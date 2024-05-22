Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) is a company that develops and provides cloud-based fleet management solutions to help improve mobility operations focusing on South Africa.

All-time share performance has been underwhelming. KARO went public at $34 per share in 2021, but experienced a downtrend upon reaching its all-time high of $40.8 per share the same year. Since 2022, KARO has pretty much been trading sideways within the $20 to $30 range. Currently, it is trading at $27.5 per share and has been on a momentum over the past year, driven by a relatively solid uptrend YTD. KARO is up 13% YTD, and also up 31% over the past year.

I rate KARO a buy. My 1-year price target of $32 per share projects about 10% upside. However, I made conservative assumptions, since I did not bake in the up-to 1 million share repurchases and also lowered the bull-case revenue estimate for the FY. In my opinion, KARO is still a leading fleet management solution provider well-positioned to capture the most value from the growing South African telematics market in the near-term.

Financial Reviews

Fundamentals have been decent as of FY 2024. KARO delivered a revenue of ZAR 4.2 billion ($230.9 million) in the FY, a 20% YoY growth. Profitability was also steady while operating cash flow (OCF) improved in FY 2024. In FY 2024, KARO delivered over ZAR 1 billion of operating profit, which represents a 25% operating margin, the same figure as last year’s. OCF also expanded to just under ZAR 1.5 billion ($80.5 million), though the unaudited number looks lower because KARO put ZAR 486 million of its OCF into fixed bank deposits, which are categorized as other receivables. The relatively solid OCF performance has helped maintain robust liquidity. KARO ended the FY with over ZAR 922 million ($50.6 million) of liquidity, which consists of the cash and cash equivalents and also the fixed bank deposits under the other receivables.

Catalyst

I believe KARO should continue to benefit from a secular growth opportunity in the digital transformation within the fleet management industry, especially in South Africa.

A report by Berg Insights expects the install base for fleet management systems to continue growing rapidly at 12.2% CAGR for the next few years, reaching 3.8 million in 2027. As mentioned by the management in the earnings call, the increasing interest from transport companies of all sizes to improve their compliance levels remain a key growth driver for the industry:

The strong performance of Cartrack was largely supported by demand of small enterprise to large enterprise to improve compliance function and to digitally transform their business to become more efficient and competitive. As Cartrack continues to have strong visibility of its future SaaS revenue, our realization of economies of scale continued to expand our earnings and maintain our high margin

I also believe KARO remains well-positioned to continue being a leading player due to Cartrack, its highly-rated offering. Despite the relatively crowded market due to the presence of many international players, such as Geotab, Bidtrack, or Autotrack, the largest share of the South African fleet management market is dominated by three players, with Cartrack maintaining a leading position today.

More importantly, while Cartrack makes up over 85% of KARO’s revenue today, it is still not the fastest-growing business in the portfolio. KARO’s logistics business, which saw 112% YoY growth in FY 2024, is the fastest-growing one. Nonetheless, I think that the strong Cartrack market penetration should continue enabling synergistic expansion opportunities with the logistics business, further driving revenue growth. KARO seems to be on the right track so far, as commented by the management in the earnings call:

Its focus on delivery as a service through selected third-party crowd-sourced drivers and logistics companies has been highly scalable and is delivering substantial growth. While it continues to integrate into Cartrack platform to expand its customer base, the Karooooo Logistics stack is expected to deliver a long-term revenue stream to the group. We believe the benefits of our strategic investment in this segment are starting to manifest given its strong quarter-to-quarter SaaS revenue growth.

Risk

Though KARO has a strong market presence in South Africa, I believe growth opportunities could be limited in the international markets, especially given the intense competition from various players. As we have learned from the domestic market dynamics in South Africa, the local players continue to outcompete international players.

Overall, this could potentially be a long-term challenge for KARO to continue growing as a business, especially since there may ideally be a ceiling to how much growth KARO can deliver by just being the number one player in South Africa. In my opinion, while the competition in the mature international telematics market should be challenging, the growth prospect from potential cross-border expansion into nearby African markets also remains uncertain, given the low market maturity and political instability.

Valuation / Pricing

My target price for KARO is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs bear scenarios of the FY 2025 projection:

Bull scenario (70% probability) assumptions - I expect revenue to grow by 13.5% YoY to $255 million, in line with the market’s high-end estimate. I assume forward P/S to expand to 4.1x, implying a share price appreciation to $33.8 price level. Bear scenario (30% probability) assumptions - KARO to deliver FY 2025 revenue of $240 million, missing the market’s low-end estimate by about $6 million, a 6.8% YoY growth. I would expect P/S to contract to 3.6x level, driving share price correction to $28.

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2025 weighted target price of $32 per share, a projected 1-year upside of about 10%. I would rate the stock a buy.

My 70-30 bull-bear probability assignment is based on my belief that KARO’s strong market position should continue driving the business further in FY 2025, outweighing the long-term risk. Nonetheless, it is also important to note that my projection remains conservative. For instance, I did not yet include share repurchase assumption into the FY despite KARO being authorized to purchase up to 1 million shares. I also lowered the bear-case projection by $6 million, arguably a considerable miss that could be unlikely to happen in the near term.

Conclusion

KARO is a leading fleet management solution provider in the South African markets. The demand for the solution will continue to increase, driven by the interests from organizations of all sizes to increase their compliance levels. This will greatly benefit KARO in FY 2025 and beyond, especially given its positioning as one of the top three players in the country. However, I believe investors should remain cautious about the longer-term opportunity in KARO, since I expect potentially limited upsides in overseas expansion beyond South Africa. My conservative 1-year price target model projects a 10% upside, which I think still present quite an attractive risk-reward today. I rate the stock a buy.