk about how, I mean, they're probably not weighted equally, correct, when it comes to how those metrics are …?

SC: I'm really glad you pointed that out, Daniel. Really, really good point. They're not equally weighted. So most people just immediately tune in to the dividend payout ratio. That's really the first thing they focus on. And it's an important ratio, but when we back-tested these, and that back-test goes back to 2010, so you're looking at a 14-year period, it is not the most important ratio when it comes to dividend safety.

So, we were able to really look at these, and we have the payout ratios, but as you could see, we have many other metrics, and Daniel, they are not equal weighted. We place a greater weight on the metrics that have higher predictability going forward. And as you saw when I showed you those overall metrics that showcased how the system has performed, it's really important to consider that history and the performance of the dividend safety levels because we tune into certain metrics and we place a higher weight on the metrics that are more important.

So, you can see there are a couple of metrics here that are in the green, and these metrics are pretty darn important. So, that's why when you're taking a look at a company, especially when it comes to dividend safety, you can't really just look at one or two metrics. You have to look at many metrics, and that's exactly what we do. So, I'm going to take us back to our slideshow here. And feel free to ask the questions at any time.

So, I'm going to take us to our next stock. We hit PRU, we hit NewLake, and…

DS: Got to go the other way, Steve.

SC: Backwards, wrong way here. Okay. Off to FirstEnergy, which is another energy company. And I think I mentioned that one as well. This is actually more of a utility stock. I apologize. It's currently ranked number nine amongst the utility stocks. It's up about 10% year to date. You usually don't have huge performance out of your utility sector, as you would say, out of IT or communication services, but utilities are very good with paying dividends over a long period, and the stocks tend to be less volatile. And what we want to achieve here with our top 10 list is to have some balance in terms of diversification.

So, I'm actually really pleased that we could have a utility company, because whenever you go into a corrective phase and the market gets defensive, they tend to focus on the utility sector. So, it's good to be there actually when you're in a bull market, adding to sector that isn't moving with everything else to the same extent because if the market does correct, this will be a little bit safer.

So, you could see the dividend safety grade B+, dividend growth B-. Here you can see the payout ratio is at a 63% level, but the dividend yield, the forward dividend yield is 4.24%, so significantly higher than the rest of the market as well.

Then you have Conagra Brands, ticker symbol CAG. This currently has dropped to a Hold. I think when we were taking a look at this, this was a Buy. But a Hold is a Hold, that doesn't mean Sell. And as many of you are aware who are part of our Alpha Picks community, we stress that we maintain a Hold stock in our portfolio for up to 180 days.

So, when we say from our Quant system, Hold, it really means stick around. Because you could see a company recover. There are some metrics that might be out of balance. You could see the growth here is down to D+, but that growth rate would be revised a little bit. They were able to earn a little bit more income, which sometimes a utility can do just by becoming more efficient. This would probably be back in the Buy camp. Most analysts have been actually taking the revisions up for the stock, which is also a good sign as well.

Currently the forward yield on the stock is 4.5%. The earnings yield is 8%. And the free cash flow yield is 11%. This company has had 34 years of consecutive dividend payments. And as you could see, just very strong grades across the board when it comes to looking at the dividend.

Here's another company, this one, probably many of you are familiar if you ever spend any time in the supermarket, you'll see Tyson Food brands there. This is a Strong Buy. Excellent grades for valuation and growth, revisions and momentum. It ranks number six in our Quant system for consumer staple stocks, and it ranks number three for packaged foods and meats. The company has offered 34 years of dividend payments and 12 consecutive years of dividend growth as well.

Year to date, the stock is up 13%. And over the last year, the stock is up 21%. So, it's been performing quite well. As you could see, the dividend grades look great too. Dividend safety comes in as a B. Dividend growth, we're looking at the Consumer Staples sector here. So, I'm absolutely fine with a company that's growing in-line with its sector in terms of its dividends, but that dividend consistency grade of an A is super, super attractive. And again, yield is really nice at 3.23% versus the S&P 500 and VIG.

We actually went over Coca-Cola already. This is probably the king of dividend aristocrats, but what makes it great, and people sometimes think dividend consistency is one of the most important factors when they're looking at dividends. You could really have companies that are making dividend payments for a long time and the company might not be doing well. The stock could be doing poorly. So, it's just one metric to look at dividend consistency, but it's really nice when you could see that dividend consistency and the company continues to grow its dividend over time. And that's what we're seeing with Coca-Cola. The dividend growth grade is an A. So, I love the fact that we could look at that grade, as well as the dividend consistency being an A+.

Kinder Morgan, it's currently rated as a Buy right now. Our factor grades are pretty much in-line with the sector, and it's looking a little bit stronger in terms of profitability, compared to the sector. I think what we want to point out was with this stock year to date, it's up about 12%. And over the last year, it's up about 20%, but what's really attractive about KMI is the dividend yield is currently 6.4%. That is a really high dividend.

And again, normally when I see stocks paying dividends that are above 6%, I typically start to get worried about risk, but when we look at their dividend safety grade, it comes in at C+. So, that's a little bit of a relief there. And again, compared to the rest of the sector, the growth is really in-line. And you can see it's been very consistent over the years with their dividend.

Another company which has been doing very, very well as of late, and we have a Strong Buy on is Ardmore Shipping company, ticker symbol ASC. They engage in seaborne transport, petroleum and chemical products. It's currently ranked number seven in terms of our Quant rated oil and gas transportation sector, but this is also one of our Alpha Picks. And as you could see by the performance, if you looked at the Quant rating history, we've had a Strong Buy going back to the beginning of the year and the stock has really still started to accelerate as of recently.

So, and what I like about it, obviously is you have really good dividend grades there. I'm going to take us to our platform. I'm going to put in the ticker symbol ASC. So, this is the Seeking Alpha platform. You could put in the company's name or the ticker symbol and just instantly bring up a lot of information. So, you could look at the articles from our contributors and you could see I actually wrote about the stock not too long ago on May 14th.

I wrote an article myself on Ardmore Shipping, and most of the Seeking Alpha analysts that cover the stock have a Buy on it. Wall Street currently has a Strong Buy on the stock as their consensus. We're looking at all the analysts that cover the professional analysts and the consensus from Wall Street is a Strong Buy. And obviously the Quant is a Strong Buy. And as you could see, as I mentioned, it went from, I believe, a Hold to Strong Buy at the very beginning of the year. And year to date, the stock is up 60%.

So, we're looking at a stock that has had great momentum, but the yield on it, the trailing yield is 4%. So, really, really nice. It ranks number seven in its industry, but the dividend grades look wonderful on the stock as well. So, I just wanted to highlight that.

Back to our slideshow. And that really, I think we covered all 10 picks there. So, as you could see, we put a fair amount of work into looking at the screens and assessing the companies. It's not that hard for you as an investor to do it on Seeking Alpha's platform. We have the screens that we provide. So, if you're searching for stocks that have a good dividend yield with strong factor grades and strong dividend safety grades, you can find it.

However, there are a lot of people, Daniel, that do not want to do all that work. And that's why a year and a half ago, I created Alpha Picks. Alpha Picks is not necessarily a product that is specifically for dividend investors, although half the stocks that we have in the portfolio do have dividends. Alpha Picks is basically a system where we pick the stocks for you. And it's meant for long-term investors. Each month, we'll send out an email. And we add two stocks every month to our Alpha Picks portfolio. And these are our Top Quant Strong Buys that we have identified.

Alpha Picks uses all the parameters and criteria that we use for the Seeking Alpha Quant system, but we actually have an extra layer of parameters and criteria for Alpha Picks. And that's why we're able to filter it down to just two picks out of that. Any given day, there could be 450 Strong Buys. So, twice a month, we're picking our top. And you can see since July of 2022, the Alpha Picks portfolio is up 130% versus the S&P up 40%.

So again, this is designed for people - as an additional service. And if you don't want to do all the research yourself, we do the stock selection for you. As I mentioned, two stocks a month. And you'll see in the Alpha Picks portfolio that a fair number of the stocks are currently Hold. And we keep it in there for about 180 days. So, a Hold does mean Hold and we put our money where our mouth is.

In terms of the performance, I showed you that incredible performance since inception, but I can tell you the performance for the last 6 months. Alpha Picks is up about 57.5% versus the S&P, which is up 20%. In the last 3 months, Alpha Picks is up 31% versus the S&P up 9.3%. So, during the month of March, Alpha Picks almost double the market there. So, you could see it consistently has had really, really strong performance.

So, again, if you don't want to do all the research yourself and you want us to do the research for you, Alpha Picks would be that product. Here I've highlighted some of the stocks that have been in Alpha Picks. We put Super Micro into it in November of 2022 and the stock has returned 968%, up almost 1000% since we put it in the Alpha Picks portfolio.

Another company called Modine Manufacturing is up 329% since December of 2022. M/I Homes is up 253%. Powell Industries is up 220%. I think we have 6 stocks, Daniel, in Alpha Picks that are up over 100%. And we have, I believe, 17 stocks that are up in excess of 50%. And there's only about 35 stocks in the portfolio. So, it's been doing a great job.

I think that brings us really to the end of the presentation. So, Daniel, I'll stop sharing and we'll open up for some questions.

DS: Yeah. So, first things I want to dive into is, as you were talking about Alpha Picks, there were a few questions coming in. So, just so everyone is aware, Alpha Picks does not include options. It does not do option trading. Secondly, they do alert of Sells whenever a stock does get sold from the portfolio from whether a rating change or it's an acquisition merger or buyout or whatever else they do notify you as well. And then there was one other question. Let me see where did it go?

Oh, yes. When you join Alpha Picks, yes, you do see all of the stocks within the portfolio. You also see the stocks that have been selected and closed. It's a really, really cool platform. I encourage everybody to check it out.

So, Steve, let's rewind here back to dividends because we need to do that for certain for this webinar. There were some questions around how you chose the picks for these top dividend yields that we went through today? So, when you were looking at the list of the screener, were you looking at the Top 10 names? Were you also factoring in the Quant score of a Strong Buy or a Buy? How did you go within the methodology of choosing these?

SC: Yeah, So I'll take us back to the presentation here and I'll make it really transparent. So, we're going to go back to that slide that shows how we went about these picks. And so, we went to the screener, and then we added a few, just a little bit of criteria to the screener. So, I was looking for companies that were up in excess of 500 million. And I wanted companies that had yields that were greater than the S&P 500. And when we went through our list, we were able to find companies that had yields that range from 3.2% to 9.29% that qualified as Strong Buys. So, once we added these parameters on, we just took a look at the screener and that's how we came up with it.

So, really, any day, you can go to these screeners and they're there, and you can make changes to the screeners too with your own criteria. So, it's really not difficult to go look for these stocks at all.

DS: Amazing. Thanks for the clarification there. So, secondly, I did see a question about, do the dividend grades factor in ordinary and special dividends within all the calculations and immediately the company that came to mind for me was Costco because I know they do this occasionally. If you want to pull up Costco here, we can actually dive into the dividend consistency so that everybody can see that, yes, it is factored in, all of the data is there.

SC: So, when we are looking at dividends, we're on Costco right now. So Daniel gave me the name of the company. I pulled it up just as quick. You can see we actually have a Quant Hold on it. I think Costco actually looks pretty good. The stock has traded well. The valuation is what's expensive on Costco. Pretty much on a lot of the other metrics, it looks pretty good. But when it comes to the dividend, they were asking, I believe, about the dividend, including special dividends and just using the standard quarterly dividends as well. We are looking at all of it. And we assess that.

You could see what the metrics are that we're looking at. So, you could see we're even looking at earnings for a company when we assess the dividend growth grade. We're looking at revenue when we look at it, but we're also looking at historical dividend growth on a CAGR basis. And we're looking at forward growth as well. And then there are a bunch of other metrics that we look at. So, it's a very transparent system. You could see exactly what we're looking at. To answer that question, we are looking at specials and we're looking at regular dividends as well.

DS: All of the data is there. And just a reminder, these are all the metrics that go into the dividend grades. It's not just the payout ratio. It's not just debt levels. It is all of this, which is why it is so powerful for everyone here.

SC: And Dan, I want to highlight, I saw this come across as a question. Somebody asked if we monitor the performance for every single recommendation. We are very, very transparent. We show you what the rating was going back over a long period of time, what the grades were, and you could see on a daily basis how some of these grades change. So, if you want to look at the history, you just look at the ratings page for a stock, and you could see the history, and you could see the growth rate for Costco actually just moved from a B- to a C+. These are our core investment characteristics, and we show the history of it every single day. So, it's a very transparent system.

DS: Yeah, we should mention, I mean, you mentioned this in the last webinar we did, I believe it was just last week. These grades are changing daily because the share price also changes daily and other factors are announced and earnings come out and analysts are changing their ratings and price targets. All of that data is fueled in every single morning when these grades are updated way before the market opens so that you have hours in advance before that bell, so that you can review it day of. Anything I missed there Steve?

SC: No, you covered it. Yeah.

DS: Amazing. All right. So, going back to the 10 stocks that we covered today, I saw a couple questions here about people are going well, okay, well, what's the time horizon? If I was to go look at a screener and I was to choose 10 stocks and invest in them, like, how would I know that I should stay in them or get out of them? What's the thought there?

SC: Well, the beauty of the Quant system is, we tell you. So, if you see that Quant Rating on any of these companies go from a Buy or a Strong Buy or a Hold to a Sell. When you see Sell or Strong Sell, that's how you know to get out of it. And if you have a portfolio and I've created a portfolio here, you could actually create alerts. So, you'll see right here it says manage alerts. So, you can manage those alerts around our directional recommendations and you can manage it around earnings. There's lots of different alerts that you can create for these stocks.

I'll click on that. So, these are for content alerts, they're for price alerts, for articles, for news, and you can scroll down for the portfolio, just subscribe to all those if you wish. So, you can get these alerts readily.

DS: Amazing. All right, Steve, we had a question. Do you cover Canadian Stocks on Seeking Alpha?

SC: You know, Daniel, we provide the prices for Canadian stocks. There are a lot of Canadian ADRs and we provide coverage on the ADRs. So, if you're looking at anything that's sort of a mid-cap or large-cap Canadian stock, typically they have an ADR. So, you'll see when you pull it up that we do have coverage on it. I think a good example might be like Royal Bank of Canada. Comes up right away, ticker symbol RY.

So, this again is an ADR on Royal Bank of Canada. And as you could see, we have a Quant rating on it. And it's actually not just Canadian stocks, it's for stocks all over the world. If I were to put in a large German IT company called SAP, there's an ADR on it. So, you could see we have a Quant rating right there. If I were to take a look at Toyota, that's a Japanese company, and there's an ADR in it, so we provided Quant rating on that as well.

So, yeah, there's many, many stocks. PDD is a Chinese company. It was one of my top 10 stocks in 2023. You could see over the last year, it's up 132%. So, absolutely, we do cover a lot of international stocks if they have an ADR.

DS: And Steve, this is a throwing a curve ball here, but maybe you can do this on the fly. I have faith in you. People are asking about ETFs. Obviously there's ETFs out there that pay dividends. If you were to go to Seeking Alpha and you wanted to look at ETFs that pay dividends and start to do a selection, where would you go?

SC: I would just put the name of the ETF in or the ticker symbol and boom, there it is. We have Quant ratings for ETFs. We have Quant ratings for REITs. Obviously, stocks that pay dividends, we have dividend grades. And for most ordinary stocks, in the U.S. we have the Quant system. So, ETFs are there with it. And you can take a deep dive into it.

You could see what the ETF grades are. So, we look at momentum, expenses, dividends, risk, and liquidity. And I put in the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index, which is that benchmark that we compare it to. So, you could see the trailing yield of that is 1.76%. So, one of the things I like about stocks though is, we could try to outperform these ETFs. And with the Quant system that we have, it makes it a lot easier for people to get that investment research, find companies with solid investment characteristics, find companies that have safe dividends or find ETFs.

So, really any ETF you want to mention, Daniel, we could put it in here and you'll be able to see the ETF grades that we provide on it.

DS: Yeah, that is very, very helpful. Thank you for going ahead and clarifying that. Well, we're going to go ahead and wrap up here. Thank you so much for your time, Steve. Thank you so much for walking us through the 10 stocks today, walking us through the platform. We greatly appreciate it. Obviously, if anybody wants to go check that out as well, I did drop here in the chat the link to that article, but if you're watching the replay, and you will get a replay if you're watching this as well, there will be a link beneath the video player to the link of the article that Steve put out as well of these top 10 dividend yield stocks.

So Steve, anything you want to say before we jump off here today?

SC: I hope everyone found this really informative. I think we have an exceptional platform in that we have dividend grades. I think if you're a dividend investor, It's an absolute must to review these dividend grades, especially if you are concerned with the safety of a dividend. This makes your job a lot easier. So, I hope you make good use of the system. Daniel, thank you very much for having me. And to all our subscribers, thank you for bringing your business to Seeking Alpha.

DS: Yeah, and we'll see you all in the next webinar. Take care and have a great rest of the week.

